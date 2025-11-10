Call off the search, we've found the only baking accessories you need to whisk up fabulous festive delights

There's no better time of year to go all out when it comes to baking show-stopping cakes and sweet treats. As far as Christmas baking essentials go, you can't go far wrong with a heritage American kitchenware brand that prides itself on making the most captivating Christmas cake tins.

The brand in question is Nordic Ware, and we've found a UK stockist that offers all the latest Christmas pans to whip up everything from an impressive gingerbread house to a Santa's Sleigh loaf to create captivating Christmas centrepiece ideas.

"You can use these tins to cook any sort of cakes you fancy," says Rose Fooks, w&h's deputy food editor. "They can also be used for setting jellies." The only downside is in deciding which of the brilliant designs to choose...

New in: Nordic Ware Christmas cake tins

(Image credit: Nordic Ware)

For Christmas, our Chocolate Christmas Bundt Cake Recipe would be ideal. "The hole in the centre of the bundt tin, like in the Nordic Ware Gingerbread House Bundt® Pan, helps the air to circulate and speeds up the cooking while ensuring the cake bakes evenly," Rose explains.

"The volume of this tin is similar to a 20cm cake tin, so that you could cook your favourite 20cm cake recipe in it. However, be mindful that it may not need as long in the oven. To test, poke a skewer into the cake. When it comes out clean, it's ready."

Mini houses Nordic Ware Cosy Village Pan View at Harts of Stur RRP: £68 £54.40 | These mini houses would make cute little puddings for each guest if you're hosting a festive feast. Ideal centrepiece Nordic Ware Gingerbread House Bundt Pan View at Harts of Stur RRP: £62 £49.60 | This grand gingerbread house is ideal for a table centrepiece. Baking from scratch gives you freedom to decorate as little or as much as you want to suit your decorating scheme. Building kit Nordic Ware Nordic Express Cakelet Pan View at Harts of Stur RRP: £66 £39.95 | Part of the fun with this caking tin is the assembly of the train itself, adding even more fun to the day of baking

Made from cast aluminium these Nordic Ware pans features a non-stick coating for easy release and quick cleaning. They can be used in the oven up to temperatures of 200°C/400°F.

(Image credit: Nordic Ware)

"Nordic Ware tins have a reliable non-stick coating, however I also always opt to grease the inside of the tin well and dust it with flour to avoid any of the details sticking," says Rose. "If you're making a chocolate cake you can swap the flour for cocoa powder."

"To demould your cake it's usually best to wait 5 mins then invert it onto a wire rack. Allowing the cake to cool fully in the tin may cause it to stick. Make sure jellies are firmly set. Briefly warm the outside of the tin in hot water so it comes out more easily."

(Image credit: Nordic Ware)

A dusting of icing sugar is the perfect finishing touch to give your cakes a snowy effect and enhance the intricate details of the imprinted tin designs.