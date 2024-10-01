If you love the leopard print Adidas Sambas you won't believe these M&S lookalikes - they're certain to sell out soon
Selling for just under £50, these leopard print M&S trainers will be your new favourite shoe!
M&S has just launched the perfect autumn trainers that look just like the sought-after leopard print sambas from the Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration and we can't wait to get our hands on them!
If you're already a leopard print aficionado, you'll have seen the iconic Adidas x Wales Bonner leopard print trainers that have been coveted by fashion lovers all over. Since appearing on the runway back in 2020, these shoes have become like gold dust, from selling out in minutes once restocked on multi-brand retailers, to now selling for thousands of pounds over their original price tag.
As firm fans of these It-girl trainers, we're always on the hunt for dupes or lookalikes, so when we saw these M&S leather leopard print trainers, we knew we had found something special—watch as these sell out fast! And if you want to lean into the leopard print trend, go bold with a statement accessory like trainers and I promise they won't let you down!
Shop Leopard Print Trainers
Not only do these trainers bear a striking resemblance to the Wales Bonner X Adidas trainers, but they are also made from quality leather material too. Plus, they feature innovative comfort technology that should make walking in them enjoyable and pain-free. These will look super stylish with your best wide-leg jeans, a smart shirt, and some knitwear layered over the top.
Whilst you can usually purchase the Samba style for much, much less, this is a limited edition. From being worn by dozens of a-listers, to being a firm favourite amongst fashion influencers there is no doubt that these are sought-after. If you're considering purchasing these as an investment take a look at our Adidas Samba review for notes on both comfort and style.
These are definitely at the top of my M&S autumn top picks. Not only do they lookalike to the Sambas, they are practically made from the same material too, so you won't lose out on quality. The M&S trainers are made from 'tactile ponyhair leather' (calfskin leather) which means that they have a fur-like material that likens them to the unique and luxurious texture of the Wales Bonner Sambas.
Of course, there are clear differences in the design, such as the signature three-stripe logo from Adidas and the logo patch at the tongue. But if you're not wanting to spend a fortune for this look, then these M&S leather trainers are more than perfect as a substitute.
You could pair these with almost anything in your autumn capsule wardrobe, from deep dark autumnal colours such as chocolate browns to livelier trending tones, such as cherry red or buttery yellow. The brilliant thing about these trainers is that their statement print makes them appropriate for a range of occasions. Pair them with tailored wide-leg trousers and a blazer for a formal outing, or wear them with barrel leg jeans and a chunky piece of knitwear for the most stylish errand-running look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Amanda Holden looks so 90s in mini skirt and blazer co-ord with sultry sheer tights - we're feeling serious nostalgia
Amanda's mini skirt, blazer and tights blend has got us dreaming of 90s styling
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Bring on burgundy, Kate Middleton's belted trousers are the perfect way to blend this bold tone with timeless tailoring
The Princess of Wales's burgundy trousers were the perfect blend of classic design and a statement colour and we're taking style notes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're copying Kate Moss' Parisian style this autumn - combining sleek black trousers, suede studded cowboy boots and a stand-out leopard print tote bag
Spotted during Paris Fashion Week Kate Moss' look is one you'll want to wear on repeat in the cooler season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cameron Diaz's ripped jeans and cosy scarf nailed comfy casual styling - and her suede boots are a staple for cold weather
Cameron Diaz's casual-chic look is the outfit inspiration we need to get through autumn in warmth and style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meg Ryan just elevated grey joggers in the chicest possible way with a smart coat and chunky heeled boots
The queen of autumn just put her own spin on Parisian styling
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Pippa Middleton's glowing burnt orange skirt and flattering halter neck top made for the perfect autumn evening wear
Pippa Middleton's throwback look from 2013 is the perfect outfit inspiration for formal events this autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
adidas Samba review: Finally, fashion trainers I can comfortably wear all day
You can't turn for seeing a pair of adidas trainers right now – but do they feel as good to wear as they look?
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Amanda Holden's burgundy coat is the timeless staple everyone wants this season
Amanda Holden looked stunning in a monochrome burgundy look, with her stunning tailored coat tying the outfit together perfectly
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Forget burgundy - Amal Clooney's pumpkin spice outfit has convinced me to make burnt orange my go-to hue
Autumn is hand-down the best season for fashion, and Amal's outfit proves it
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller just made a serious case for autumn pastels in a gorgeously boho outfit with astonishingly chic sunglasses
Forget browns and reds, Sienna just showed why pastels could be the autumn colour trend to watch
By Amelia Yeomans Published