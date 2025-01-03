Sienna Miller's quaint English cottage is the definition of charming, with its traditional thatched roof and stunning pink kitchen

Sienna Miller's home is here to prove that cottagecore is not just a trend but a timeless and welcoming interior genre that instantly makes a house a home.

While you may have assumed the previously popular Cottagecore interior look belongs in the outdated interior design trends to avoid, Sienna Miller's stylish home is proof that it's going nowhere fast. In fact, along with some of the other biggest interior trends right now, the charming countryside aesthetic is staying close to our hearts.

As a leading inspiration in the fashion world, we expect nothing less from actress Sienna Miller than to own a similarly stylish abode. And while you might expect her home to reflect the glitz and glamour of her lifestyle, it couldn't be more homely and grounded. We are in love with her quaint English cottage.

Sienna Miller's charming English cottage

Located in the south of England, Buckinghamshire to be specific, her thatched roof countryside cottage is a breath of fresh air when it comes to the world of celebrity homes. There's little to no sign of the Minimaluxe metallic structured spaces we're used to seeing and we for one find it refreshing. (Not including Pamela Anderson's rustic farmhouse renovation.)

While Sienna's home isn't exactly an example of the maximalism trend, it's clear that she isn't afraid of filling a room with intentional trinkets.

Partnering with her good friend, director Gabby Dellal (@gabydellal), Sienna's vision was to create an eclectic home with a warming vintage look and feel. She certainly achieved just that, starting from the outside with that beautifully whimsical thatched roof.

Typical of many countryside homes, the thatched roof, with its pairing of climbing English roses, really sets the tone for the interior spaces. Roses are some of the best climbing plants for adding colour and interest to the exterior of your house and this is the perfect example of that.

The use of colour and traditional English elements doesn't stop with the outside. We see these themes continue throughout her home, especially in her surprisingly timeless pink kitchen.

One of the many stars of the show in her kitchen are the 1920s Critall doors which open out to the wildflower garden, allowing all that wonderful country air and light in. Sienna has also mastered the art of introducing functional contemporary pieces into what is a truly traditional cottage.

It's clear that at the heart of the actress's home is family-orientated and having somewhere to relax comfortably. The living room is filled with muted colours, inviting furniture and a rather impressive open fire to make the home cosy.

This charm flows right into what Sienna calls her outhouse which is more of a romantic mini cottage filled with similarly high-quality vintage furnishings and of course a smaller log burner.

So while you might have seen a turn away from cottagecore as we know it, there's more than enough proof to argue that the homely aesthetic is not going anywhere and is the perfect choice for decorating your family home.

If you're not into the traditional English country look there are alternative interior trends like Regencycore that will bring a similar classic quality to your home.