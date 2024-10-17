Bella Freud is back! The iconic British designer's collection with M&S is now live - here's what I'm shopping

From the iconic 1970 Bella Freud jumper to the beloved Fairytale of New York knit, Bella Freud's designs are instantly recognisable. Now, her signature designs are even more accessible than ever with the launch of the M&S X Bella Freud collection that's gone live today!

With the arrival of cool weather and the festive season around the corner, we're on the hunt for the best wool jumpers and, of course, wintery accessories to keep us warm and cosy. So the Bella Freud and M&S collaboration has launched at the perfect time. This collection combines soft cashmere sweaters with iconic graphic slogans, vibrant scarves, sleek pinstripe tailoring, and even some stylish printed totes—it's certain to be in everyone's M&S autumn top picks.

Isabel Lucia Freud owns Bella Freud, one of the British clothing brands that's been a wardrobe go-to for some of our favourite a-listers for years, from Kate Moss to Sienna Miller. Her designs are well-known for having signature wordplay slogans, and this collection captures her brand's distinct aesthetic—playful, modern, and nostalgic—blending her style with M&S's commitment to delivering quality high street finds. With pieces designed to fit perfectly into everyone's autumn capsule wardrobe, this collaboration offers the ultimate seasonal staples. Plus this collection is way more budget friendly, with some of her original jumpers costing over £400 elsewhere.

Shop Our M&S X Bella Freud Collection Top Picks

M&S X Bella Freud Honey Cashmere Jumper - Pink £129 at M&S In a baby pink hue this cashmere jumper is great for adding some vibrancy to your autumn neutrals. Style with a pair of the best wide leg jeans and your favourite trainers for a playful stylish look. And if pink isn't your go-to it comes in a fabulous camel tone too. M&S X Bella Freud Honey Cashmere Jumper - Red £129 at M&S Recently bold red colours are everywhere, from major designer catwalks to the high-street brands. And we can't get enough of this colour, especially when it's styled with dark denim. M&S X Bella Freud Pinstripe Blazer £129 at M&S When the cooler weather arrives, the time to wear a pinstriped blazer commences. And if you don't already have one, then this staple is for you. Wear the matching skirt or team with some tailored trousers. Get yours quick before they sell out fast! M&S Pure Silk Pinstripe Collared Shirt £99 at M&S Made from pure silk and featuring a blue pinstripe print with a contrast white collar, this shirt offers the perfect mix of cool and elegant making it the ultimate wardrobe staple. Style with anything from sleek skirts to denim jeans. M&S X Bella Freud Divine Feminine Bag £15 at M&S If you're looking for a new tote bag then this iconic canvas bag is a great choice. Plus it's made from pure cotton so you know it's excellent quality too. Perfect for work, weekends away or for running errands. M&S X Bella Freud Cashmere Scarf - Pink £89 at M&S When it comes to dressing for the cold weather nothing is better then wrapping up in a soft scarf, and this merino and cashmere piece is certain to keep you warm. Plus the colour is simply wonderful, and it comes in an acid yellow option if pink isn't your go-to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Freud has carved out a niche in the fashion world, well known for her rebellious yet chic designs that mix bold graphics with playful slogans and vibrant colours. Freud's brand has become a wardrobe staple for many of our favourite a-listers, and we all remember the "Ginsberg is god" jumper worn by Kate Moss in the early two-thousands. This collaboration, well and truly signals her return, and we couldn't wait to share it.

Not only this, but she's also started a podcast titled "Fashion Neurosis", where each week she is joined by special guests to explore the connection between fashion and identity.

Bella says in an interview with M&S , "'I wanted it to be an intensification of what I do best, so I’ve chosen things that are the essence of what I feel I do well. It's a small collection, so I thought about what is the most flattering jacket, what’s the best jacket I make? And the best pair of trousers? So I took elements of those things that I’m familiar with making."