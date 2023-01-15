The biggest bathroom trends 2023: 13 key designs and colors to inspire

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you're refreshing your bathroom with a few cosmetic changes or completely renovating, these key bathroom trends 2023 are there to inform and inspire design choices to create a stylish space you'll love for years to come.

Undertaking any degree of renovation or decorating in a bathroom is an investment so, like when looking at the latest kitchen trends 2023, it's important to stay informed of the latest colors and designs that can inspire your project to ensure it's a timeless space but most importantly one you love.

In addition to the biggest interior paint color trends when it comes to bathroom design there are layouts, tiling choices, and lighting schemes to take into consideration to create a blissful bathing space with all the right design elements.

Bathroom trends 2023: 8 designs to inspire

"Some of the biggest bathroom trends we are seeing will be full renovations, however, a lick of paint can instantly make a bathroom feel different, and so can changing out your brassware to add in warm metallics," explains Barrie Cutchie, design director at leading bathroom manufacturers, BC Designs (opens in new tab).

"These cheaper updates can make your bathroom feel completely new, while also being on trend for 2023.” In the same way as you can make a kitchen look expensive on a budget, there's a solution for all.

Here's our edit of the biggest bathroom trends across designs and color to inspire all elements of renovation and refurbishment projects for the year ahead.

1. Wellness spaces

(Image credit: Cullifords )

Oliver Webb, Director, Cullifords (opens in new tab)explains: "As we move into 2023, we will notice a shift in the requirement for a sense of escapism in the home – spaces that allow you to truly feel at ease."

"Connecting to this sense of relaxation, surface choices should be calming, therapeutic, and soothing to the touch – think neutral, natural colors and matte textures that exude a laid-back aesthetic.” Think of

“Achieving a sense of wellness and well-being within interiors has become a top priority for many of our clients and this is likely to continue into 2023," says James Lentaigne, creative director at Drummonds (opens in new tab). "Alongside luxurious, comfortable tubs, they also want to incorporate areas in the bathroom where they can relax and take some time out."

James adds, "concealed storage is also on the rise – as people want to escape and avoid clutter." Because decluttering a home plays an essential role in promoting wellness by welcoming more positive energy into your home because a tidy home means a tidy mind.

2. Natural warmth

(Image credit: Roca | Laufen | Lundhs Real Stone)

A running thread running throughout all the newest trends is a desire to add warmth and natural elements, whether it be through color or textures and materials.

"People want to strengthen their ties with nature, so we'll see an abundance of natural textures as well as neutral shades in 2023," explains Natalie Bird, bathroom design specialist at Roca and LAUFEN (opens in new tab). "Soft stone shades, deep greens, and warm woods are likely to be popular, tying in with a complementary trend for spa-inspired bathrooms with strong links to nature."

“For years, our most popular stone has been the darkest option in our collection, however, we have recently noticed a sharp shift and increase in the popularity of our more earthy, brown-toned natural stone,” explains Hege Lundh, business development director, Lundhs Real Stone (opens in new tab).

”Teamed with wood cabinetry and nature-inspired palettes, we expect the demand for warmer surface colorways and finishes to continue to rise throughout next year, especially as homeowners and designers seek to create more inviting and more laid-back, welcoming interior schemes.”

3. Seamless shower screens

(Image credit: Victoria Plum)

This trend is more than just for atheistic purposes, it's about creating an illusion of space and openness by allowing as much light as possible to filter around the room.

“In 2023, we will be saying farewell to framed screens and hello to even more glass shower screens," says Ruth Foster, interior designer at online bathroom retailer Victoria Plum (opens in new tab). “Installing a seamless glass shower screen can maximize the feeling of light and space, even in the smallest of bathrooms."

“In the last 12 months, online searches for ‘glass shower screens’ has risen by a massive 87,900 percent, showing that the seamless and spacious look is on the mind of shoppers for the coming year.

The total transparency of a seamless glass panel also welcomes the freedom to be more expressive with other design choices, because there are now fewer alternative materials competing with each other.

Ruth agrees, saying: “Opting for a frameless shower screen also means you have even more opportunity to reflect your personality in your tile design and bathroom fittings, whether that is with gunmetal taps or bold shower panels.”

4. Wall panelling

(Image credit: Victoria Plum)

Living room trends in particular have been dominated in recent years by the presence of wall paneling, and now it would seem bathrooms are seeking the same level of grandeur.

“Online searches related to using paneling in the bathroom have grown by a massive 93,000 percent in the past year, so it’s no surprise people are looking to kit out their bathrooms to match the new wall decor trend," says Ruth.

“Make a statement with paneling and install a freestanding bath with chrome claw feet for that extra luxurious feel. Opt for floating sanitaryware so the paneling can run seamlessly around the room, and if space allows include a design-led vanity unit with a pastel-colored basin.”

Elegant wall panels are a particularly effective way to make a home look expensive on a budget because they stir recollections of regal and stately homes.

5. Checkerboard chic

(Image credit: BC Designs)

Whether seen on floors or walls the two-tone checkerboard look is well and truly back in fashion for homes in 2023. This classic look is another design staple that feels inspired by period properties and even expensive locations such as hotels or spas.

"Checkerboard patterns, once subsumed within a traditional design, has now emerged as its very own trend and evolved into one of the hottest surface and tile trends within bathrooms," says Barrie.

"A checkerboard floor is a great way of adding pattern and color to a bathroom without it becoming too complicated or over the top. The overall look will be dependant more on the colors chosen than anything else, as it doesn’t have to be traditional white and black. Instead, contrasting, or similar shades can be used that can soften and warm the space."

Zoe adds, “Chessboard and chequerboard floors can be seen in both bathroom and kitchen designs in classic Victorian palettes, while chequered mosaic wall tiles are embracing softer, more feminine colors.”

6. Textured structure

(Image credit: CTD Tiles)

“Matte, structured textures have taken over high-gloss, shiny surfaces and this will continue to be the case for next year," says Hege. "Whilst homeowners are still wanting to make a luxurious statement in their living spaces, the trend for creating a more lived-in feel means that design choices have become increasingly tactile. "

"Surfaces like natural stone offer a luxurious yet pared-back appearance, meaning requirements for both design and aesthetic can be met with ease.”

"We have seen a big increase for unusual textures and patterns designed to make bold feature walls and floors,” explains Amanda Telford, marketing manager at CTD Tiles (opens in new tab).

“Wood and stone effect tiles in the bathroom proved to be particularly popular with the latest designs perfect the look of the original material whilst experimenting with a more decorative approach."

"These styles also provide the desirable practicality benefits that come with using ceramic or porcelain tiles to ensure they are incredibly easy to maintain in any setting. "

7. Warm metallics

(Image credit: JTP)

In response to the trend of seeking warmth, warmer metallics such as brushed bronze and gold are set to dominate over chrome materials.

“Warmer tones are most likely to dominate bathroom trends in 2023 as well as more neutral and earthy tones, so a brushed bronze finish is the perfect complement to these design schemes thanks to its contemporary design and warm contrasting tones," says Jeevan Seth, CEO of tap specialists JTP (opens in new tab).

“In terms of metallics, new colors, such as brushed bronze, as well as existing colors in gold and brasses, are becoming especially popular” adds Sanctuary Bathrooms’ (opens in new tab) Paul Wells. “Many customers prefer brushed gold because it is not as bright as polished gold, making it more suited to modern spaces.”

"One thing to think about when specifying special finishes for your brassware is to think about the other parts of the bathroom that might have standard chrome finishes such as toilet seat hinges, flush plates/buttons, radiators and valves, shower door fixings and profiles," warns Barrie.

"Platers will generally be able to match your finish for a cohesive look and to make sure the ‘warmth’ of your metallics shines through."

8. Japandi aesthetics

(Image credit: Getty Images | Alvarez)

Japandi bathroom ideas are bigger than ever as homeowners strive to create calm and minimalist spaces to bathe in a spa-like setting.

Japandi style, a blend of Scandinavian and Japanese interior design styles, lends itself so perfectly to a tranquil and restful aesthetic. When it comes to bathroom design it results in a contemporary space that embraces richer color palettes, sleek styling, and faultless functionality to offer unrivaled levels of comfort.

This effortlessly cool interior design trend combines the coziness of Scandinavian 'Hygge' with 'Wabi-Sabi', the Japanese concept of celebrating and accepting the imperfect. The result for bathrooms is a calming sanctuary that feels comforting yet chic with simple forms, clean lines, and enough layers of natural materials such as rattan, cotton, wood, and wicker to ground the polished look.

9. Statement lighting

(Image credit: Drummonds)

The right lighting is key to any successful decorating scheme, holding the power to make a home feel cozy or provide essential direct light for tasks.

This is especially important in a bathroom, where one minute you need to see clearly for makeup application the next you want to dim the lights to enjoy a relaxing bath to unwind. It's all about balance.

The trend for 2023 when it comes to lighting styles is one that shows more personality. “There is a new focus on character lighting," says James. "Large pendants and decorative wall lighting are in, helping to add glamour to a space.”

To avoid a common bathroom design mistake with whatever choice of lighting you decide on, it is important to ensure the IP rating (Ingress Protection), is suitable for bathroom use as they have been designed for use in areas where water is more prevalent.

What are the top bathroom colors for 2023?

This year sees color take on a more expressive role in our bathrooms, whether through the latest tile choices or a splash of key interior paint color trends.

“2023 is going to be a year where we see a real shift towards more saturated color," explains Helen Shaw, UK marketing director at Benjamin Moore (opens in new tab). "We’re likely to see fewer neutral shades, such as grey and whites, with homeowners looking to focus on a brighter and more expressive color palette."

1. Watery blues

(Image credit: Dulux | Benjamin Moore)

Blue has always been considered the best bedroom paint colors due to its calming influence – which is why it's also an ideal choice for bathrooms.

'Blue is one of our five top predictions for the year, a bold color choice that works particularly well in the bathroom due to its strong connection with nature," says Helen. "Its various tones are known to encourage you to unwind and renew - think all things water and oceans."

"The color can be used simply as an accent to bring in contrast adding definition and dimension, alternatively don’t be afraid to go bold with an all-encompassing color-drenched look.”

"There is a high demand for more colorful tiles in a deep blue color palette," Amanda reveals. "The refreshing hues work beautifully within bathrooms – creating a look that is harmonious and inviting."

2. Pastel mineral tones

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

If saturated colors feel too far removed from the classic neutral tones of timeless bathroom decors look to a mix of soft mineral hues, think pastel lilacs, pale blues, and gentle peachy pinks that offer a softer approach to adding an accent color.

“Adding a rosy tint to conventional Nordic design, Danish Pastel interior design is at the forefront of this movement," explains Zoe.

"This trend is characterized by sorbet colors, curves, and abstract, whimsical shapes. Homeowners can embrace this uplifting style with square tiles, terrazzo, novel grouting, and colorful finishes such as seafoam greens, warm pinks, and clay colors.”

3. Serene greens

(Image credit: Dulux)

Shades of green have seen a steady rise in popularity in recent years, within every room in the whole house, with sage green proving particularly popular within the spectrum of green hues. With the growing desire to feel closer to nature, this lush colorway is one to be seen in bathrooms even more in 2023.

"Imagine bathing in a warm clear pool, surrounded by lush forest...this is what green does on the walls of your bathroom," says Marianne Shillingford (opens in new tab), creative director at Dulux.

"There is nothing like green to create a soothing relaxed atmosphere. It is the most tranquil color in the spectrum and instantly instills a sense of balance and calm. Team it with pink accessories for a bit of fun, or try different shades of green for a more subtly dynamic look."

Consider Dulux's Colour of the Year 2023, Wild Wonder to introduce an uplifting, golden green to your walls.

4. Uplifting pinks

(Image credit: Topp Tiles)

Pink is having a real fashion moment right now, from hot pink to blush tones and it would seem it's a trending tone for bathrooms as a result. "Pink bathrooms can be the happiest rooms in the house if you choose a shade that is soft and gentle enough to get undressed in front of," says Marianne.

The experts at Topps Tiles are predicting that homeowners who aren’t afraid to experiment with expressive, bright colors will be embracing 'Hot Pink' for both paint and tiles – no doubt inspired by Vivid Magenta the Pantone Color of the year 2023 for homes.

Suggesting what the best pink paint colors might be if you want a soft approach to this uplifting hue Marianne advises: "Try petal colors like blush pink which teams beautifully with whispered whites and muted greens in painted woodwork and accessories.