Claudia Winkleman made me buy this sparkly Nadine Merabi blazer - I can't believe it's in the Black Friday sale

Now 20% off, Nadine Merabi's Kira blazer will be your secret weapon this party season

Nadine Merabi Kira Blazer composite
(Image credit: Nadine Merabi)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in Features

I had resigned myself to buying just the essentials for Black Friday. Sensible things like household necessities and Christmas presents only.

That is, until I saw the Nadine Merabi blazer I've had my eye on for years has been reduced by 20% in a rare sale. You might not immediately know what I'm talking about, but since Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, Mel C, Jennifer Hudson, Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Day, Davina McCall and countless other celebrities have all worn it, you could say it's the fashion industry's best kept secret when it comes to Christmas party outfits.

Nobody does sparkle quite like Nadine Merabi, so of course this sharply tailored blazer has a festive twist: it's embellished with twinkly little crystals all over. It's hard to explain quite how much this catches the light in person - it's honestly incredible. I recently spoke to the designer herself, who told me this is one of her favourite pieces - and if you know her collections, you'll know that's a high bar.

Claudia first wore hers for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final back in 2021, and she's since worn the white version for the show as well. More recently we spotted her in a Nadine Merabi boucle LBD, which we absolutely fell in love with immediately.

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)

A photo posted by on

Nadine Merabi Kira Blazer

Nadine Merabi Kira blazer on model

Nadine Merabi Kira Black Blazer

Also available in white, blue or hot pink, it's easy to see why celebrities both in the UK and US are huge fans of this design.

There are loads of matching Kira items too - a shirt, shorts, a jumpsuit, trousers - you name it! But for me it's all about the blazer. You can style it simply with a t-shirt and the best jeans for your body type for a little bit of everyday glamour. Why save sparkle for a party eh?

Podcaster and author Elizabeth Day recently wore the full Kira suit, and Amanda Holden has worn her version for several glitzy occasions, including a trip to see ABBA Voyage.

You can buy the blazer in sizes XS to XXL, but don't expect it to be in stock for long. It's got Christmas party written all over it, so it's bound to sell out!

A post shared by Elizabeth Day (@elizabday)

A photo posted by on

Don't just take my word for it. woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "Nothing screams festive quite like a crystal embellished jacket, and this blazer has been discounted just in time for party season! Pair this luxurious statement piece with the matching trousers and some slingback heels or a skirt and leather knee-high boots, the options are endless."

Furthermore, the reviews of the Kira blazer speak for themselves. One customer called it an "unbelievable suit", writing "I LOVE this suit so much!! The fit and quality is out of this world. I have always wanted this suit and it did not disappoint. I ordered a larger size since my size was sold out. I got it taken in and it's perfect. I am so happy!! I want every colour!!

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

A photo posted by on

Shop the Nadine Merabi Black Friday sale

Nadine Merabi Darcie pyjamas

Darcie Black Pyjamas

I already have these pyjamas in my wardrobe, and they are my go-to when deciding what to wear on Christmas Day. The feather cuff and crystal buttons are beautiful, and the shirt looks amazing teamed with jeans. The trousers need only a camisole and simple black blazer for a dinner date. At half the original price, these are a steal.

Claudia White Blazer
Claudia Blazer

With the right layering, there's no reason why a linen blazer can't become a staple of your year-round capsule wardrobe. This one is a more oversized fit, and is currently half price in the Black Friday sale.

Luna jumpsuit on model

Luna Jumpsuit

This is another style Claudia Winkleman has worn. The beauty of a jumpsuit for party season? It's one decision and you're done. So simple! Nadine Merabi is incredibly generous when it comes to embellishment, and all eyes will be on you at the Christmas party.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸