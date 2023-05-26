17 best Memorial Day clothing sales to shop this weekend and the pieces we’ll be picking up while they’re reduced in the 2023 sale

Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 29, in 2023 but the Memorial Day clothing sales have started and there are already hundreds of reduced pieces to shop across the web.

To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up all the best sales you should know about over the long weekend, because being quick usually means a better pick of products when it comes to sale shopping.

Lots of retailers in the US, such as Free People, Bloomingdale's, Everlane, Nordstrom Rack and much more, have started their Memorial Day sales events early, with up to 80% off clothing and plenty of other impressive deals to be enjoyed. Though the sales could change, we've found the best discounts to shop while stocks last this weekend below.

All the best Memorial Day clothing sales to shop this weekend

1. Adidas

One of the best running shoes brands, Adidas also offers a huge range of athleisure that can be worn to run errands or to get a sweat on in the gym. While the brand's Memorial Day sales haven't started just yet, last year saw them offering around 25% off sitewide. In the meantime, though, there's still lots of deals to enjoy, with up to 40% off on selected styles, and even bigger savings of up to 55% (with code SAVINGS) if you sign up to be an Adidas member for free.

2. And Other Stories

Popular fashion brand And Other Stories has slashed plenty of their prices in the Memorial Day Weekend Sale, with up to 60% off. Plus, if you sign up to the newsletter you can get 10% off your first order.

3. Anthropologie

The Memorial Day sales event has already started at Anthropologie, with an extra 40% off sale items for a limited time. There's also up to 40% off on furniture, bedding, and other homeware items, to celebrate Memorial Day.

Pilcro Polished Pool Wide Leg Jeans $89.95 at Anthropologie These boho-style, super-stretchy jeans are made from a mix of cotton and lyocell, with handy front pockets and a high waist. By Anthropologie Ruffled Babydoll Dress $29.95 at Anthropologie This cotton babydoll dress is so easy to wear if you're struggling for holiday outfit ideas; just throw it on with a pair of sandals and you're good to go. The cute dress is available in standard or petite sizes. Faithfull Daija Buttondown Striped Shirt $99.95 at Anthropologie We're obsessed with the color of this oversized shirt. Wear it buttoned up and tucked into a denim mini skirt or a pair of flared jeans, or leave it open over a bikini on the beach this summer.

4. Bloomingdale's

At Bloomingdale's, the Memorial Day Sale has already started: customers can enjoy up to half-price off on summer styles until Monday, May 29. What's more, there's up to 50% off available on already-reduced items on the site, just look out for the label 'Extra 50% off'.

Aqua & Kristopher Brock Floral Print Bustier Maxi Dress $117.60 at Bloomingdale's This exclusive maxi dress from Bloomingdale's has an elegant lacy bustier, with slinky straps and a floaty skirt. Wear for summery drinks or to a sunny wedding this year. BLANKNYC High Rise Ripped Shorts $46.80 at Bloomingdale's Wondering what to wear to a festival? A pair of denim cut-offs are an undeniable staple. This high-rise pair are on-trend with a frayed, raw-edge hem. AQUA Wrap Front Fruit Print Maxi Dress $82.60 at Bloomingdale's Another exclusive to Bloomingdale's, this summer dress is ideal for occasions where the dress code calls for something a bit more fancy. The front features a wrap-effect bodice and the oversized fruit print is sure to get you excited about warmer temperatures.

5. Boden

You can get 30% off everything in the Boden sale this weekend, with the code T9W4; but the sale will end just before midnight on Monday, May 29. This even applies to items that were already on sale, so if you had your eye on something which was already reduced, now would be the time to add it to your basket and enjoy an even bigger saving.

Cap Sleeve Tie Swimsuit $50.40 at Boden One of the best swimsuits on Boden right now, this cap sleeve option scoops at the front and at the back for a flattering fit. Partly made from recycled materials, the swimsuit also features light padding on the cups for extra support. Heavyweight Breton T-Shirt $24.49 at Boden An instant addition to your spring capsule wardrobe, this 100% cotton Breton tee has a boxy, oversized fit that's perfect for wearing over shorts or layering with a long dress or pair of dungarees. Cropped Low V Top $27.99 at Boden Ideal for festivals and summer parties alike, we love the boho feel of this long-sleeved top. The elasticated back and fitted front waist are also super flattering.

6. Coach

The outlet store at Coach is the place to head for big savings on the iconic purses any time of year, but the retailer has reduced prices even more this week. Discounts of up to half-price are now at an even better price with an extra 20% off in the Memorial Day Sale, with free shipping at the moment, too.

7. Everlane

If you're wondering how to shop sustainably, Everlane offers affordable, high-quality basics that will not only build your capsule wardrobe but are also ethically made, from materials such as organic cotton. During the brand's Memorial Day Sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 30%, with up to half-price off in the general sale.

The Air Oversized Crew Tee $30 at Everlane Everlane is known and loved for chic basics that promise both comfort and style. The Air tee is no exception, with an oversized, boxy fit and a soft cotton material. The Luxe Merino Cardigan $140 at Everlane While this luxurious cardigan was originally sitting at a fairly high price, this impressive 70% discount brings it down to a much more affordable $42; a great deal for a super-soft, goes-with-everything staple that's made to last. The Supersoft Jean Coverall Check Amazon A denim jumpsuit is so easy to throw on without having to think too hard about your outfit, and looks put-together whatever the season. This option is made from organic cotton and sustainable lyocell.

8. Free People

Free People's Memorial Day sales haven't officially started yet, but there are plenty of savings to be found across the site, with discounts of up to half-price on lots of summery styles. You can also enjoy free, express shipping for the entirety of this weekend, although not all products are eligible, so make sure you double check.

Rumer Tucker Skirt $149.95 at Free People Maxi skirts are still having a moment, and this lightweight option with a slit down the back has all the ease of a transitional piece that works in both spring and summer. Lisbon Platform Mules $99.95 at Free People Cork platform heels may not sound like the obvious concept for a summer shoe, but hear us out: these chunky sandals feature embroidered suede straps and a slip-on style, and they'll definitely stand out from the crowd at a warm-weather wedding. Kill the Lights Bodysuit $69.95 at Free People This adorable bodysuit comes in four different colors, but we love this violet hue in particular. The OTT puffy tulle sleeves mean that you can pair this with a super-simple pair of jeans, and you've got a statement 'fit in no time.

9. Good American

The Good American Memorial Day Sale has already begun, with 25% off sitewide when you apply the code MAY25 at checkout. And it's not just the brand's beloved jeans in the sale, as there are big discounts on tops, playsuits, dresses and more. Certain items are even reduced by a further 50% off at checkout.

Good American Palazzo Jeans $111.75 at Good American Palazzo jeans never really go out of style, and this high-waist option is no exception. The jeans are made from stretch denim that enhances curves and looks flattering on everyone. Fit for Success Soft Sculpt Jumpsuit $112.47 at Good American This zip-up jumpsuit is made from a supremely stretchy material, so it won't feel stiff or uncomfortable even when worn all day. With pockets on the chest and at the waist, this light blue jumpsuit is practical, too. Good '90s Weightless Jeans $119.25 at Good American In a classic '90s fit, these baggy jeans are designed to be oversized with a relaxed fit. Though not as stretchy as other options on the site, the darker-wash jeans are still some of the best jeans for women.

10. J. Crew

Fans of J. Crew will be happy to know that there's 40% of savings across the clothing site this week, when you use the code WEEKEND. Also, sale items are reduced by even more, with an extra half-price discount offered with the same code at checkout.

Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt $58.80 at J. Crew This shirt is the epitome of summer: breathable linen, a comfy, oversized fit, and short sleeves for a simple, chic addition to an out-for-dinner-on-holiday outfit. Vintage Rib High Neck Cutaway Tank Dress with Poplin Skirt $76.80 at J. Crew We love the contrast between the fitted, stretchy bodice and the flowing structure of the skirt on this dress. Perfect for wearing to the office with a pair of chunky sandals or Birkenstock clogs before taking it to the park for summery drinks. Cropped Cap Sleeve Sweater T-Shirt $41.47 at J. Crew This simple sweater-feel baby tee is a wardrobe essential as it will literally go with anything you already have; high-waist jeans, wide-leg trousers, maxi skirts, mini skirts, the list goes on.

11. Lululemon

Lululemon doesn't specifically have a Memorial Day Sale right now, but there are big savings in the We Made Too Much Sale. Every week, new products are added to this clearance section, which generally include extra stock that the brand is trying to get rid off, at very low prices.

12. Madewell

While not specifically advertising a Memorial Day Sale, Madewell are offering 30% off pretty much every purchase on the site right now, when you use the code WARMUP at checkout. This deal was extended, so it's likely that it'll continue until the end of Memorial Day itself.

Maisie Mini Dress in 100% Linen $89.60 at Madewell This lovely ochre color and the structured yet flowy silhouette make this one of the best summer dresses. The 100% linen dress skims the body for a flattering fit, and the handy addition of pockets cements this favorite for us. MWL Striped Rugby Polo Shirt $29.40 at Madewell With an androgynous feel and an oversized fit, this rugby polo shirt is made from 100% cotton for a soft, comfortable feel. What's more, it's organic cotton, so this purchase from one of the best sustainable fashion brands is an even more logical purchase. Brightside V-Neck Crop Tee in Space-Dye $31.50 at Madewell Madewell's basics and staple pieces aren't often the most affordable, but this 30% discount makes this chunky, soft cotton tee a no-brainer. With a subtle v-neck and a cropped fit, this would look great with any of the best comfortable jeans, or some cut-offs at a festival.

13. Matches Fashion

It may not claim to be a Memorial Day Sale, but the sale section at Matches Fashion is currently offering discounts which aren't to be missed. There are savings on the site of up to half-price on new-season favorites, but if you dig a little deeper, you can actually find savings of up to 70%.

The Frankie Shop Karina Striped Cotton Jersey Cropped Top $21 at Matches Fashion Another basic tee, yes, but this is a staple we can imagine wearing all summer long. Made from 100% cotton, this sunny yellow crop has a fairly high RRP, but with a discount of 70%, this is slashed to a very reasonable $22. D'Ascoli Pema Ruffle Trimmed Cotton Khadi Maxi Dress $120 at Matches Fashion This elegant, showstopping dress from D'Ascoli is very affordable with this discount of 70%, bringing the RRP down from $460 to just $138. Stock is low, and two sizes are gone already - so act quick. Gabriela Hearst Hank Scoop Neck Striped Merino Blend Dress $747 at Matches Fashion $996 at Mytheresa This scoop-neck, stretchy maxi dress is made from a blend of merino wool and silk, so it'd look just as stylish in cooler temperatures with some big boots and a leather jacket, as it would with some platform sandals or white sneakers in the warmer months.

14. Nordstrom

Nordstrom often has impressive sales events, so we're not surprised to see discounts of 60% off in the Half Year Sale. New markdowns seem to be being added every day, but we're not sure when the sale will end.

Free People One I love Maxi Dress $83.20 at Nordstrom This Free People maxi dress has all the '70s-inspired boho vibes we're expecting to continue trending this summer. The shirred bodice joins together with delicate detailing at the back, instantly making this floaty dress more elegant. Variegated Smocked Long Puff Sleeve Blouse $57.85 at Nordstrom We love a long-sleeved top with a high neck underneath a Dark Academia style sweater vest, but the sheer puff sleeves and frilled neckline make this a staple for warmer temperatures as well. Starry Skies Long Sleeve Cotton Seersucker Maxi Dress $69.96 at Nordstrom We're calling it now: when the heat this summer gets unbearable, we'll be reaching for a long, floaty cotton dress and strappy sandals. The cotton seersucker is lightweight and breathable, and we love the billowy, long sleeves.

15. Nordstrom Rack

There are huge savings on Nordstrom Rack at the moment, and if you sign up to be a member of the site, you can also get an extra 25% off on certain Clearance items. It's not clear when these deals will end, but we're expecting the savings to last until at least Memorial Day itself.

Printed Satin Bias Midi Dress $19.99 at Nordstrom Rack This satin slip dress features a unique print and a flattering cowl neck, so it could easily be worn on its own for a chic wedding look, or layered over a white tee for a more casual 'fit. Gingham High Neck Tiered Maxi Dress $29.98 at Nordstrom Rack Tea party, anyone? We love the frilly features on this gingham maxi, which is available in yellow or pink (but the biggest reduction is on this yellow-and-white option). Puff Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress $27.98 at Nordstrom Rack For people who prefer to avoid a low neck or showing their arms, this long-sleeved floral dress is ideal. The stretchy, smocked bodice would also look super flattering on those with bigger chests, too.

16. Old Navy

Old Navy sales are always generous, but there's currently 50% off absolutely everything on the site; a deal which ends on Monday, May 29, likely just before midnight. The discount seems to apply to items already on sale, too.

17. Saks Fifth Avenue

There's 50% off designer clothing and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue right now, so there are big savings to be found on high-quality items, with good stock available. Elsewhere, there's up to 40% off swimwear across the site.