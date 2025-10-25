Jo Whiley’s hiking shoes are the perfect blend of casual and comfortable for autumn walks - and now on sale

Radio and podcast host Jo Whiley is known for her love of exercise for keeping her mentally and physically fit. The 60-year-old manages to juggle a demanding career at the BBC with a busy family life as a mum of four, while always looking effortlessly cool and calm.

Jo often shares her swimming, running and triathlon adventures with her social media followers, but recently she revealed a new challenge which she says is “one of the best things” she’s ever done with her husband Steve.

The pair took some time off to be together after the death of their much-loved dog Brodie, who had been part of the family for many years. Instead of relaxing on a city break, Jo and Steve decided to pull on their best walking shoes and take on Mount Snowdon in Wales.

“We considered Rome, Marrakesh, Seville...but chose instead to climb Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), having never climbed or hiked very far before,” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple used a guide to help them reach the summit on a seven-mile hike, which Jo called “such a happy and cathartic day”. And she also had some great footwear to thank for making the experience so rewarding.

Jo chose to wear Salomon's XT-6 hiking shoe as part of her hiking outfit for the mountain climb, which coincidentally is woman&home's own favourite for stylish walkers.

Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh has a pair herself, and she says: "I have two pairs of the Salomon XT-6 walking shoes (regular and waterproof), and I love them. They have thick lugs on the bottom to help you navigate across rocks and sliding surfaces, with pull-cord laces offering security and style simultaneously. They are comfortable to wear for hours on end, thanks to the present (but limited) arch support and design that falls just below the ankle. They also come in fun colours, adding a pop of colour to any wardrobe."

The shoes are currently on sale from a variety of websites, including End Clothing, where they’re reduced from £165 to £107.

Exact match Salomon Xt-6 Unisex Trainers in Vanilla Ice £165 at ASOS (UK) While some might double take at wearing a pair of cream-coloured hiking shoes, Jo shows that they can look as good as they perform in the outdoors. Alternative Salomon Salomon XT-6 in White Fairytale £115 at footlocker.co.uk Being autumn and all, we couldn't find Jo Whiley's popular colourway in the sale exactly - but we found exciting variations on this classic with serious savings. Take this one from FootLocker, with its slip of pink offering a pop of colour. Best in sale Salomon XT-6 Sneaker in Rainy Day £107 at endclothing.com Paired with green and a light brown, this shade is perhaps a little more durable in winter weather than the bright cream, as well as being the cheapest pair of Salomon XT-6 hiking shoes I've seen in months.

The paths to the top of Snowdon can be rocky and uneven, which is why the right footwear is key. And while being comfortable for the 1,085m ascent is important, having the right shoes for coming down again is very important. The Salomon shoes have been designed to ensure your feet land softly as you descend, easing the impact on your knees.

Jo wrote in her Instagram post: “My IT band coming down. OUCH!!!” The ITB is your iliotibial band which runs down the outside of your thigh which can become sore if you overuse it. It’s common for it to be painful if you’re walking downhill on rugged terrain for long periods of time."

There’s nothing worse than pain in your feet distracting you from enjoying a hike. But Jo seemed happy with her choice of shoes for walking and was able to enjoy the whole experience.

“The array and diversity (and footwear) of the people doing the Snowdon challenge was extraordinarily inspiring - all ages and abilities, dogs and children, groups of friends and soloists (putting on their steel pants). The views when the clouds cleared were stunning, but more than anything, the shared experience and the sense of achievement was everything,” she wrote.

