Claudia Winkleman's black boucle minidress is the ultimate Christmas party outfit inspiration
Here's where to shop this fresh twist on the classic LBD
There are some outfits that stop you in your tracks, and Claudia Winkleman's dress on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing results show is one of them. She combined the chicest black boucle minidress with cherry red slingback heels and gold statement jewellery—this is the kind of outfit you'll want to wear on repeat during the festive period.
Finding the perfect Christmas party outfits might seem like a far-off task, however, November has officially arrived, meaning that the festive period has commenced. Finding that perfect look is all about striking a balance between comfort, elegance, and an added touch of sparkle.
And Claudia's recent appearance ticks all of those boxes with a luxe boucle-tweed material and embellished pearl neckline and pockets. Finishing the look with gold chunky bracelets adds a well-needed touch of glamour to this look, making it festive and effortlessly chic - bravo to her stylist Sinead McKeefry.
Her fabulous dress is from Nadine Merabi, a designer well-known for creating exceptional special occasion wear. The particular dress has a contoured bodice that's perfect for shaping and flattering, and the textured material adds a sophisticated depth to the look. Her choice of cherry red heels is playful, adding the perfect pop of colour to this look, and this hue is in line with the colour fashion trends 2024.
Shop Black Boucle Dresses & Accessories
You'll wear this dress again and again this season, and for years to come. It's made to perfection with a structured bodice to shape and flattering your curves. Team with slingback heels and a sparkly clutch bag.
If you're loving the tweed textured material but don't want to spend a fortune this dress is the perfect pick. Dress this piece up or down depending on the occasion. Style with the best knee high boots and layer over your favourite blazer.
Now majorly discounted, this Maje dress is a must-have! It's designed to look like a two-piece suit, adding to it's Parisian feel, and it's also cut from black tweed with a tailored bodice.
These pointed toe heels will pair beautifully with almost anything in your wardrobe. From wearing with wide leg tailored trousers and a sleek blazer to your favourite piece of knitwear and denim barrel leg jeans.
This bracelet features with an on-trend vintage-inspired chunky T bar, and it's made from 24ct gold plated brass. Wear this glamorous piece solo or layer for a stacked look like Claudias.
If you're looking to refresh your winter capsule wardrobe, adding the perfect black dress to your collection is a must. A black minidress, especially one with a luxe material or added sparkle, can be dressed up or down this season. Pair it with bold or colourful accessories for a festive occasion, or layer it up with the best wool jumper tights and boots for a cosy feel.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
