17 best Memorial Day clothing sales to shop this weekend and the pieces we’ll be picking up while they’re reduced in the 2023 sale
We've scoured the internet and these are the best Memorial Day clothing sales to shop over the long weekend, plus all the pieces we'll be snapping up while they're reduced
Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 29, in 2023 but the Memorial Day clothing sales have started and there are already hundreds of reduced pieces to shop across the web.
To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up all the best sales you should know about over the long weekend, because being quick usually means a better pick of products when it comes to sale shopping.
Lots of retailers in the US, such as Free People, Bloomingdale's, Everlane, Nordstrom Rack and much more, have started their Memorial Day sales events early, with up to 80% off clothing and plenty of other impressive deals to be enjoyed. Though the sales could change, we've found the best discounts to shop while stocks last this weekend below.
All the best Memorial Day clothing sales to shop this weekend
- Adidas: Up to 40% off spring styles, plus 55% off everything with code SAVINGS if you sign up to be a member
- And Other Stories: Up to 60% off in the Memorial Day Weekend Sale
- Anthropologie: Up to 40% off on homeware and an extra 40% off sale items
- Bloomingdale's: Enjoy up to 50% off summer essentials in the Memorial Day Sale
- Boden: Up to 30% off everything, including sale items, with code T9W4
- Coach: Up to 70% off when you shop the outlet store, and an extra 20% off almost everything in the Memorial Day Sale
- Everlane: Up to 30% off in the Memorial Day Sale at this ethical clothing brand
- Free People: Free, express shipping on lots of pieces this weekend, plus up to half-price off
- Good American: Enjoy up to 25% off sitewide in the Memorial Day Sale with code MAY25
- J. Crew: Up to 40% off with code WEEKEND, including an extra 50% off sale items
- Lululemon: Big savings to be had in the We Made Too Much sale
- Madewell: 30% off almost all clothing from the brand with code WARMUP
- Matches Fashion: Up to 70% off clothing on the site right now
- Nordstrom: Save up to 60% in the Half Year Sale
- Nordstrom Rack: Huge savings of up to 80% off when you shop Clearance
- Old Navy: 50% off sitewide, until the end of Memorial Day
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Designer items are up to 50% off at the moment
1. Adidas
One of the best running shoes brands, Adidas also offers a huge range of athleisure that can be worn to run errands or to get a sweat on in the gym. While the brand's Memorial Day sales haven't started just yet, last year saw them offering around 25% off sitewide. In the meantime, though, there's still lots of deals to enjoy, with up to 40% off on selected styles, and even bigger savings of up to 55% (with code SAVINGS) if you sign up to be an Adidas member for free.
If you're after a pair of the best running shoes for women that are bright and colorful while also being the perfect sneaker for summer, look no further. The lightweight shoes are made from 50% recycled content, with comforting cushioning and a lightweight feel.
In need of some of the best workout leggings? The 7/8 Optime Training leggings are currently 40% off in Adidas's sale, and feature moisture-wicking technology as well as a snug fit and a flattering high waist.
Golf-esque fashion is trending at the moment, so there's no better time to invest in a chic skort that's comfy as well as stylish - especially when it's reduced by 40%. If you're concerned about what to wear on a plane, we can see this with a baby tee and a sweatshirt around the shoulders.
2. And Other Stories
Popular fashion brand And Other Stories has slashed plenty of their prices in the Memorial Day Weekend Sale, with up to 60% off. Plus, if you sign up to the newsletter you can get 10% off your first order.
This cute mini dress with exaggerated puff sleeves is the perfect dress to hide a tummy, while also being ideal for summer weddings or just days at the park or beach.
Dark shades and velvet might give off more of a wintry vibe, but we think this gorgeous blouse would work all-year-round. Stock is low, so snap this half-price deal up quickly.
3. Anthropologie
The Memorial Day sales event has already started at Anthropologie, with an extra 40% off sale items for a limited time. There's also up to 40% off on furniture, bedding, and other homeware items, to celebrate Memorial Day.
These boho-style, super-stretchy jeans are made from a mix of cotton and lyocell, with handy front pockets and a high waist.
This cotton babydoll dress is so easy to wear if you're struggling for holiday outfit ideas; just throw it on with a pair of sandals and you're good to go. The cute dress is available in standard or petite sizes.
4. Bloomingdale's
At Bloomingdale's, the Memorial Day Sale has already started: customers can enjoy up to half-price off on summer styles until Monday, May 29. What's more, there's up to 50% off available on already-reduced items on the site, just look out for the label 'Extra 50% off'.
This exclusive maxi dress from Bloomingdale's has an elegant lacy bustier, with slinky straps and a floaty skirt. Wear for summery drinks or to a sunny wedding this year.
Wondering what to wear to a festival? A pair of denim cut-offs are an undeniable staple. This high-rise pair are on-trend with a frayed, raw-edge hem.
5. Boden
You can get 30% off everything in the Boden sale this weekend, with the code T9W4; but the sale will end just before midnight on Monday, May 29. This even applies to items that were already on sale, so if you had your eye on something which was already reduced, now would be the time to add it to your basket and enjoy an even bigger saving.
One of the best swimsuits on Boden right now, this cap sleeve option scoops at the front and at the back for a flattering fit. Partly made from recycled materials, the swimsuit also features light padding on the cups for extra support.
An instant addition to your spring capsule wardrobe, this 100% cotton Breton tee has a boxy, oversized fit that's perfect for wearing over shorts or layering with a long dress or pair of dungarees.
6. Coach
The outlet store at Coach is the place to head for big savings on the iconic purses any time of year, but the retailer has reduced prices even more this week. Discounts of up to half-price are now at an even better price with an extra 20% off in the Memorial Day Sale, with free shipping at the moment, too.
This leather tote is one of the best weekend bags for women as it's larger than it looks, with comfortable handles and plenty of inside pockets for arranging all your essentials.
There are lots of vibrant colors available in this classic Coach purse. There's several slots for various cards, as well as a zip-up coin pocket and a wrist strap - but this can be taken off if you don't fancy it.
7. Everlane
If you're wondering how to shop sustainably, Everlane offers affordable, high-quality basics that will not only build your capsule wardrobe but are also ethically made, from materials such as organic cotton. During the brand's Memorial Day Sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 30%, with up to half-price off in the general sale.
Everlane is known and loved for chic basics that promise both comfort and style. The Air tee is no exception, with an oversized, boxy fit and a soft cotton material.
While this luxurious cardigan was originally sitting at a fairly high price, this impressive 70% discount brings it down to a much more affordable $42; a great deal for a super-soft, goes-with-everything staple that's made to last.
A denim jumpsuit is so easy to throw on without having to think too hard about your outfit, and looks put-together whatever the season. This option is made from organic cotton and sustainable lyocell.
8. Free People
Free People's Memorial Day sales haven't officially started yet, but there are plenty of savings to be found across the site, with discounts of up to half-price on lots of summery styles. You can also enjoy free, express shipping for the entirety of this weekend, although not all products are eligible, so make sure you double check.
Maxi skirts are still having a moment, and this lightweight option with a slit down the back has all the ease of a transitional piece that works in both spring and summer.
Cork platform heels may not sound like the obvious concept for a summer shoe, but hear us out: these chunky sandals feature embroidered suede straps and a slip-on style, and they'll definitely stand out from the crowd at a warm-weather wedding.
9. Good American
The Good American Memorial Day Sale has already begun, with 25% off sitewide when you apply the code MAY25 at checkout. And it's not just the brand's beloved jeans in the sale, as there are big discounts on tops, playsuits, dresses and more. Certain items are even reduced by a further 50% off at checkout.
Palazzo jeans never really go out of style, and this high-waist option is no exception. The jeans are made from stretch denim that enhances curves and looks flattering on everyone.
This zip-up jumpsuit is made from a supremely stretchy material, so it won't feel stiff or uncomfortable even when worn all day. With pockets on the chest and at the waist, this light blue jumpsuit is practical, too.
In a classic '90s fit, these baggy jeans are designed to be oversized with a relaxed fit. Though not as stretchy as other options on the site, the darker-wash jeans are still some of the best jeans for women.
10. J. Crew
Fans of J. Crew will be happy to know that there's 40% of savings across the clothing site this week, when you use the code WEEKEND. Also, sale items are reduced by even more, with an extra half-price discount offered with the same code at checkout.
This shirt is the epitome of summer: breathable linen, a comfy, oversized fit, and short sleeves for a simple, chic addition to an out-for-dinner-on-holiday outfit.
We love the contrast between the fitted, stretchy bodice and the flowing structure of the skirt on this dress. Perfect for wearing to the office with a pair of chunky sandals or Birkenstock clogs before taking it to the park for summery drinks.
11. Lululemon
Lululemon doesn't specifically have a Memorial Day Sale right now, but there are big savings in the We Made Too Much Sale. Every week, new products are added to this clearance section, which generally include extra stock that the brand is trying to get rid off, at very low prices.
Lululemon isn't just about activewear; this soft cotton dress can be worn outside of the gym or when you're playing tennis. The dress ties at the back, so you can adjust the fit as you wish.
Whether you're starting out with strength training for women or trying the 25-7-2 stairmaster workout, these training shoes from Lululemon will see you through. They're also in a bright pink color with contrasting soles, so they'll stand out in the gym while being supremely comfortable.
Pilates is one of the most popular workouts at the moment, so if you're curious about pilates for weight loss and want to get kitted out in the right gear, this buttery-soft pair of high-rise flares are perfect for comfort while exercising (but will look just as good when you're running errands or traveling).
12. Madewell
While not specifically advertising a Memorial Day Sale, Madewell are offering 30% off pretty much every purchase on the site right now, when you use the code WARMUP at checkout. This deal was extended, so it's likely that it'll continue until the end of Memorial Day itself.
This lovely ochre color and the structured yet flowy silhouette make this one of the best summer dresses. The 100% linen dress skims the body for a flattering fit, and the handy addition of pockets cements this favorite for us.
With an androgynous feel and an oversized fit, this rugby polo shirt is made from 100% cotton for a soft, comfortable feel. What's more, it's organic cotton, so this purchase from one of the best sustainable fashion brands is an even more logical purchase.
Madewell's basics and staple pieces aren't often the most affordable, but this 30% discount makes this chunky, soft cotton tee a no-brainer. With a subtle v-neck and a cropped fit, this would look great with any of the best comfortable jeans, or some cut-offs at a festival.
13. Matches Fashion
It may not claim to be a Memorial Day Sale, but the sale section at Matches Fashion is currently offering discounts which aren't to be missed. There are savings on the site of up to half-price on new-season favorites, but if you dig a little deeper, you can actually find savings of up to 70%.
Another basic tee, yes, but this is a staple we can imagine wearing all summer long. Made from 100% cotton, this sunny yellow crop has a fairly high RRP, but with a discount of 70%, this is slashed to a very reasonable $22.
This elegant, showstopping dress from D'Ascoli is very affordable with this discount of 70%, bringing the RRP down from $460 to just $138. Stock is low, and two sizes are gone already - so act quick.
This scoop-neck, stretchy maxi dress is made from a blend of merino wool and silk, so it'd look just as stylish in cooler temperatures with some big boots and a leather jacket, as it would with some platform sandals or white sneakers in the warmer months.
14. Nordstrom
Nordstrom often has impressive sales events, so we're not surprised to see discounts of 60% off in the Half Year Sale. New markdowns seem to be being added every day, but we're not sure when the sale will end.
This Free People maxi dress has all the '70s-inspired boho vibes we're expecting to continue trending this summer. The shirred bodice joins together with delicate detailing at the back, instantly making this floaty dress more elegant.
We love a long-sleeved top with a high neck underneath a Dark Academia style sweater vest, but the sheer puff sleeves and frilled neckline make this a staple for warmer temperatures as well.
15. Nordstrom Rack
There are huge savings on Nordstrom Rack at the moment, and if you sign up to be a member of the site, you can also get an extra 25% off on certain Clearance items. It's not clear when these deals will end, but we're expecting the savings to last until at least Memorial Day itself.
This satin slip dress features a unique print and a flattering cowl neck, so it could easily be worn on its own for a chic wedding look, or layered over a white tee for a more casual 'fit.
Tea party, anyone? We love the frilly features on this gingham maxi, which is available in yellow or pink (but the biggest reduction is on this yellow-and-white option).
16. Old Navy
Old Navy sales are always generous, but there's currently 50% off absolutely everything on the site; a deal which ends on Monday, May 29, likely just before midnight. The discount seems to apply to items already on sale, too.
A comfy, flattering halterneck vest is the kind of item that should be a staple this summer, if you're wondering how to build a capsule wardrobe. Wear with jeans, shorts, linen trousers and more.
An already-low price for a basic t-shirt is reduced by even more in the Old Navy sale. Seven colors are available, but we love this sunny yellow shade of this 100% cotton tee, and when you checkout with the item in your basket, you'll see a further 35% discount applied.
17. Saks Fifth Avenue
There's 50% off designer clothing and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue right now, so there are big savings to be found on high-quality items, with good stock available. Elsewhere, there's up to 40% off swimwear across the site.
Made from a blend of cotton and linen, this square neck jumpsuit has wide, cropped legs and sweet detailing on the subtle puff sleeves.
There's a matching skirt to wear with this bodysuit, but we think it'd look even better with a pair of the best straight leg jeans and some big heels. With 70% off, run don't walk to this deal.
Hannah is the UK Shopping Writer for woman&home. As a shopping writer, Hannah has written on everything from period pants to wine subscriptions, and is especially interested in sustainable alternatives to well-known products, as well as books and homeware accessories.
Before she joined the team at woman&home Hannah headed up the social media accounts for Wonderland in 2019, where she was also a Contributing Editor for the magazine’s sister titles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah also explored evolving shopping trends at New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, researching everything from face masks to status candles and even pens.
