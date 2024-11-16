These Samba lookalike trainers from M&S are selling fast - they're half the price of adidas and available in 3 colours
Marks & Spencer's version is real leather and cost just £45
Cosy winter boots might be top of your shopping list at the moment, but trainers are a year-round wardrobe staple that make day-today dressing much easier.
If you're always on the lookout for the most comfortable trainers, then no doubt the iconic adidas Samba style is on your radar. Loved by celebrities like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes, the distinctive shoe has a retro feel, and they have been absolutely everywhere this year.
Prices start at around £90, but for limited colours or collections the price can run into the hundreds. Enter Marks & Spencer to save the day!
The British clothing brand has got an impressive lookalike that at £45, is half the price you can expect to pay for Sambas. Which means you can buy multiple colours, right? Girl maths!
Shop M&S adidas lookalikes
Boasting 354 reviews and a four and a half star rating, these trainers are great value for money at £45. One customer wrote: "I normally buy adidas but these are a lot cheaper and so far seem better quality."
They're available in half sizes meaning maximum comfort, and the Insolia Flex® technology is a real treat for your feet. They're available in black, beige, green or even an on-trend leopard print. Decisions, decisions...
Read woman&home editor Kerrie Hughes' full adidas Samba review for an in-depth rating, but it's safe to say it's positive. They are really very comfy, and in classic black they'll work with all of your winter capsule wardrobe including wide leg jeans and smart trousers. The design is inspired by 90s football shoes and they're super lightweight.
There are of course plenty of adidas Samba alternatives out there on the high street, but these are the best I've come across. They're great quality, are likely to last, and are a bestselling style for M&S.
The high street stalwart has really been on a winning streak lately, between their collaborations with big names like Bella Freud, Sienna Miller and Claudia Winkleman, and they're certainly onto another winner with these trainers.
Shop more colours
I personally have the Sambas in a deep green colour and they're perfect for this time of year. The heel shape at the back on the M&S is so similar to the adidas, and they've got the retro aesthetic spot on.
Neutral beige will go with everything, but it would be wise to invest in a suede protector spray. All sizes are in stock at the time of writing, but they're destined to sell out.
The M&S leopard print trainers have been on our wish list for a while now. They're an amazing match for the Wales Bonner leopard print Sambas that fashion people love. It's a slightly more subtle way to try the trend than a dress or coat.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
