The best Memorial Day furniture sales to shop for a summer home refresh

The best Memorial Day furniture sales allow you to fill your space with quality pieces from major retailers with discounted price tags. And if you're lucky enough, you might catch that one furniture item you've been eyeing all year but for the best price yet.

Furniture isn't cheap, especially when shopping for good quality pieces that will last like plush sofas, durable bed frames, and high-quality dining tables. But luckily, there are national holidays like Memorial Day that also double as one of the biggest shopping days, with major retailers slashing prices on furniture with offers ranging from $20 to as much as $1,600 off.

We've scoured the web and listed the very best Memorial Day furniture sales you can shop all weekend below, or if you're looking for pieces for your garden specifically, check out our dedicated page on outdoor furniture deals for the long weekend.

The best Memorial Day furniture sales taking place this weekend

What we're shopping in the Memorial Day furniture sales this weekend

Article Abisko Quartz White Sectional: $1,599 $1199 | Article Looking to create a stress-free home environment? Article's bestselling sectional is the perfect furniture piece for a minimal and calming living room, and it's now on sale for $400 off. Whether you're thinking of a right or left-arm facing chaise, the choice is up to you, but you'll love lounging on this soft, cotton-and-linen blend sofa.

Plush Pillow Ivory White Lounge Chair: $999 $499.50 | CB2 This CB2 lounge chair gives all the summer feels with its breathable, fluffy cotton pillow, the perfect material for the warmer months ahead. With a $499 discount, you can add this to your living room set or bedroom as an accent chair.

Odetta Storage Cabinet: $2,398 $1,799.95 | Anthropologie Whether you're looking for ways to organize a small space or you've been waiting for a discounted storage cabinet, this is the perfect weekend to snag this multi-functional storage piece. You can display and store your favorite dinnerware and fancy drinking glasses with three adjustable shelves, two drawers, and inside cabinet shelving. Plus, how cute are the cabinet's brass accents?

SYMFONISK Speaker Lamp with WiFi Bamboo: $249.99 $186.99 | IKEA It doesn't get better than a sleek table lamp with a built-in Bluetooth Sonos speaker and a $63 Memorial Day discount. Although it's not the biggest markdown, it's still an amazing deal being that some of the best WiFi speakers cost more than $100, and those aren't built within lamp bases. Enjoy the perks of streaming your favorite tunes and listening to the best podcasts, all while dimming the lamp's light with the IKEA smart home app.

Kathy Ireland Home Malta Vintage Indoor Rug: $869.99 $437.99 | Ashley Furniture Like most furniture pieces, area rugs can be quite costly. So when you see a quality rug for more than half off, that's the perfect time to snag yourself a new one. This vintage design piece is the perfect living room rug for spring and summer with its cream base and blue flower designs.

Anthropologie Gleaming Primose Mirror: $1,598 $958.80 | Anthropologie Take $640 off Anthropologie's highly-favored, vintage-inspired floor mirror, handcrafted and available in three sizes and five colors, all at a discounted price. Hang it above your mantle, or lean it against a wall for a full-body mirror. Regardless of its placement, this glass mirror will make any space look rich.

SAFAVIEH Shay 5-Piece Dining Set: $1,276.99 $693.59 | Overstock If rustic farmhouse is your vibe, consider snagging this five-piece dining set with a $583 discount. Its white wooden frame will brighten any kitchen or dining room while creating a warm and cozy space with its dark brown wooden table top and seats. You can add four dining chairs and a round wooden table to your home today for less than $700.

Floyd The Bed Frame: $995 From $796 | Floyd This fan-favorite platform bed is known for its quality, natural wooden material, and simple, tool-free setup. Right now, you can add this minimal and sleek bed frame to your cart for 20% off. And whether you need a twin-sized bed, full/queen or a king-sized bed, there's a frame size and discount for all sizes.

Odessa Round Nesting Coffee Tables: $1,398 $977.99 | Pottery Barn Save $421 on this two-piece coffee table set. You can enjoy and furnish your home with not one but two gorgeous marble coffee tables. These round tables come in two different heights and look amazing side-by-side or can be used as side tables for your sofa.

Safavieh Boyle Dining Chair Set: $235.99 $164.99 | Ashley Furniture Looking for chairs to add to your dining table? Take advantage of Ashley Furniture's Memorial Day sale and snag these two for just $165. These natural wooden chairs are perfect for the mid-century modern decorator looking for a classic and timeless dining set. And if dark wood is more your style, these chairs also come in black.

Raymour & Flanigan Cates Sofa: $1,899.95 $1,595.96 | Raymour & Flanigan Shop the best mattress deals and furniture markdowns with Raymour & Flanigan's Memorial Day sale. This nearly $2,000 sofa is now on sale for $1,595, and according to its high ratings, it's worth every penny, even at full price. And no need to buy decorative pillows. This sofa comes with five accent pillows.

Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional: $1,417 $720 | Wayfair The Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional features a left-arm chaise that lifts and opens to storage space to hold your living room trinkets. And if you're hosting overnight guests, this sectional can be pushed back into a futon sofa. Whether you're looking for a jaw-dropping housewarming gift for your child's first apartment or a couch for your small living room, this upholstered sectional is multifunctional, space-saving, and currently on sale with a $697 discount.

Bluff Oval Nightstand with Drawer: $749 $599.20 | Parachute This natural wooden nightstand is a quality furniture piece you'll have for many years. It's a modern, timeless nightstand that'll go with many decor themes and complements any color scheme. We're obsessed with its curved edges and push-to-open drawer. Right now, you can add this to your cart with a $149 discount.

Oceanside 4-Piece Deep-Seat Corner Sectional Sofa: $5,896 $4,716 | Crate & Barrel If you've been looking for a deep, cloud-like sectional for your living space, this Crate & Barrel sofa is your perfect match. According to reviews, this sectional looks even better in person. Its large cushions and wide chaise is great for lounging and cuddling, and its simple design makes it easy to style and decorate. Plus, it's currently marked down by $1,180.

Ekaabo Albany Ottoman: $399 $299 | Albany Park Add some print to your living space with this West African-inspired ottoman. Vibrant in color and unique in style, this will be a gorgeous add-on to any sofa and room. It's made from a soft, velvet material that's met with either stainless steel gold legs or wood.

Wasser End Table: $195 $76.99 | Wayfair Sometimes all you need is a simple end table to hold your beverage or jewelry while furnishing your bedside or couch. This small side table has a white, marble-like round top with metal legs in your choice of gold or black. Originally priced at $195, but with Wayfair's Memorial Day sale, you can buy it today for just $76.99.

Stairway White Wall Mount Desk with Shelves: $449 $314 | CB2 If you're working with a small, at-home office space and looking for a space-saving desk, this is an excellent option that features three built-in shelves for extra storage and a desktop surface. With a $135 discount, you can add this multi-useful desk to your office for less than $320.

Haylie Coffee Table: $569.99 $329.99 | Wayfair This trendy and uniquely shaped wooden coffee table is the perfect accent piece for a platform sofa, and it's currently on sale for 42% off. It has a solid teakwood top with black metal legs. It's the rustic, one-of-a-kind coffee table your living room needs.

Poly Blend Boucle Fabric Upholstered Swivel Armchair: $632.71 $316.23 | Wayfair Grab your summer romance book and sink into this boucle swivel armchair. On sale for $316, half its original price, you can lounge in this soft and cozy chair that's made of the same popular fabric that's part of the sofa trends in 2023.

Cecilia Ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Planters: $19 From $9.99 | West Elm Planters can be quite pricey depending on the material, design, and size. But thanks to Memorial Day furniture deals, you can snag this gorgeous ceramic planter for just $10. And if you're looking for a cheap yet thoughtful Father's Day gift for your plant-lover dad, he'll be ecstatic to give his plant baby a new home. The planters are also available in different sizes at a discounted price.

IKEA MAMMUT Children's Table: $39.99 $29.99 | IKEA Your kiddo deserves nice furniture pieces, also. This highly-favored IKEA children's table will make an excellent addition to your child's bedroom or playroom. It's not the biggest sale in our guide, but for just $30, you'll have a durable, easy-to-assemble table that can withstand rough play time and outdoor weather.

Article Micka Quarry Gray Queen Bed: $1199 $850 | Article It may seem impossible, but it doesn't have to cost you over $1,000 to have a nice, quality bed, especially when there are furniture markdowns like these. Save $350 on Article's gray, queen-sized sleigh bed. The bed's contemporary style, wooden accents, and material quality are favorites of many reviewers. So we're confident you'll love it just as much, especially with its Memorial Day discount.

Ladores 59.5" Media Console: $719.99 $229.99 | Wayfair This media console and electric fireplace duo is my favorite furniture piece in my apartment. It looks way more expensive than its price tag, and its tempered glass shelving accents its sleek, white wood nicely. And yes, the fireplace actually works. You can control it from the included remote or from the fireplace itself. And although it's warming up outside, the fireplace will keep you warm on those chilly spring mornings.

What to look for when shopping the 2023 Memorial Day furniture sales

There are a few things to consider when shopping the Memorial Day furniture sales to ensure you get the best deal. These are things to look for and questions to ask yourself before making your purchases this weekend: