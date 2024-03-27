The best 50th birthday gifts for her, from personalised presents to luxury perfume

These 50th birthday gifts for her are all hand-picked to celebrate your loved one who's reaching the all-important milestone.

You want to truly honour and celebrate their first five decades on the planet while looking forward to what's ahead. The big 5-0 isn't like any other birthday and because of that, there's always a bit of pressure attached to finding the perfect present.

As you shop, it's important to consider what they already love, like timeless gold jewellery, or ones they want to try - like eating at one of the world's best restaurants. Our specially-curated edit of the best 50th birthday gifts are bound to impress even those who swear they don't want to celebrate half a century. Because it's such a special occasion we've included under-£50 options, as well as a selection of more luxury items in this guide. For a more budget-friendly pick you could also take a look at our guide to the best gifts for mum under £100.

Best 50th birthday gift ideas for under £50

Personalised Gin And Chocolate Gift Set RRP: £28 This fully customisable gin gift allows you to choose your flavour (ranging from regular, to sloe gin, raspberry, rhubarb and ginger and more), as well as a message and year to print on the front label. Pair with some delicious Green&Black chocolates for a memorable edible gift that they might even share. Personalised Distressed Leather Photo Album RRP: £22.95 A lovely gift that will probably bring a tear to their eye (in a good way!) this handmade leather photo album has 30 pages of recycled cotton paper and protective tissue paper to store photos on. Print up some of their favourites and make them something truly unique. This could even make one of the best wedding gifts for creative couples who could fill it with memories of their special day. ‘Your Day Remembered’ Newspaper RRP: From £33.99 Gift them a copy of a real newspaper from the day they were born for a truly thoughtful gift that's bound to get everyone talking. Simply enter their date of birth and select the newspaper of choice. If their birthday falls over a significant event, you might have to pay a slight premium, but that makes it all the more interesting. Each newspaper arrives in a cream and burgundy presentation folder and a certificate of authenticity - or for a little extra, you can emboss their initials in gold letters on the folder. Their archive is pretty extensive and they had stock for most dates we checked, but do bear in mind that they don't have papers for every single date. Soapsmith Bath Salts RRP: £30 If you know she loves to make bath time a self-care moment, these bath salts should be on your radar. Handmade in London and made up of natural and nourishing ingredients. Dead sea salt, essential oils, and coconut milk powder work to smooth and soothe skin, while the bergamot and white musk awaken and revitalise the senses. Trust us, she will love these. Tropic Gift of Peace Collection RRP: £30 If they need a little help switching off, this is a super thoughtful gift. The three piece set focuses on enhancing sleep for ultimate rest and relaxation. Infused with seven essential oils, including calming lavender and chamomile, the pillow mist and roll on duo will help her fall asleep in no time. The accompanying magnesium body buttercream softens skin and the magnesium works to release tense muscles and any soreness. We want to gift one of these to ourselves. Jellycat Amuseable Heart Bag Charm RRP: £23 We love Jellycat's adorable stuffed toys for children and big kids alike, and this heart bag charm can be taken on the go for a constant reminder of how loved she is. It's got adorable cord legs and a sweet little smile that's bound to make her day. REN Moroccan Rose Duo RRP: £45 This duo smells so good you'll want to gift one to yourself, too. Who doesn't love indulgent body wash and lotion? Immediately uplifting, the mood-boosting scent lasts all day long. Infused with Moroccan Rose Oil, this duo will leave skin glowing, hydrated and beautifully scented. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue RRP: £49 Created to target fine lines, puffiness and signs of fatigue, this Charlotte Tilbury eye cream is packed with an impressive cocktail of active ingredients and feels beautifully smooth and buttery on the skin. And the jar is just as good: chunky, with a rose gold lid and hexagonal design, this is a product that they'll want to display pride of place. Find our full review, plus a range of all-budget picks on our guide to the best eye creams.

Best 50th birthday gift ideas for under £100

Liberty Print Wine and Cocoa Crate RRP: £54.99 A sweet but extravagant gift for any wine connoisseurs or chocolate lovers, this set from Liberty London features a bottle of Casale del Giglio’s award-winning Petit Verdot and handmade chocolate, all housed in a rustic wooden box. It's a special occasion wine, but that's what makes it perfect for celebrating such a milestone birthday. The Drowsy Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask RRP: £59.50 Crafted from 100% silk, this eye mask from Drowsy will have them drifting off to the land of nod in no time, thanks to its cloud-like padding and smart design. The mask wraps around your head snugly so it offers a cocoon-like effect with 100% blackout and sound-muffling making a perfect sleep aid. Similar to the best silk pillowcases, the silk material is gentle on your skin, helps prevent aging and allows for better absorption of products Toms Jocelyn Taupe Metallic Espadrille Slip On Trainer RRP: £80 These statement shoes from Tom's can be taken on holiday or paired with a dress as we transition into spring/summer. We love the combination of the classic espadrille design with the sole of a trainer for added comfort and support, and it comes in six colour options. Yves Saint Laurent Libre RRP: £70 Since YSL launched Libre, it's grown a cult following and we can see why. If you're wondering what makes a fantastic 50th birthday gift idea, it's this. A beautiful scent with notes of orange mandarin, lavender oil, and jasmine sambac absolute, we've yet to meet anyone who doesn't love this fragrance. Astrid and Miyu Etched Gold Bracelet RRP: £65 Mark the beginning of their golden year with this sweet personalised bracelet from Astrid and Miyu. One of the best personalised jewellery gifts, this delicate gold bracelet will go with just about anything but it's also available in rose gold or silver if those hues would suit them better. You can engrave six characters on the piece's flat disk. Stackers Classic 2 Drawer Jewellery Box RRP: £75 They will love this beautiful leather jewellery box that boasts a soft velvet inner lining and individual compartments for rings, necklaces and bracelets. Available in soft pink, taupe or grey, this box is a practical yet stylish addition to any dresser and comes with a clear top so she can see her best necklaces in all their glory. She can even add a new layer once her collection grows. Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me Eau De Parfum RRP: £92 If she loves floral fragrances, then this bold option is a strong contender for one of the best 50th birthday gift ideas. It's the floral fragrance reimagined, combining rose notes with geranium bourbon, musk, and sandalwood. Plus, the vegan formula boasts 88% natural origin ingredients. Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb RRP: £99 The Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb is one of the best hair dryer brushes and is an excellent gift for all hair lengths. It can be used on wet and dry strands, so it's just as brilliant at achieving an effortless blow dry on wash days as it is smoothing on the days in between. It dries, styles and adds volume all in one tool - what's not to love? The Birthday Hamper from Fortnum and Mason RRP: £100 Who wouldn't love to receive an iconic hamper from Fortnum and Mason? This special birthday one comes with chocolate, biscuits, tea and an indulgent fruit cake - all housed inside one of F&M's famous wicker baskets. But what we really love about this hamper is that it comes with a keepsake 'happy birthday' biscuit tin that she'll use for years to come.

Best 50th birthday gift ideas for under £250

NEOM Diffuser RRP: £117 Do you have a slightly stressed-out pal who could do with a calm-boosting gift? This Neom starter pack makes the perfect wellbeing present. At the touch of the button, the diffuser releases enough essential oil to fill the room for seven hours. This isn't your typical diffuser; this one has unique features, including a guided breathing mode. They'll thank you for this. Ember Mug RRP: £129.95 Whether she's a tea or coffee lover, one thing is for sure, this mug will go down a treat. If making a hot drink is their moment of calm throughout the day, this smart mug will be the perfect present. It maintains the temperature of any drink for over an hour, so the first sip is as perfect as the last. Our favourite part is that if you accidentally forget you've made a cup of tea, it will still be warm 80 minutes later. There will be no lukewarm feelings with this gift. Ooh La La Multicolor Ruggable bath matt RRP: £139 Often, practical gifts are the best, and most will appreciate the usefulness of a Ruggable bath mat. It's a two-piece system for easy cleaning. Simply detach, wash, reattach and repeat - simple. The first piece is a thin, non-slip bath mat pad to go underneath the machine-washable bath mat cover. The mat is super soft and interchangeable, so you can choose any of the super cute designs on the site. This makes laundry days so much easier. Engraved Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle RRP: £140 The fragrant blend of lime, peppery basil, and aromatic white thyme is the reason why this famous scent is one of the best Jo Malone candles among customers. And if you purchase this from the Jo Malone website, it can be customised for an extra special gift. Kindle Paperwhite RRP: £149.99 Famously one of the best Kindles that Amazon offers, this waterproof eReader is packed with hours of battery life, has clever features and is even compatible with Audible - just pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage colors, it comes with a one-year warranty. If you're feeling generous, pre-load it with some of the best books or, if they're that way inclined, the best thriller books so they can start reading straightaway. Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker RRP: £149.95 Now available in a fetching lilac shade, this portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of charge and can even be paired with other Bose speakers to extend the sound in your home system. The perfect gift for a party or the person who loves to travel, we highly recommend it. TempleSpa Truffle Luxe Collection Luxury Skincare Set RRP: £160 A real treat for the skin, this luxury set would make a great gift for anyone going into their 50s who wants to make an effort to look after their skin more. With four products to include in their skincare routine—a rejuvenating moisturizer, a radiance moisturizer, an eye cream and a hydrating mask—this will help keep their skin plump, hydrated and glowing. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau De Parfum RRP: £170 You can't go wrong with one of the best perfumes for women as an excellent gift choice. Why does this get the title of the best scent out there? With notes of bergamot, black Pepper, pink grapefruit, and bamboo, Victoria Beckham created one of the most unique and expensive-smelling scents we've ever smelt. Ray-Ban RB3689 Women's Polarised Aviator Sunglasses View at John Lewis RRP: £184 A pair of the best designer sunglasses make an instant style statement and bring together the perfect balance of luxury with practicality, befitting for this milestone birthday. Glasses can be risky to shop for unless you know the giftee's face shape and preferences well, but that's the beauty of Ray Ban's classic aviator style: they suit just about everyone. We love this classic style, available in gold/blue or gold/green. Pamper and Relax Diptyque gift box RRP: £185 Gift them up for the ultimate night in with this super luxurious gift set from Selfridges, containing one of the best Diptyque candles, a pair of ultra-soft cashmere socks, a sleep eye mask and a selection of chocolates. A truly decadent treat - and not one they'd buy themselves, which is what all good presents are about. While we really rate this selection, you can also contact the hampers team at Selfridges to curate your very own hamper. Fitflop Walking Boots RRP: £195 Whether she's a keen walker or simply needs an upgrade to her dog walking shoes, treating her to the best walking boots will add a spring in her step. We love this option from FitFlop, which is stylish enough to pair with jeans and a jacket for a spring commute, and equally sturdy enough for a birthday hike. Kilian sunkissed goddess RRP: £220 Sunkissed Goddess is the perfect summer scent and a luxurious gift they will cherish. It's warm but fresh and takes your mind straight back to summer with just one spritz. It's the definition of summer in a bottle. With notes of ylang-lang essence, coconut, and tiare flower, it's a scent like no other, and with this beautiful bottle, you can't go wrong.

What is a traditional 50th birthday gift?

Traditionally, you bought something gold as a 50th birthday present. But with so many fantastic and unique gift ideas out there today, this no longer needs to be the case.

Tracy Kemp, director of the unique gift company Vintage Playing Cards, suggests personalising a gift for a bespoke touch.

"Buying something for the home is a great gift as the recipient will see it every day. Or, something bespoke is a brilliant idea too—as they know that the gift has been created especially for them."

We also love the idea of giving the gift of a new experience—or the chance to make new memories—as a birthday present.