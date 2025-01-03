Sienna Miller's quaint English cottage is the definition of charming, with its traditional thatched roof and stunning pink kitchen

The centuries-old countryside home feels rustic and decadent in equal measure thanks to the characterful interiors

picture of Sienna Miller at film festival
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sienna Miller's home is here to prove that cottagecore is not just a trend but a timeless and welcoming interior genre that instantly makes a house a home.

While you may have assumed the previously popular Cottagecore interior look belongs in the outdated interior design trends to avoid, Sienna Miller's stylish home is proof that it's going nowhere fast. In fact, along with some of the other biggest interior trends right now, the charming countryside aesthetic is staying close to our hearts.

As a leading inspiration in the fashion world, we expect nothing less from actress Sienna Miller than to own a similarly stylish abode. And while you might expect her home to reflect the glitz and glamour of her lifestyle, it couldn't be more homely and grounded. We are in love with her quaint English cottage.

Sienna Miller's charming English cottage

Located in the south of England, Buckinghamshire to be specific, her thatched roof countryside cottage is a breath of fresh air when it comes to the world of celebrity homes. There's little to no sign of the Minimaluxe metallic structured spaces we're used to seeing and we for one find it refreshing. (Not including Pamela Anderson's rustic farmhouse renovation.)

While Sienna's home isn't exactly an example of the maximalism trend, it's clear that she isn't afraid of filling a room with intentional trinkets.

Partnering with her good friend, director Gabby Dellal (@gabydellal), Sienna's vision was to create an eclectic home with a warming vintage look and feel. She certainly achieved just that, starting from the outside with that beautifully whimsical thatched roof.

Typical of many countryside homes, the thatched roof, with its pairing of climbing English roses, really sets the tone for the interior spaces. Roses are some of the best climbing plants for adding colour and interest to the exterior of your house and this is the perfect example of that.

The use of colour and traditional English elements doesn't stop with the outside. We see these themes continue throughout her home, especially in her surprisingly timeless pink kitchen.

One of the many stars of the show in her kitchen are the 1920s Critall doors which open out to the wildflower garden, allowing all that wonderful country air and light in. Sienna has also mastered the art of introducing functional contemporary pieces into what is a truly traditional cottage.

picture of a climbing roses on a cottage

Similar to Sienna's cottage, this property oozes English charm thanks to its decadent climbing roses snaking around the home's windows and door.

(Image credit: Future)

It's clear that at the heart of the actress's home is family-orientated and having somewhere to relax comfortably. The living room is filled with muted colours, inviting furniture and a rather impressive open fire to make the home cosy.

This charm flows right into what Sienna calls her outhouse which is more of a romantic mini cottage filled with similarly high-quality vintage furnishings and of course a smaller log burner.

So while you might have seen a turn away from cottagecore as we know it, there's more than enough proof to argue that the homely aesthetic is not going anywhere and is the perfect choice for decorating your family home.

Shop the English cottage look

Smeg 50's Style Retro Kettle in CreamVintage looking appliance
Smeg 50's Style Retro Kettle in Cream

RRP: was £150 now £130 | While Sienna has a Smeg fridge in her kitchen, smaller appliances like a kettle and toaster will still deliver on the vintage look but just with a more manageable budget. Smeg is particularly great at making modern appliances look at home amongst vintage interiors, especially in this charming cream colourway.

oak spindle-back dining chairSpindle-style chair
Habitat x Morris & Co. Canterbury Oak Dining Chair

RRP: £149 | This elegant dining chair was designed as part of the Habitat X William Morris collection. Although more contemporary than the vintage Wheel-back dining chairs around Sienna's kitchen table this timeless design still has the rustic charm of country-style spindles and a cocooning, rounded structure.

Wooden dining table Rustic wood dinner table
Covington Reclaimed Wood 160cm Dining Table

RRP: £575 | This table is great for introducing a vintage-looking yet high-quality piece into your home. It has a rustic design with the distressed markings on the wood from its previous use and the sturdy feet keep it looking traditional. The table is crafted from reclaimed and aged conifer timber.

pink and white cushion Subtle pop of colour
Durelle Slub Cotton Square Cushion

RRP: £20 | Cushions are a perfect way of injecting some colour, texture and patterns into your home without fully committing to a whole house renovation. This cushion offers all three and is ideal for livening up an old sofa or popping on a bed.

Hampshire Loveseat - Dusky PinkVintage style
Hampshire Loveseat in Dusky Pink

RRP: £599 now £419 | Emulate the look of Sienna's dusky-pink sofa with this charming loveseat. This matt velvet design is a small sofa option for compact cosy rooms or a generous fireside armchair for larger spaces.

Filkins Fireside Tool Set BlackFunctional style
Filkins Fireside Tool Set Black

RRP: £50 now £40 | To keep the fire burning a handy fireside tool kit is essential. The classic powder coated steel set comprises a brush, shovel, tongs and poker to carry out any fire tending chore.

If you're not into the traditional English country look there are alternative interior trends like Regencycore that will bring a similar classic quality to your home.

