"Double denim is a joy" - Susannah Constantine shares her top tip to master one of 2024's biggest trends

If you've always liked the look of double denim but have never been brave enough to try it, now's the time. It's a major trend for 2024, and we're here to help you figure out how to get it just right. Or rather, author, journalist, podcaster and one of our all-time favourite style experts, Susannah Constantine is on hand to help.

Of course, finding the best jeans for your body type is a great place to start, but Susannah emphasises that when it comes to double denim, "if it feels good, that’s as important as it looking good".

Susannah - who was speaking at an event to mark TK Maxx's 30th birthday - is loving the 90s revival we're seeing this year, as well as the return of boho. But for her own style, double denim is a perfect match.

"For me, double denim is a joy because I wear jeans all the time", she said. "My style has always been quite simple and quite clean. I dress in quite a masculine way… I can’t do floral and frilly. I’m leaning into wearing quite an androgynous look."

As she chatted, she was wearing a pair of dark blue denim flares with a belt, plus a shirt she said she bought for her son at TK Maxx years ago, but has reclaimed now that it no longer fits him.

Denim on denim can be intimidating, but the "key" to getting it right, according to Susannah, is to create some separation. She advises "when you're putting a denim shirt and a pair of jeans together, make sure they’re not the same tone".

She goes on to explain that mixing things up with different textures works well too: "also it's the mixture of fabrics, so it's wearing something heavier with something lighter".

So with that in mind, we've lined up three outfit options to up your double denim game. And with skirts and waistcoats in the mix, it's double denim, but not as you know it.

If you're in need of some celebrity style inspiration when it comes to the trend, everyone from Carole Middleton to Cameron Diaz are huge fans. Susannah's best friend Trinny Woodall approves of double denim too.

It might feel scary at first but the so-called 'Canadian Tuxedo' will soon become your everyday uniform, so forget any foregone conclusions you have that double denim is a fashion faux pas.