Sienna Miller's quaint English cottage is the definition of charming, with its traditional thatched roof and stunning pink kitchen
The centuries-old countryside home feels rustic and decadent in equal measure thanks to the characterful interiors
Sienna Miller's home is here to prove that cottagecore is not just a trend but a timeless and welcoming interior genre that instantly makes a house a home.
While you may have assumed the previously popular Cottagecore interior look belongs in the outdated interior design trends to avoid, Sienna Miller's stylish home is proof that it's going nowhere fast. In fact, along with some of the other biggest interior trends right now, the charming countryside aesthetic is staying close to our hearts.
As a leading inspiration in the fashion world, we expect nothing less from actress Sienna Miller than to own a similarly stylish abode. And while you might expect her home to reflect the glitz and glamour of her lifestyle, it couldn't be more homely and grounded. We are in love with her quaint English cottage.
Sienna Miller's charming English cottage
Located in the south of England, Buckinghamshire to be specific, her thatched roof countryside cottage is a breath of fresh air when it comes to the world of celebrity homes. There's little to no sign of the Minimaluxe metallic structured spaces we're used to seeing and we for one find it refreshing. (Not including Pamela Anderson's rustic farmhouse renovation.)
While Sienna's home isn't exactly an example of the maximalism trend, it's clear that she isn't afraid of filling a room with intentional trinkets.
Partnering with her good friend, director Gabby Dellal (@gabydellal), Sienna's vision was to create an eclectic home with a warming vintage look and feel. She certainly achieved just that, starting from the outside with that beautifully whimsical thatched roof.
A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest)
A photo posted by on
Typical of many countryside homes, the thatched roof, with its pairing of climbing English roses, really sets the tone for the interior spaces. Roses are some of the best climbing plants for adding colour and interest to the exterior of your house and this is the perfect example of that.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The use of colour and traditional English elements doesn't stop with the outside. We see these themes continue throughout her home, especially in her surprisingly timeless pink kitchen.
One of the many stars of the show in her kitchen are the 1920s Critall doors which open out to the wildflower garden, allowing all that wonderful country air and light in. Sienna has also mastered the art of introducing functional contemporary pieces into what is a truly traditional cottage.
It's clear that at the heart of the actress's home is family-orientated and having somewhere to relax comfortably. The living room is filled with muted colours, inviting furniture and a rather impressive open fire to make the home cosy.
This charm flows right into what Sienna calls her outhouse which is more of a romantic mini cottage filled with similarly high-quality vintage furnishings and of course a smaller log burner.
So while you might have seen a turn away from cottagecore as we know it, there's more than enough proof to argue that the homely aesthetic is not going anywhere and is the perfect choice for decorating your family home.
Shop the English cottage look
Vintage looking appliance
RRP:
was £150 now £130 | While Sienna has a Smeg fridge in her kitchen, smaller appliances like a kettle and toaster will still deliver on the vintage look but just with a more manageable budget. Smeg is particularly great at making modern appliances look at home amongst vintage interiors, especially in this charming cream colourway.
Spindle-style chair
RRP: £149 | This elegant dining chair was designed as part of the Habitat X William Morris collection. Although more contemporary than the vintage Wheel-back dining chairs around Sienna's kitchen table this timeless design still has the rustic charm of country-style spindles and a cocooning, rounded structure.
Rustic wood dinner table
RRP: £575 | This table is great for introducing a vintage-looking yet high-quality piece into your home. It has a rustic design with the distressed markings on the wood from its previous use and the sturdy feet keep it looking traditional. The table is crafted from reclaimed and aged conifer timber.
Subtle pop of colour
RRP: £20 | Cushions are a perfect way of injecting some colour, texture and patterns into your home without fully committing to a whole house renovation. This cushion offers all three and is ideal for livening up an old sofa or popping on a bed.
Vintage style
RRP:
£599 now £419 | Emulate the look of Sienna's dusky-pink sofa with this charming loveseat. This matt velvet design is a small sofa option for compact cosy rooms or a generous fireside armchair for larger spaces.
Functional style
RRP:
£50 now £40 | To keep the fire burning a handy fireside tool kit is essential. The classic powder coated steel set comprises a brush, shovel, tongs and poker to carry out any fire tending chore.
If you're not into the traditional English country look there are alternative interior trends like Regencycore that will bring a similar classic quality to your home.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Victoria Beckham's sparkly jewellery hack easily transforms a simple black corset into understated elegance
We're taking notes from Beckham on how to accessories like an Icon
By Molly Smith Published
-
Unsure how to style bold colours? Queen Mary just showed us with amber coat and grey knit
Queen Mary of Denmark brightened up a winter day with her gorgeous orange coat and showed how to balance bold tones with neutrals
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to care for a prayer plant: an expert guide to keep your sunshine-loving plant happy
This Brazilian-native plant has particular needs but with our expert's help you'll have it thriving in no time
By Emily Smith Published
-
Plumber warns against pouring Baileys down the sink this Christmas – and not just because it's delicious
It's not just our favourite seasonal tipple there are other Christmas favourites you should avoid pouring down the drain
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to get wax out of a carpet: cleaning experts share their foolproof methods
Finding a pool of wax on your carpet can strike a chord of fear in the best of us however with these expert-recommended steps you'll never have to panic again
By Emily Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton's thrifty Christmas decorating tip makes us want to abandon immaculate trees in favour of personality
Pippa Middleton's Christmas decorating tip from 2012 is still such a great one all these years later and encourages us to get crafty
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's striking blue bedroom is inspiring us to embrace colour and bolder patterns
From the saturated wall colour to the beautiful patterned bedding, we're taking style notes for a New Year refresh
By Emily Smith Published
-
Carole Middleton’s care-free Christmas tree is inspiring us to throw the decorating rules out of the window
Carole Middleton's Christmas tree in 2019 was a masterclass in decorating the way *you* really want and embracing a sense of fun
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Nigella Lawson's Christmas tree is packed full of personality - but her decorations will definitely divide the crowd
Nigella Lawson has shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree decorations and although they won't be for everyone they're incredibly fun
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Expert reveals energy-saving tips to make Christmas cheaper this year
From Christmas lights to central heating, the festive period brings with it a shocking increase in energy bills, but what can you do?
By Emily Smith Published