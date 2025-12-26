20% off the Google Pixel Watch 4 - and 11 other fitness tracker deals to save before 2026

There's no time like the new year to think about what you want to achieve, and for a large percentage of us, that means making new resolutions around our health and exercise routines. While you don't need one of the best fitness trackers to make changes, there's no better motivator than tracking your progress.

I've been reviewing watches that often crop up in the Garmin sale and good Fitbit deals for years, covering key seasonal sales periods, including Boxing Day. With the discounts here again, I've taken the chance to flag a few of my favourites.

Coming up top is the deal on the Google Pixel 4. If you're an Android user, this isn't one to miss as it's the first time this device has come on sale. I gave it 4.5 stars in the autumn, thanks to its superbly sleek design, superior fitness tracking sensors and profiles (with all data viewable in the Fitbit app), and seamless AI integrations, which make it an on-wrist assistant for everything from setting alarms to coordinating your travel on Google Maps.

Elsewhere, I'm seeing fitness tracker deals on Oura Ring, Coros, Huawei, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and more. Of all the devices I've tried and tested this year, these are my favourite deals on my most-recommended fitness trackers...

Fitness tracker deals in the sale right now

Save £70 Google Pixel Watch 4: was £349 now £279 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the latest in the Google and Fitbit universe, featuring the fitness tracker's advanced cardio, strength, Pilates and other workout modes and complete connectivity with the search engine, Maps, Assistant, Gmail, and more.

Save £25.99 Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Looking for a cheap fitness tracker deals? This saving on the Fitbit Inspire 3 is as budget-friendly as it gets. It's the only fitness tracker I ever recommend under £100, since it covers exercise and sleep insights as well as many other trackers. Now even cheaper in the Boxing Day sales!

Save £50 Oura Ring 4 - Ceramic: was £500 now £450 at ŌURA Read more Read less ▼ For the first time, there's a deal on the Oura Ring 4 in the bright and bold ceramic colourways. I have the Petal Pink version of this one, and it's a nice pop of colour in my accessories. It's also more durable and scratch-resistant than the metallic rings.

Save £20 Coros Pace 3: was £219 now £199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ When it comes to the best running watch, I reckon Coros will always be my favourite brand. This watch, one model down from the newest Coros Pace 4, creates elite-level running data in a readable and genuinely useful format. It's a sporty design, lightweight on the wrist, and comes in several colours.

Save £199 Google Pixel Watch 3: was £349 now £150 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If the deal on the Pixel 4 is out of your price range, then there's a saving on the Google Pixel 3 that might work for you. Almost as good, with less AI integration, the Google Pixel Watch 3 offers plenty of sports profiles with a focus on running and other cardio insights.

Save £40.99 Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best Fitbit around right now. At under £100, it's also a steal, given the plethora of superb fitness tracking insights, usability on wrist and in the Fitbit app, and Bluetooth connection to a host of workout machines in your gym.

Save £72 Garmin Forerunner 265: was £349 now £277 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I am convinced this saving on the Garmin Forerunner 255 is only still live (and not sold out) because people don't know it's a deal. The Forerunner 265 is one of the best Garmin watches and retails for £349.99, and you'll see a deal for £299 if you're lucky. This is the best deal I've seen on the advanced running watch anywhere this season.

Save £79.99 Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £259.99 now £180 at womanandhome.com Read more Read less ▼ Having weighed up the Garmin Vivoactive vs Venu ranges, I can say with confidence that the Vivoactive 5 is one of my top recommendations. It's ideal for anyone new to fitness trackers and logging their progress, with plenty of workout insights into activities from running and walking to yoga.

What's the best deal in the fitness tracker sale?

In my opinion, if I were an Android user and looking for fitness tracker deals, I'd go for the Google Pixel Watch 4. Its perfect combination of fitness insights and lifestyle assistance means you'll use it for more than your weekly workout, and I can almost promise it'll improve your productivity and workout motivation, as it did for me. Not only that, it's a uniquely stunning and futuristic design, at home in the gym and at the brunch table.

As an Apple user, I think you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 11, with new improvements to sleep and blood pressure monitoring features.

That being said, I appreciate that the almost £300 price tag isn't going to be in budget for many people this year. A good middle ground between the Google Pixel 4 and the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the Garmin Vivoactive 5. You can buy it with or without music connectivity, and it offers detailed insights into your workouts (especially strength training and cardio), and the long-term impact of your exercise routine on your general health.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is my top pick for total newcomers to fitness trackers and those on a tight budget, sitting at just over £50 in the fitness tracker sale. You'll find your step count, heart rate, Activity Zone Minutes, and calorie burn on your wrist, detailed insights in the Fitbit app, and it's small enough to be discreet on your wrist. If you're not sure you'll use one of these devices, this is a purse-friendly way to find out.