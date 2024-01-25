Claudia Winkleman’s wellies from The Traitors ooze countryside chic - here’s where to get a pair
Claudia Winkleman's wellies are the perfect investment for rainy days.
Claudia Winkleman's wellies from The Traitors are a fabulous and practical investment for wet weather days.
Practical footwear really comes into its own in the colder months when everyone pulls out their best snow boots. However, given the UK weather is often rainy all year round there’s nothing quite like a classic pair of Wellington Boots to keep you dry at all times. When it comes to wellies, The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has shown she's a big fan and she seems to have a preference for a particular brand.
Many viewers have been left in awe of Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors outfits since season 2 started and she's stepped out in a pair of tall wellington boots from Hunter in the show. Claudia Winkleman’s wellies are the £135 Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots which are on the luxury side price-wise, however they’re a great blend of practicality and style.
They’re a classic style for the brand and come in a range of colours, although Claudia’s black ones are especially versatile and easy to pair with so many outfit options. The Hunter Original boots are crafted from natural rubber and constructed from no fewer than 28 hand-cut parts. These are assembled over three days and are then vulcanised for "superior protection" against the elements - a key factor in any Wellington Boot purchase.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's wellies from The Traitors
RRP: £135 |Claudia Winkleman's wellies are a great addition to any winter wardrobe and can also be worn on wet days in the summer months too. The black colourway is what the TV host wears and it's very versatile however Hunter also make many other shades in this design too.
RRP: £135 |Anyone already shopping on John Lewis might be tempted to add a pair of Claudia's black Hunter wellies to their basket. They are super sleek and stylish as well as waterproof and are well worth investing in for wet weather days.
RRP: £27.95 (Was £70) |If you'd prefer a gloss finish to your wellies then these are a stunning and very affordable option to help you put your own twist on Claudia's look. They are crafted from supple rubber and feature a breathable cotton lining.
Claudia Winkleman’s wellies have the Hunter Original treat pattern and a polyester lining for comfort too. She wore her black pair with a pair of black leggings tucked in and a bold fiery red jumper. The oversized knit jumper added vibrancy to her look and mirrored the texture of her equally large-knit khaki scarf. The boots were the perfect choice for venturing into the woods for the challenge in episode 9 and choosing the same colour as her leggings helped to elongate her legs.
This is a styling choice that we’ve seen at other times with Claudia Winkleman’s wellies in The Traitors. Anyone who’s already bought their pick of the best black boots but is eyeing up a pair of Hunter wellies might be tempted by the olive green version.
Claudia wore green boots that look very much like the hunter green version of the Hunter Original Tall wellies in episode 10. Whether or not these are the exact ones worn by Claudia, the hunter green wellies from Hunter are a classic earthy shade and have all the sleek style and practical details of the black ones.
Shop More of Claudia Winkleman's Wellies
RRP: £135|Claudia also appears to wear the green versions of the Hunter Original wellies in The Traitors. This is a classic shade for Wellington Boots and the sleek style and practical materials make these a winning option for wet weather.
RRP: £135 |If you'd prefer to pick up a pair of Hunter Original boots in hunter green from John Lewis then they also have them in stock. They are crafted from natural rubber with a polyester lining and the Hunter Original tread pattern.
RRP: £79.99 | These neoprene boots come in khaki and black and although they are water-resistant rather than waterproof, the gripping sole is a brilliant feature. They're also easy to clean, making these still a good option when it comes to more affordable wellies.
If you’d rather not to invest in quite such a luxurious pair of wellies, though, there are so many more affordable options out there, whether you’d like black, green or a bolder colour. Claudia Winkleman’s wellies are tall but you can also get a reasonable amount of rain protection from shorter wellies if you’d prefer.
The Traitors host has worn hers when venturing in the great outdoors during the challenges, which often see her and the contestants walking across fields, through woodland and near rivers. They’ve stood up against the elements and with two more episodes to go before The Traitors season 2 draws to an end it’s possible that fans will get another glimpse of these iconic boots.
