Queen Letizia’s most incredible style moments, from statement co-ords to shimmery gowns

Queen Letizia is easily one of the best dressed royals to take inspiration from. Unafraid of colour, patterns, and texture, you can expect bright and beautiful ensembles no matter the occasion. From coronations to birthday parties, her best ever style moments offer timeless elegance with a distinctly modern feel.

Beginning with her classicly stunning wedding gown back in 2004, Queen Letizia's outfits have always provided us with sophisticated wardrobe inspiration. Ever the master of vibrant monochromatic dressing with an abundance of beautiful accessories to finish every outfit, there is no look that she can't pull off.

Whether you have a relaxed, boho style or you top every outfit off with a pair of stilettos, you are bound to fall in love with Queen Letizia's most incredible style moments. Although every outfit of hers is endlessly chic, these are the 32 looks that will always stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.

Queen Letizia's 32 most incredible style moments

1. Qatar Gala Dinner, 2022

A floor length gown will never go amiss for formal occasions, but this is a particular standout. With sheer flowing sleeves, a sparkly patterned overlay, and a high-cut neckline, this is a sophisticated and unforgettable look from Queen Letizia that will stand the test of time.

2. King Charles III Coronation Reception, 2023

This hue looks absolutely gorgeous on Queen Letizia. We love the ruched detailing on this dress that brings the simple silhouette together, whilst the sliced sleeves add movement and texture. Tied together with a sparkly brooch and matching accessories, this outfit proves how chic bright colours can be.

3. FEDER Meeting in Madrid, 2023

Although this is one of Queen Letizia's more toned-down looks, it has to be one of our top picks for everyday seasonal inspiration. Camel coat outfits are also a favourite of Kate Middleton's, so this is a true royalty-approved look that will suit anyone.

4. Barcelona, 2022

Red is a colour that Queen Letizia turns to again and again, and it never fails. Colourful leather is a daring choice, but she pulls it off perfectly by pairing these trousers with a fitted jumper and sleek pointed heels, whilst the delicate belt works to break up the monochromatic palette.

5. Wedding Day, 2004

Queen Letizia's wedding dress was the perfect balance of statement and timelessly sophisticated. The structured collar works in harmony with the loose, flowing skirt, creating a flattering yet etheral finish. Tied together with an up-do and delicate veil, it is one of our favourite royal wedding looks.

6. Madrid, 2023

A pair of white trousers is deserving of a place in every capsule wardrobe and this look proves why. Styled with some wedges and a cream ribbed halter neck top, this bright outfit looks gorgeous with Queen Letizia's complexion and dark hair. An example of how to dress simple but stylish, it ticks every box.

7. Royal Theatre in Madrid, 2023

A black dress is a wardrobe essential and this is one of the most notable gowns Queen Letizia has worn. The A-line shape, cinched waist, and textured pleats add drama to the look, whilst the high neckline and barely-there slingback heels keep things chic.

8. Opera Prima: Ciudad De Tudela Film Festival, 2022

The best midi skirts add a bold touch to a simple silhouette, and this one does just that. Queen Letizia isn't one to shy away from making a statement, and the cutout detail and eye-catching checked pattern of this piece make it one of her best style moments by far.

9. Retina Eco Awards, 2023

Turquoise may not be a colour that is commonly associated with formalwear, but Queen Letizia proves that it can be just as elegant as neutrals. Perfect for channeling dopamine dressing, the straight cut and twisted shoulder details pull the look together effortlessly.

10. Lunch For Literature World Members, 2022

This is definitely one of Queen Letizia's most memorable outfits, thanks to the unique embellishments that add a playful touch to this smart ensemble. The addition of floral motifs and pops of pink accessories ensure this smart look doesn't fall flat, and we love the oversized bow neck detail that ties it all together.

11. King Charles III Coronation, 2023

King Charles III's Coronation threw up countless memorable style moments, but Queen Letizia certainly had one of the most standout looks of the day. Not everyone can pull off bubblegum pink, but it couldn't look better on her. The peplum jacket and pencil skirt co-ord makes for a gorgeous alternative to a dress with added fun and flare.

12. Caceres, Spain, 2019

Queen Letizia often opts for a power suit for formal appearances, but this has to be one of her best. The subtle hourglass jacket and bootcut trousers take this beyond a regular co-ord, creating an ultra-glamorous finish that speaks to her personal style and ability to pull off vibrant hues in any ensemble.

13. IX International Congress Of The Spanish Language In Cadiz, 2023

Midi dresses are a favourite of Queen Letizia's, and although she often opts for simple shapes, there is always a unique detail included that elevates the look. We love the front ruched texture, puffy shoulders, and elegant leg slit that make this the perfect formal gown that isn't at all plain.

14. Mental Health Congress in Madrid, 2023

Another example of flawless suiting, this more relaxed shape proves that Queen Letizia can pull off anything. The oversized, longer cut blazer is balanced out with tapered trousers and a stylish nude heel, whilst the lace top adds a pop of texture. Update your best blazer by going a size up to copy this look.

15. State Visit to Germany, 2022

This is one of the boldest looks we've seen Queen Letizia wear, and we absolutely love it. Although she has opted for red leather before, this co-ord takes things a step up and proves that she isn't afraid to make a statement. Made timeless with a white blouse, clutch bag, and pointy heels, this is a brilliant example of how louder pieces can work for formal occasions with the right styling.

16. Madrid, 2022

A cropped trouser can totally transform sharp suiting and Queen Letizia proves the power of this cut. Elevating this outfit beyond a basic grey suit, the loose blazer and shorter trouser length add a fashion-forward spin to typical business attire.

17. Abc International Journalism Awards Ceremony, 2023

Another example of a hue that looks gorgeous on Queen Letizia, this blue-green silky co-ord will always be one of our all-time favourite outfits of hers. The asymmetric neckline and flowy layered skirt are both timeless and modern, working in harmony with the unforgettable colour.

18. Reina Sofia Museum, 2022

The best midi dresses can be styled countless different ways, and we love how Queen Letizia has incorporated pops of red to modernise the look. Offsetting the boxy shape of the dress with a tie belt and sleek accessories works wonders to make this comfortable and casual piece a standout, and one that we will be taking inspiration from year-round.

19. Madrid, 2017

Wondering how to style knee high boots? Wonder no more. A little different from her usual heels, this is a notable outfit thanks to the glamourous footwear. Queen Letizia paired her red statement boots with an equally bold red coat for a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) in 2017, and she always pulls of this firey colour beautifully.

20. Palma de Mallorca, 2023

This off-the-shoulder silhouette is slightly different from other dresses we have seen Queen Letizia in, which is why we love it. With a boho, relaxed feel, the bird motifs remain elegant thanks to the soft colourway and midi length. Finished off with a pair of wedge espadrilles, this look has a true summery feel.

21. Mallorca Film Fest, 2022

Simple never has to mean boring, and this dress proves that point perfectly. The tank dress style has a casual, sporty feel, but the silky fabric and black hue add maturity to the look that Queen Letizia wears beautifully. We don't often see her in flats, but these embellished sandals are worth swapping out heels for.

22. Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards, 2019

Although we love this matching coat and dress combo, the best part of this outfit has to be the snake print heels. Tieing in with the grey tones of the outfit whilst adding some texture and interest to a monochromatic outfit, they demonstrate how accessories can be the key to a memorable look.

23. Opening of Madrid Book Fair, 2022

The perfect look for a summery day, this tiered Barbiecore pink midi dress is a brilliant source of inspiration for warm weather or holiday dressing. The tiered skirt and shirt-style collar combination captures smart-casual brilliantly, and the staple pink espadrilles add the finishing touch to this memorable style moment.

24. Madrid, 2023

This look is a masterclass in sticking to styles and shapes that suit you without always wearing the same pieces. With a familiar midi cut, leg slit detail, and wide sleeves, it is a Queen Letizia staple outfit. However, the bright white shade and contrasting blue slingback heels keep the look distinctive.

25. New Year's Military Parade, 2020

Coat dresses are a favourite amongst royalty but this is unlike any other we've seen. The dramatic floor-skimming length and deep blue-purple colour have a true regal feel, whilst the front opening adds a fashion-forward and youthful feel that injects some of Queen Letizia's personal style into the outfit.

26. Lunch for Qatar's Emir, 2022

Whilst all-over florals typically have a spring-like and lively finish, this sophisticated take with large flower motifs offers a more formal and elegant take on the look when paired with simple heels. The right pair of shoes can be styled with anything in your wardrobe, and we have seen Queen Maxima wearing these blue pointy heels before, proving that the right accessories have endless versatility.

27. World Mental Health Day, 2022

There's no going wrong with classic polka dots, and Kate Middleton's best style moments prove that. But for a modern and trendy take on the look, this abstract spot design gets our vote. Finished off with autumnal burnt orange accessories, this ensemble is seasonal without being plain or neutral.

28. Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest, 2023

Black and gold is a timeless pairing, and this gorgeous look speaks for itself. Despite this maxi dress having a casual feel, the matching clutch, wedges, and statement earrings add a refined touch that stand out against the deep black hue and spaghetti strap cut.

29. Birthday Party of King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, 2017

Despite often wearing red dresses, Queen Letizia manages to pull off a totally unique look each time. This caped column dress will never go out of style, and the statement accessories manage to make the look even more premium without overwhelming the ensemble. Finished with a beautiful red lip, this is the epitome of elegance.

30. Niño Jesus University Children's Hospital Visit, 2022

Pink and black may not be the most common colour combination for royal outfits, but this look has us convinced that it should be. Fuchsia is both bright and warm, making it a seasonless colour, which is why it works particularly well for outerwear. If you were't already sold on matching your bright coloured trousers to your blouse, let Queen Letizia's ensemble convince you.

31. Zarzuela Palace, 2020

If you like the look of flattering jumpsuits but prefer to invest in separates, use this look as inspiration for creating a seamless co-ord out of knitwear and trousers. We love how Queen Letizia has balanced wide-leg trousers with a fitted jumper, giving the jumpsuit illusion, for a bold yet sleek look that will never date.

32. Commemorating The Centenary Of "Casa Del Libro", 2023

We know that Queen Letizia loves both red and pink, so it is only natural for her to gravitate towards oranges too. This long sleeved tunic style top remains youthful thanks to the neon hue and shimmery gold accessories, offering a stylish alternative to the classic midi dress. Easily one of her best style moments, it is both simple and standout in the best way.