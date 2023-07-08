If there's one thing we learnt from Paris Haute Couture week, it's that statement earrings are the must-have accessory next season

The Paris Haute Couture shows offer the best of the best when it comes to high-end fashion. A chance for designers to flex their creative muscles, the selection of clothes on offer are often most well suited to the red carpet, but there was one accessory we spotted that you could easily add to your look to elevate any outfit.

Filled with intricate and sculptural designs, the Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 were undoubtedly beautiful. While the clothing is less likely to inspire a wave of inspired pieces in straight-to-market stores (due to the intricacy of designs), the amazing array of accessories, colors and embellishments on the runway definitely offers food for thought.

A feast for the eyes, many of the biggest names in fashion, show during Paris Haute Couture, with the likes of Dior, Chanel, and Valentino all showcasing extensive collections during the specialist, high-fashion week. While each brand played to their own strengths and style signatures, we did notice some common threads. Suggesting that a new fashion trend is forming, and better still, you can shop it too. We spotted statement earrings at numerous shows, with no size considered too large. From shoulder-grazing chandeliers to sculpted metal designs. This is not only an easy way to up-style any outfit, but it's also one that is accessible on a budget too.

Paris Haute Couture 2023/2024 - The must-have accessory to shop now

Models on the runway at: Giambattista Valli, George Chakra and Stephane Rolland wearing statement earrings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement earrings were the jewelry trend of Paris Haute Couture week. At Giambattista Valli, hammered metal earrings were supersized, with some designs covering the models whole ear, for an ear cuff-like silhouette, with pairs covering the models entire ear, in an almost cufflike design. Stéphane Rolland opted for earrings that packed just as much of a punch, bringing all the sparkle, with diamond covered designs, we particularly loved this almost lightening bolt pair, with a central pearl detail. Looking for a party-ready style? Georges Chakra and Valentino opted for styles with such long drops that they grazed the models shoulders, giving a whole new meaning to chandelier earrings.

The perfect way to re-spin winter capsule wardrobe favorites, this is one fashion trend we think will be major next season. Here's how to shop.

Zara Metal Floral Earrings View at Zara RRP: $27.90 / £17.99 | With even Kate Middleton a fan of Zara earrings, you can't go wrong with this runway-worthy pair. Similar to the style Kate sported for the BAFTAs earlier this year, these floral metal earrings will work from now through to next year. Shashi 1974 Drop Earrings View at Revovle RRP: $88 / £84 | Sculptural silhouettes were key on the Paris Haute Couture runways and this spiralled design with pleated effect looks far more expensive than its price tag. Offering a curved finish, team with more tailored pieces such as a tuxedo. Alexis Bittar Earrings View at Alexis Bittar RRP: $275 / £219.04 | Described as crumpled, this pair of hammered gold earrings offer plenty of opportunities to catch the light, making these an instant outfit brightener. Gold hues are set to be huge as we head towards the end of the year too.

One more look to try: 3D florals

Paris Haute Couture 2023 2024: Models on the runway at Giorgio Armani Privé, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab (Image credit: Getty Images)

If statement earrings aren't your thing, or you simply want more ways to add a little bit of designer fashion to your look, try this trend for size. A hangover from summer fashion trends, Paris Haute Couture shows gave plenty of airtime to 3D florals, with rich embellishments and tactile corsages taking center stage at the likes of Giorgio Armani Prive, Valentino, Zuhair Murad, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab and Giambattista Valli, making this one of the most popular styles of the week. Whether you opt for a fully sculpted shoulder detail, a blooming bag, or simply give a nod to the trend with corsage brooch on wardrobe staple blazer, this is the speediest ways to give any outfit a couture makeover next season.