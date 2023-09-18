Claudia Winkleman's black velvet and crystal Strictly jumpsuit is the £395 statement piece we can't get enough of
Claudia Winkleman's black velvet jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi was a complete delight on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show
Claudia Winkleman's black velvet jumpsuit with crystal detailing was an incredible 70s-inspired look as the presenter co-hosted the Strictly launch show with Tess Daly.
After a year of waiting, Strictly Come Dancing has finally returned to BBC One with co-hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Claudia looked incredible as she wore the Luna Black Jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi. According to the brand, "Nadine herself worked closely with Claudia’s stylist Sinead McKeefry on exclusive styles from the AW23 Collection for Claudia to wear on the show". They added, "To Nadine, Claudia Winkleman is a muse who perfectly embodies and inspires the Merabi woman."
Luna Jumpsuit, £395 | Nadine Merabi
The Luna jumpsuit is a shimmering statement designed to own the room. This dazzling crystal-embellished velvet jumpsuit features shoulder pads to create a structured silhouette, and an open back. The jumpsuit includes a loose-fitting top and a flared trouser, fully lined for a smooth and comfortable fit. It fastens with two buttons to the back of the neck and a zipper to the back of the trouser.
Fans loved Claudia's jumpsuit and many took to social media to compliment the presenters look and ask where she acquired the dramatic jumpsuit. "So excited! You look stunning. Where is you outfit from? Please share 🙏" commented one fan on Claudia's Instagram post. "Gorgeous outfit to tonight @claudiawinkle Where’s it from? 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿" commented another. "Please let us know where your gorgeous outfit is from?" added yet another.
Claudia Winkleman is known for her preference for wearing black, so adding a bit of sparkle to this look was an exciting addition for the celebrity host. She also wore a pair of heels with this jumpsuit that were invisible under the long legs of the trousers but added more height and length to this fabulous look.
The presenter obviously finished off her look with her trademark jet-black fringe and mid-length hair worn loose and completely straight. She also completed this look with heavy dark smokey eye makeup that she herself has referred to as a 'panda' style smudgey makeup look.
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
This will be just the first of many looks we can expect from Claudia as the show is set to continue every weekend for the next few months. As Nadine Merabi hinted, it is likely that we can expect the presenter to wear a number of other pieces from the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection on the show.
Many of the pieces from the brand are made from black fabric - Claudia's preferred colour - so fans could be treated to another stunning look in the next few weeks. The brand also has a mini dress cut from the same fabric as the jumpsuit, which could be another potential look for Claudia if she wants to stick with her favourite style but try out another fun look.
