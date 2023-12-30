8 Outdated Interior Design Trends Home Experts will be avoiding in 2024

If your plan for 2024 involves redecoration, avoid an expensive mistake by ensuring you’re up to date with the latest trends falling out of fashion and the ones replacing them.

We asked a team of leading interior design experts for their predictions on what 2024 will bring trends and how you can get the look at home.

Two very different aesthetics dominated the interior design trends of 2023. The first was Japandi, a mix of Japanese and Scandi design, which saw us decorate our homes with bamboo, macrame and crochet, while the second was the trend towards an Industrial Look, with wrought iron furniture and bare walls.

2024’s interior trends move away from these with a desire to embrace nature in its more rustic and wholesome form. Warm, earthy shades are evident in 2024’s paint colour trends and they’re mixed with biophilic elements, designed to create spaces which showcase the wonder of our natural world and boost our mental health at the same time.

Whether you’re looking for living room design mistakes to avoid or significant bedroom trends for 2024, read our expert advice on how to get your interiors spot-on for the year ahead.

Here are the trends that experts predict will dwindle in popularity in 2024, and their suggestions for alternative design elements that give a modern update to the outdated look.

1. Industrial Aesthetics To Biophilic Design

Outdated: Industrial aesthetics On-trend: Biophilic design (Image credit: Getty Images | Branded Biophilia)

Interiors are often influenced by what’s going on in the world around us and, as concern for the planet and the environment become increasingly important on the world stage, a move towards biophilic design is emerging in the home. What’s more, it’s replacing the previously popular industrial aesthetic with its wrought iron and mechanical look.

“The hard industrial look, characterised by exposed brick, raw materials, and metal finishes, has been a favourite for homeowners seeking a contemporary vibe,” says Claire Dunn, founder of Claire Dunn Interiors.



“In 2024, we're continuing the trend towards biophilic design, emphasising a connection with nature. As we are increasingly realising the benefits of including plants in our homes, expect to see this as a long-term trend that becomes the norm. Alongside plants, natural materials and large windows will feature heavily, bringing the outside in and promoting a healthier and more serene living environment.”

A green trend with health benefits certainly ticks all the boxes but how do you achieve this look in your home? “Living walls not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of a room but also contribute to improving air quality, reducing stress and fostering a connection with nature,” says Beccy Dickson of Branded Biophilia.

She adds that these living walls can incorporate a diverse selection of plants so people can personalise their interiors while helping the planet.

Claire Dunn Social Links Navigation Founder of Claire Dunn Interiors Claire Dunn is an interior designer based in Dorchester, providing interior design services for clients across Dorset and throughout the UK. Claire Dunn Interiors believes that beautifully designed homes are within everyone's reach with the right guidance.

2. Barbiecore To Quiet Luxury

Outdated: Barbiecore On-trend: Quiet Luxury (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, 2023 was all about the re-emergence of pink in interiors, whether that was the bright fuchsia of the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 or a more subtle blush.

2024 will see a dramatic turnaround with people choosing quiet luxury decor trends, with furniture and accessories that offer longevity over ‘flash-in-the-pan’ trends that come and go.

“The Barbiecore aesthetic is very 2023, and, as fun as it is it will date,” says Steph Briggs, an interior expert with La Di Da Interiors. “People are looking to be more careful with their purchases but still want elegance. Quiet luxury emphasises investment in high-quality pieces that have a timeless appeal, focus on craftsmanship and materials with long-term appeal.”

3. Japandi To Earthy Interiors

Outdated: Japandi On-trend: Earthy Interiors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japandi, the combination of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality, is set to be replaced by more earthy interiors next year. While Japandi design focuses on light spaces and colours, and the use of natural materials such as unfinished wood and bamboo, the trend for earthy décor will see terracotta and warmer browns and reds returning to our homes.

“Embrace the cosy sophistication of inviting earthy tones, creating a harmonious and timeless ambience in your living spaces,” says Lindsay Goth, interior designer and founder of Grace & Grey.

“Whilst earthy tones take the forefront, colour-drenching techniques alongside abundant natural greenery are promising to redefine and elevate interior spaces. Explore this harmonious blend of contemporary design and soothing colours, which is poised to dominate interior spaces in the upcoming year.”

Lindsay Goth Social Links Navigation Founder of Grace & Grey Lindsey has over 10 years of experience and is a distinguished accredited member of The Society of British and International Interior Design. The SBID is the leading British professional accrediting body for Interior Designers in the UK.

4. Safe Neutral Colour Schemes To A Personality Palette

Outdated: Neutral Colour Palette On-trend: Personality Palette (Image credit: Getty Images | Howson Design)

Safe neutral colour palettes have been on the way out for a few years now, as people are getting tired of seeing ‘identical greige’ colour schemes in multiple homes. 2024 will see people not just moving towards bolder colours but adding personality to their homes by way of murals, ornate wallpaper and elaborate fixtures and fittings to embrace a more maximalist decor.

“People have gained more confidence and are using darker colours and patterns in their homes,” says Katy Raywood of Howson Design. “You will notice that retailers and manufacturers are being bolder with what they are offering, and it gives the consumer the courage and confidence to be a little bit different and more adventurous within their homes.”



This is a really fun look to experiment with in your own home: as it’s all about personality, there’s no wrong way to do it, it’s just a case of being as bold as you can be with your own unique style.

“Interiors have become much more personal and exciting. We are seeing more wallpapers, murals, darker furniture, plants within the home, and warmer fixtures and fittings in antique brass and gold,” adds Katy.

This element of personality can also be seen in the ornaments people choose to decorate their homes. Gone are the days of generic design, replaced instead with pieces that show their character and interests.

"Adding personality to your home, not just through gallery walls, is something we will see more of with well-styled open shelving," adds Holly Scott of Holly Scott Interior Design. "Having statement artefacts, plants, photo frames and gorgeous books on display will help create a cosy yet sophisticated space."

Katy Raywood Social Links Navigation Interior design and founder of Howson Design Interior designer Katy Raywood founded Howson Design, a Nottinghamshire-based interior design practice with a focus on timeless, sustainable style.

5. Tech-Driven Spaces To Digital-Free Retreats

Outdated: Tech-Driven Space On-trend: Digital-Free Retreats (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tech-driven spaces and smart technology became abundant with the emergence of working from home but, next year, we’re in for a back-lash as homeowners look for digital-free places where they can digitally and mentally ‘switch off’ and relax in a stress-free home.

“In 2024, there will be a movement towards creating a digital-free space within your home and office environment – encompassing lush plants, warm-muted shades and a cosy ambience – all you need for a digital detox,” says Claire.



“Designers are increasingly being asked to create peaceful, tech-free spaces which offer a break from constant digital stimuli. These spaces often include furniture created using traditional craftsmanship and made from natural materials. This growing trend promotes mindfulness, a more balanced lifestyle and a break from the stressors of modern life.”

6. Open Plan Layouts To Zoning

Outdated: Open-Plan Layouts On-trend: Zoning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open plan areas were popular pre-pandemic as they added an impression of space and size but, now, more of us are working from home and need privacy away from the rest of the family for things such as online meetings. As a result, zoning of areas is becoming increasingly called for and open-plan layouts, especially downstairs are being divided up again.

“Open plan layouts have been popular for their spacious and expansive feel, but in 2024, the trend is shifting towards zoning in these areas. Instead of one large, undefined space, interior designers are creating distinct zones within a room, each serving a specific purpose,” says Claire.

“Zoning a room using plants and rugs is an excellent way to create distinct areas within a larger space while adding natural elements and texture. This approach adds depth and personality to a room while maintaining functionality and flow.”

7. Mermaid Boards To Handcrafted Tiles

Outdated: Mermaid Boards On-trend: Handcrafted Tiles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The desire for all things unique and high quality has extended to tiles as bespoke-made, handcrafted looks are replacing the slicker, smoother-panelled styles that we’ve seen in bathroom trends for 2023 and kitchens of the past.

“In the bathroom, handmade tiles are making a big comeback. Having leaned towards the clean and smooth aesthetic of the likes of mermaid board for the last few years the hot trend for 2024 is high-shine glossy Zellige tiles,” says Steph.

“From kitchen splashback ideas to floor-to-ceiling shower rooms, these hand-crafted tiles give an artistic-luxe feel to any area.”

8. Minimalist Ceiling Lights To Statement Lighting

Outdated: Minimalist Ceiling Lighting On-trend: Statement, Green Lighting (Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with the Japandi trend, lighting tended to be simple and minimalist in 2023 but that’s all set to change.

“Statement lighting is definitely in for 2024, which includes large pendant lighting that will create a real wow factor along with statement wall lights,” says Holly. “Swap boring ceiling lights for statement pendants. Lighting is so important to create the right feeling and atmosphere in any room.”

Lighting trends in 2024 are also going green. “We will see more rechargeable table lamps which are a great addition for side tables where you have no power and dark spaces which couldn't be reached before,” she adds.