If you love the leopard print Adidas Sambas you won't believe these M&S lookalikes - they're certain to sell out soon

M&S has just launched the perfect autumn trainers that look just like the sought-after leopard print sambas from the Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration and we can't wait to get our hands on them!

If you're already a leopard print aficionado, you'll have seen the iconic Adidas x Wales Bonner leopard print trainers that have been coveted by fashion lovers all over. Since appearing on the runway back in 2020, these shoes have become like gold dust, from selling out in minutes once restocked on multi-brand retailers, to now selling for thousands of pounds over their original price tag.

As firm fans of these It-girl trainers, we're always on the hunt for dupes or lookalikes, so when we saw these M&S leather leopard print trainers, we knew we had found something special—watch as these sell out fast! And if you want to lean into the leopard print trend, go bold with a statement accessory like trainers and I promise they won't let you down!

Shop Leopard Print Trainers

M&S Leather Leopard Print Trainers £49.50 at M&S Not only do these trainers bear a striking resemblance to the Wales Bonner X Adidas trainers, but they are also made from quality leather material too. Plus, they feature innovative comfort technology that should make walking in them enjoyable and pain-free. These will look super stylish with your best wide-leg jeans, a smart shirt, and some knitwear layered over the top. Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers £2132 at Farfetch Whilst you can usually purchase the Samba style for much, much less, this is a limited edition. From being worn by dozens of a-listers, to being a firm favourite amongst fashion influencers there is no doubt that these are sought-after. If you're considering purchasing these as an investment take a look at our Adidas Samba review for notes on both comfort and style.

These are definitely at the top of my M&S autumn top picks. Not only do they lookalike to the Sambas, they are practically made from the same material too, so you won't lose out on quality. The M&S trainers are made from 'tactile ponyhair leather' (calfskin leather) which means that they have a fur-like material that likens them to the unique and luxurious texture of the Wales Bonner Sambas.

Of course, there are clear differences in the design, such as the signature three-stripe logo from Adidas and the logo patch at the tongue. But if you're not wanting to spend a fortune for this look, then these M&S leather trainers are more than perfect as a substitute.

You could pair these with almost anything in your autumn capsule wardrobe, from deep dark autumnal colours such as chocolate browns to livelier trending tones, such as cherry red or buttery yellow. The brilliant thing about these trainers is that their statement print makes them appropriate for a range of occasions. Pair them with tailored wide-leg trousers and a blazer for a formal outing, or wear them with barrel leg jeans and a chunky piece of knitwear for the most stylish errand-running look.