Call off the search, we've found the only baking accessories you need to whisk up fabulous festive delights
From glorious gingerbread houses to novelty nutcrackers, this range of Christmas cake tins is a must for any creative chef
There's no better time of year to go all out when it comes to baking show-stopping cakes and sweet treats. As far as Christmas baking essentials go, you can't go far wrong with a heritage American kitchenware brand that prides itself on making the most captivating Christmas cake tins.
The brand in question is Nordic Ware, and we've found a UK stockist that offers all the latest Christmas pans to whip up everything from an impressive gingerbread house to a Santa's Sleigh loaf to create captivating Christmas centrepiece ideas.
"You can use these tins to cook any sort of cakes you fancy," says Rose Fooks, w&h's deputy food editor. "They can also be used for setting jellies." The only downside is in deciding which of the brilliant designs to choose...
New in: Nordic Ware Christmas cake tins
For Christmas, our Chocolate Christmas Bundt Cake Recipe would be ideal. "The hole in the centre of the bundt tin, like in the Nordic Ware Gingerbread House Bundt® Pan, helps the air to circulate and speeds up the cooking while ensuring the cake bakes evenly," Rose explains.
"The volume of this tin is similar to a 20cm cake tin, so that you could cook your favourite 20cm cake recipe in it. However, be mindful that it may not need as long in the oven. To test, poke a skewer into the cake. When it comes out clean, it's ready."
Mini houses
RRP:
£68 £54.40 | These mini houses would make cute little puddings for each guest if you're hosting a festive feast.
Ideal centrepiece
RRP:
£62 £49.60 | This grand gingerbread house is ideal for a table centrepiece. Baking from scratch gives you freedom to decorate as little or as much as you want to suit your decorating scheme.
Building kit
RRP:
£66 £39.95 | Part of the fun with this caking tin is the assembly of the train itself, adding even more fun to the day of baking
Made from cast aluminium these Nordic Ware pans features a non-stick coating for easy release and quick cleaning. They can be used in the oven up to temperatures of 200°C/400°F.
Novelty characters
RRP:
£68 £54.40 | Nutcrackers are still hugely popular Christmas characters, making this pan a must for fans to welcome them to dinner.
Great for baking with kids
RRP:
£68 £54.40 | Gingerbread tasty treats aren't just for Christmas, making this tin tray a great all-year-round baking accessory.
Festive scene
RRP:
£54 £43.20 | Set the scene on your Christmas table with the help of this classic 'night before Christmas' set-up of Santa in his sleigh with reindeer.
"Nordic Ware tins have a reliable non-stick coating, however I also always opt to grease the inside of the tin well and dust it with flour to avoid any of the details sticking," says Rose. "If you're making a chocolate cake you can swap the flour for cocoa powder."
"To demould your cake it's usually best to wait 5 mins then invert it onto a wire rack. Allowing the cake to cool fully in the tin may cause it to stick. Make sure jellies are firmly set. Briefly warm the outside of the tin in hot water so it comes out more easily."
Alpine scene
RRP:
£62 £49.60 | This simple bundt pan creates an alpine scene to steal the show at the Christmas table. The designs helps to add a little height to your festive spread.
Traditional
RRP:
£66 £54.50 | Christmas wreaths are not just for front doors, thanks to this delightful Christmas cake tin.
Snowflakes & swirls
RRP:
£62 £49.60 | Simple yet stunning. The swirls and snowflake imprints on this tin can elevate any bake.
A dusting of icing sugar is the perfect finishing touch to give your cakes a snowy effect and enhance the intricate details of the imprinted tin designs.
