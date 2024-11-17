Stacey Dooley invites us into her stunning home to celebrate her COAT paint collaboration – we are in awe 'that' staircase

Stacey Dooley is no longer just one of our favourite documentary makers she's now also our ultimate home decor inspiration.

Whether you are looking for happy colours to paint any room or fancy taking inspiration from this year's interior paint colour trends, Stacey's paint collection with COAT has it all.

We spotted the collaboration after seeing her swoon-worthy red staircase on her Instagram. The rich hues used on the bannister immediately caught our eye, as did the complementary peach pink on the walls surrounding it.

So when we found out that these colours are exclusively part of Stacey's paint collaboration with made-to-order paint company COAT we simply had to share.

New in: Stacey Dooley X COAT paint collection

When considering paint colour ideas for hallways a dark rusty red might not be the first shade that comes to mind. However, finding creative ways to introduce a statement colour to your home can make it a little more manageable.

This is exactly how Stacey Dooley has achieved her decadent winding staircase by incorporating shade 'Stage Door', the deep dramatic red in the paint collection.

The collection, which launched in early October, includes six distinctive colours all with a personal tie to the actress' life, family and travels.

Stacey explains the thought behind the colours: "For me, creating a home isn’t something you rush. I’ve taken my time, room by room, making choices that reflect who we are as a family. It’s about being thoughtful, reviving old pieces, and choosing colours that feel warm and joyous. This collection feels personal because it’s everything I love about home."

Her staircase certainly brings us (and a lot of the general public) a lot of joy and using a colour like this is an effective way of making a hallway look welcoming.

One rather impressed Instagram user says, "That staircase is absolutely stunning 😍" and another comments, "Looking great! Loving the red!!"

It's not only about statement colours, there's a plethora of choices for those looking for bedroom colours to create restful and serene decor.

As you can see alongside her staircase, Stacey has used the shade 'Duty Free' as a more muted yet complementary shade to colour-drench her walls and archways. Not only does this make the space look even bigger but it allows the staircase to really pop.

Finding a hue you love to colour drench a space is such a quick way of transforming your living room or bedroom on a budget. With just a couple of tins of paint, you can elevate the room and completely change the look.

Pinks and reds aside, there's a whole olive-esque colour palette to choose from which Stacey has used to drench her dining room in. This collection is enough to convert a Minimaluxe trend lover into a dopamine decor fiend.

Reimagined red Stage Door in Matte Finish, 2.5L View at COAT RRP: £54 | This faded red hue is the perfect choice for accents and detailing around your home as it will immediately elevate any space. You can choose your finish depending on your chosen spot but we simply can't get enough of it as a staircase colour. Warm neutral Duty Free in Matte Finish, 2.5L View at COAT RRP: £54 | This is a stunning buttery peach colour that would work in larger spaces with colour-drenching or as a ceiling colour. The warmer hue means it's a great way of making your home feel cosy without darkening a room. Olive green King Kev in Flat Matte, 2.5L View at COAT RRP: £54 | If you're looking for more of an earthy-toned colour then this deep olive hue is wonderful. It's both modern and timeless, COAT recommends pairing it with light olive shades to create a perfect natural scheme.

It's not just personality at the core of this collection, there's also a priority for sustainability too.

The brand is known for its made-to-order policy which puts a stop to mass production and waste. Stacey explains, "We all need to slow down and do things properly the first time. That’s why I love COAT, they are all about creating things that last, with minimal impact on the environment."

All the matte paints are durable making them easy to clean, they're also low odour and low VOC so you don't have to worry about using them in your family home.

Now the paint is sorted, you might still be looking for some help with your furniture and smaller decorations. Whether you're looking for ways to decorate a rectangular living room or need advice for a decorating timeline to follow we've got heaps of expert guidance.