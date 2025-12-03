Dolly Parton shows us how to bring festive spirit to the kitchen with her Christmas-ready accessories

Who better to get us in the Christmas spirit than the queen of country herself? And what better way to do it than with some festive baking and kitchen decor to match?

It's easy to forget about decorating the kitchen when you're choosing between Christmas tree themes and styling the hallway ready for Christmas. But there's something rather special about making your kitchen cosy during the festive season, especially if you love trying out new seasonal bakes.

If you're wondering how to prep your kitchen for the holidays, then we've found the perfect inspiration from the one and only Dolly Parton. Sharing her sugar cookie baking mix on her Instagram @dollyparton, we spotted a few festive accessories that we'll be adding to our spaces immediately.

As usual, Dolly is glam as ever as she shows off her delicious seasonal baking kits, only this time she has her festive bedazzled apron on. Her apron isn't the only merry addition to her kitchen, though; that's if you can pry your eyes away from the cookies.

Dolly is certainly ahead of the kitchen trends with her clean, simple counter space paired with some intentional pops of colour. Having a glass display cupboard allows you to add personality to your home; all you need is some statement cookware. As we can see in Dolly's kitchen, she's chosen a seasonal red mixing jug and faux foliage with berries.

Dolly Parton's Christmas-ready kitchen accessories

Aside from the festive touches in the cupboards, we've spotted one of the best stand mixers on the market in Dolly's kitchen. The KitchenAid stand mixers are iconic for a reason, and every amateur baker will thrive with one by their side, so it's no surprise the Jolene singer has one centre stage in her kitchen.

Another not obviously festive piece that caught our attention is the chic marble and wood cake stand. If you find yourself baking regularly, having a good quality, charming cake stand is a kitchen essential. That touch of wood really brings in a warmth to an otherwise white and minimalist kitchen.

While it may not seem like the most interesting Christmas decorating idea, even swapping out your usual napkins and tea towels can help transform your kitchen during the festive season.

We're a big fan of the houndstooth napkins on Dolly's counter, perfect for serving up homemade cookies or for trying out one of this year's biggest Christmas tablescaping trends.

One thing is for sure: you don't need to hang heaps of tinsel or clutter your counters to give your kitchen a holiday refresh. Simply adding a sophisticated accessory here and there will get you feeling festive without needing to organise your kitchen again.

If you're an avid baker, you'll want to check out these Christmas baking essentials, but be warned, you might find it near impossible to choose just one cake tin to purchase and try this season.