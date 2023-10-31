As a fashion editor, these are the Jigsaw x Roksanda collection pieces I've got my eye on
The Jigsaw x Roksanda collection has launched and it looks like it has stepped straight off the catwalk
The Jigsaw x Roksanda collection has dropped and it looks like it has walked straight off the catwalk. Emulating Roksanda's brand signature for chic and elegant pieces with a twist and a healthy dose of bold colour blocking, this collaborative collection has got us seriously excited.
Serbian fashion brand Roksanda is a regular at London Fashion Week, thrilling the fashion pack with its strong use of colour - hello dopamine dressing - and clever use of drapery and ruching to create fashion forward silhouettes that are still extremely wearable. Bringing this look to the high street, the Jigsaw x Roksanda collaboration is what our winter capsule wardrobe was missing and the tight edit is full of pieces that you can love now, but wear forever.
As one might expect from British clothing brand Jigsaw, the fabric quality is high, with luxe leather, sumptuous silk and cosy brushed wools will ensure this collection feels as good as it looks, helping to marry these two brands together perfectly.
Jigsaw x Roksanda - what to shop now
As a big fan of Roksanda's runway work, I was particularly excited about this collection. These are the Jigsaw x Roksanda pieces that I've got my eye on.
RRP: £550 | Already converted to the best leather jackets, this leather dress is utterly divine. The V-neckline with collar detail and high waistband is a universally flattering silhouette and we love the mix of autumnal hues, perfect for a deep autumn capsule wardrobe.
RRP: £165 | Roksanda often plays with colour block detailing and the contrast of this bold blue and muted khaki is perfect for the season ahead. Pair with the best black boots and a black sweater for a chic option for your capsule wardrobe for work, adding a blazer to finish.
RRP: £225 | Get cosy with one of the best jumpers in the collection. This long line tabard jumper with colourful stripe detail is ideal for slipping over a fitted top and jeans combo to add a bit of brightness and warmth, it's also available in royal blue.
RRP: £195 | Wearable from AM to PM this tie neck blouse with contrast body and sleeve will easily up-style a pair of jeans, trousers or a skirt. Leave the neck detail long or tie into a side bow for a more feminine feel. Tuck the hem of the blouse in to show off your waist.
RRP: £150 | A classic roll neck knit with a twist, this layering piece is ideal for an autumn capsule wardrobe. The super long sleeves are made to be ruched and pushed back, giving texture and plenty of added detail, this gorgeous colour will brighten any day.
RRP: £90 | Want to dip a toe into the collection? One of the best scarves for women, this season, this silk printed scarf is a reflection of the colours throughout the collection. Wear it in your hair to dress up a ponytail, slip through belt loops, round your neck or attached to a bag.
Coming soon - Sign Up to get notified - I have
Editor's top pick
RRP: £350 | A hot favourite from the collection, this one is definitely heading to my wardrobe when it drops online. It reflects pieces from past Roksanda collections, and feels particularly playful thanks to the tie detailing and contrast palette.
RRP: £350 | Another of the brand's best dresses, this design can be worn with or without the fabric belt, or swap the belt for a leather iteration for added detail. An array of striking colours, this dress could answer what to wear to a winter wedding with ease.
RRP: £499 | If you've been looking for a camel coat, this design should be added to your wish list. The main body follows a classic, tailored silhouette, sealed with a slim tan leather belt. But it's the knitted sleeves that make this beauty standout from the crowd.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
