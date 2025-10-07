These handy dehumidifier bags have saved my clothes – I won't go through a winter without them now

If you're anything like me, you'll probably dread the cold, wet months, mainly because of the risk of mould and the consequences of it. And living in a loft conversion only multiplies that risk.

Where I'd usually deal with damp and moisture by plugging in my best dehumidifier, some spaces in my home can't accommodate a machine. So when faced with preventing mould in my wardrobe during the winter months, I turn to dehumidifier bags instead.

Now, if you're not sure what dehumidifier bags are, I am here to change your life. They are possibly the best thing I've discovered for keeping my clothes, shoes, bags and bedding safe from mould while stored away.

Bestseller ANSIO Wardrobe Dehumidifier Hanging Bags Pack of 12 View at Amazon RRP: £13.98 | These are the ones I picked up, and I have yet to be disappointed. I can't believe the amount of moisture they manage to absorb from my loft wardrobe, and yet they still have lasted me months and months.

At first, I was pretty dubious about how well these small packages would work in preventing mould in a large space. I have short built-in wardrobes lining my room, and they are very susceptible to damp and mould.

Within a couple of days, the packets had started to fill with water, to the point where I hadn't even realised how damp the air was.

I hung one between every 5-6 pieces of clothing and at the end of each side of my rail. That way, everywhere was covered.

I ordered this 12-pack and put only half in when I first received it. They lasted around 4 months over the last winter, and I've already replaced them as we're going back into autumn. And within a week, they've already started doing their job, filling with water.

My wardrobe with the dehumidifier bags in place, soaking up the excess moisture (Image credit: Emily Smith)

In addition to using these, ensure you're also taking all steps to reduce humidity in your home during the winter. While the wardrobe is a hotspot for damp, you'd be surprised by how many other enclosed spaces can fall victim to seasonal damp.

More specifically, though, if your wardrobe is in a particularly bad spot in your home, like mine is in the loft, taking these precautions will make all the difference. Just make sure you're doing it sooner rather than later!

Shop similar products

Compact design ANSIO Dehumidifier 500ml Pack of 5 View at Amazon RRP: £7.55 | These are fantastic to put at the bottom of your wardrobe and windowsills as the cold starts arriving. If you have a pantry, they're also great for keeping the space dry for any dried goods. Fragrance refresher Scentorini Linen Fragrance Sachets for Drawers, 14 pack View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 | I bought these at the same time as the dehumidifier bags, as they help with any stubborn smells from moisture build-up. I think they're a good pairing, especially if you've got a particularly full wardrobe. Pest repellent ecokiwi Moth Repellent for Wardrobes Cedar Rings, 28 pack View at Amazon UK RRP: £14.99 | These are my next purchase, as I find moths get a lot more common in the winter months. Plus, these look a lot more chic than the usual mothballs do.

If you've been a little late in preventing damp, then knowing how to remove mould from fabric can be a lifesaver. Just make sure to act fast and treat the mould from the source to prevent any future issues.