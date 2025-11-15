No, not walking - Dr Amir Khan reveals 3 exercises that can help improve your mobility, even if you sit down all day

'Sitting is the new smoking' - it's a phrase so overused, it's starting to feel cliché. However, there's still science behind it. Research has shown that not moving our bodies and standing up regularly can increase our risk of early death and be detrimental to our mental health.

Movement doesn't have to be a dumbbell workout at home or even a walking workout, though, as good as these are. Dr Amir Khan, an NHS GP, frequent guest on ITV's Lorraine and This Morning, and woman&home's own resident doctor, took to Instagram recently to encourage us all to move by doing "tiny bits of movement" throughout the day.

These movements differ from 'exercise snacking', which involves short but intense bursts of activity, such as jumping jacks, squats, or a brisk walk. It's about physically moving and stretching the body.

“Even if you do a workout, or other form of exercise in the morning or the evening, you still need bits of movement through the day,” says Dr Khan. “It’s not just about how much you move, it’s about how often you’re moving as well.”

Moving every 30 to 60 minutes for “just a few seconds” can “increase blood flow, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce back and shoulder pain and boost energy and concentration”, he explains, leading to "big health gains".

“It’s a bit like pressing a reset button on your body. You just need to remind yourself that everybody needs a little bit of movement often, and your mind and body will thank you for it.”

But you don't need to fire up your workout app or dig out your thick yoga mat to start moving more throughout the day. Instead, try these simple mobility exercises....

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

Movement snacks to try

1. Head, shoulder, and neck movement

When he’s not seeing patients, Dr Khan says he spends a lot of time sitting at his computer - as many of us do. This position can lead to tightness in the shoulders, upper back and neck. The first exercise tackles this problem.

How to do it:

Sit up straight and look forward.

Roll your shoulder blades back and forward a few times.

Tip your head back and forward gently a few times.

Repeat the routine at least three times.

Doing this round of movement snacks a few times will loosen up any tightness in the chest and upper body that comes with rounding our shoulders, as many of us do naturally when typing or watching television.

2. Leg exercises

Moving on to the lower body for some hip and quadricep exercises for better mobility. When we're sitting down, our hip muscles are held in a shortened position. When we stand, they lengthen. If we spend a lot of time sitting down, these muscles stay in this shortened position for a little too long, so they become tighter and weaker over time.

Try this exercise to loosen them up:

Sit on a chair with your legs at 90 degrees.

Lift up one leg above hip height.

Rotate your ankle around a few times.

Repeat the routine on the other leg.

3. Side stretch

Now for a full-body side stretch, which “just lengthens everything out” when you’ve been sat down and hunched over a desk.

This is a really good move for opening up the shoulders and upper back, and stretching the abdomen and core muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Stand up with your feet hip-width apart.

Reach one arm up over your head and pull your arm over to your other side of your body, leaning gently.

Repeat on the other side.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of moves - and we need to do more exercise than this every day to stay healthy. The NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise every week.

However, adding in these key movement snacks can help stretch and loosen these key muscles, preventing discomfort in the short term.

Looking to create an at-home routine? Here are a few more movement snacks to try: