"Double denim is a joy" - Susannah Constantine shares her top tip to master one of 2024's biggest trends
Formerly one half of iconic styling duo, Trinny and Susannah, she certainly knows her stuff
If you've always liked the look of double denim but have never been brave enough to try it, now's the time. It's a major trend for 2024, and we're here to help you figure out how to get it just right. Or rather, author, journalist, podcaster and one of our all-time favourite style experts, Susannah Constantine is on hand to help.
Of course, finding the best jeans for your body type is a great place to start, but Susannah emphasises that when it comes to double denim, "if it feels good, that’s as important as it looking good".
Susannah - who was speaking at an event to mark TK Maxx's 30th birthday - is loving the 90s revival we're seeing this year, as well as the return of boho. But for her own style, double denim is a perfect match.
"For me, double denim is a joy because I wear jeans all the time", she said. "My style has always been quite simple and quite clean. I dress in quite a masculine way… I can’t do floral and frilly. I’m leaning into wearing quite an androgynous look."
As she chatted, she was wearing a pair of dark blue denim flares with a belt, plus a shirt she said she bought for her son at TK Maxx years ago, but has reclaimed now that it no longer fits him.
A photo posted by womanandhome on
Denim on denim can be intimidating, but the "key" to getting it right, according to Susannah, is to create some separation. She advises "when you're putting a denim shirt and a pair of jeans together, make sure they’re not the same tone".
She goes on to explain that mixing things up with different textures works well too: "also it's the mixture of fabrics, so it's wearing something heavier with something lighter".
So with that in mind, we've lined up three outfit options to up your double denim game. And with skirts and waistcoats in the mix, it's double denim, but not as you know it.
Outfit 1
RRP: £25 | Finding a good denim shirt really is the gateway to loads of great double denim ensembles. This M&S option is the best we've found on the high street, and this reviewer agrees: "great style, colour, and nice material - not too thin but not stiff. No chest pockets so good for larger bust. Can see myself wearing a lot with black trousers either on its own or over a thin t-shirt."
RRP: £87 | Flares are some of the best jeans for women over 60 because they're so universally flattering. Kate Middleton loves & Other Stories jeans, and these are going to become your everyday uniform. Throw them on with a denim shirt, simple gold jewellery and whatever shoes work with the weather that day (check out our guide on shoes to wear with wide leg trousers) - and you're done.
RRP: £19.99 (was £98) | A huge hit with A-listers like Sienna Miller, it's hard to believe you can find Missoma jewellery for a fraction of the price at TK Maxx. This star sign necklace is available in a couple of different options, and would be the ideal way to accessorise double denim.
Outfit 2
RRP: £59 | If you've been wondering how to wear a waistcoat, doubling up on denim is a great way to try the trend. Have a look around, and you'll see they are selling like hotcakes on various retailers, so snap up this Nobody's Child option while you can.
RRP: £34.99 | Fancy a change from jeans? Denim maxi skirts are huge news for 2024. This DKNY skirt will pair perfectly with a simple denim shirt, or try a waistcoat and heels for warm summer evenings. It's got 2% elastane in the fabric, so a good amount of stretch.
RRP:£45.99 | The Zara leather ballet flats are so good, I've currently got a second pair in my shopping basket. When embracing double denim, you want to keep shoes and accessories relatively simple, and these feel dressy enough to wear in the evening too.
Outfit 3
RRP: £79.99 (was £180) | There are some amazing denim brands to look out for on TK Maxx, including Levi's, Wyse London and Donna Ida, but this Tommy Hilfiger jacket is top of our summer capsule wardrobe wishlist. The lighter wash will work well with dark blue or black jeans, but you'll find yourself wearing it with your favourite dresses too.
RRP: £32.50 | Loved by celebrities like Zara Tindall and Reese Witherspoon, white jeans are always a good idea in the summer months. There's something about them that just feels so fresh, and all they need is a t-shirt, blue denim jacket and your best white trainers.
If you're in need of some celebrity style inspiration when it comes to the trend, everyone from Carole Middleton to Cameron Diaz are huge fans. Susannah's best friend Trinny Woodall approves of double denim too.
It might feel scary at first but the so-called 'Canadian Tuxedo' will soon become your everyday uniform, so forget any foregone conclusions you have that double denim is a fashion faux pas.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
