Claudia Winkleman brings her signature eccentric style to the high street - she's the face of the new M&S Jaeger collection and we want to buy it all

Claudia Winkleman is the latest ambassador at M&S, and her recent collaboration with Jaeger showcases her wearing the chicest autumn/winter coat. Not only does this coat embody her signature style, but it will be your favourite go-to staple this season.

Autumn has certainly arrived, and although it's an unwelcome thought for some, there is one thing we can all look forward to: adding those finishing touches to our autumn capsule wardrobes. Outwear and layering are key for autumn styling, which means that the hunt has officially begun for the perfect coat. One that hits all the right criteria, from style to practicality.

So when we saw Claudia's fabulous wool longline coat launched at M&S, we knew we had found something worth celebrating. This slightly slouchy longline coat is amongst my M&S autumn top picks. It's an easy-to-wear style, a classic cut, and made from fabulous material - what's not to love?

In the photoshoot, Claudia poses in the autumnal outfit that we're already obsessed with, including the wool coat layered over a Breton striped merino jumper and pure wool ankle-grazing trouser. It's fair to say this look couldn't be more Claudia, and each garment screams her iconic signature style.

We all loved her Traitors outfits, which showcased her style, which consists of glamorous tailoring, block colours, and of course longline wool coats, all with the help of her brilliant stylist Sinead McKeefry. So when we saw this campaign from M&S we had couldn't wait to share it.

Shop the Pure Wool Longline Boyfriend Coat

Jaeger Pure Wool Longline Boyfriend Coat £299 at M&S This Pure Wool Longline Boyfriend Coat from Jaeger offers a classic, tailored shape that's perfect for keeping the cold out this season. Plus, it's made from pure wool, so the material will help to keep you warm and cosy. The longline shape is ideal for pairing with anything in your wardrobe, from layering over sophisticated evening wear to wearing day to day with your favourite denim jeans. This coat is well worth the investment, and you'll certainly be wearing it for years to come.

Shop Claudia's Look

Jaeger Mohair Blend Striped V-Neck Jumper £115 at M&S Coming in a luxurious mohair knit this v-neck jumper is made with a slouchy fit that's perfect for styling your favourite jeans with. This piece of knitwear will see you through the season and beyond, and it's timeless Breton stripe will always be in fashion. Jaeger Pure Mercerised Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt £35 at M&S If you're looking for a new staple t-shirt, this pure cotton pick is a fabulous option. Made with a regular relaxed fit and an elegant drape on the body, this t-shirt is flattering and comfortable. Tucked into tailored trousers, and layer your favourite knitwear and coat over the top. Jaeger Pure Wool Tailored Ankle Grazer Trousers £99 at M&S These pure wool trousers are ideal for smart-casual dressing, they have a straight sleek leg and are cut to a classic tailored fit. Their ankle length means that they would pair beautifully with ankle boots, or go casual and style them with your best white trainers.