As a fashion editor, these are the Jigsaw x Roksanda collection pieces I've got my eye on

The Jigsaw x Roksanda collection has dropped and it looks like it has walked straight off the catwalk. Emulating Roksanda's brand signature for chic and elegant pieces with a twist and a healthy dose of bold colour blocking, this collaborative collection has got us seriously excited.

Serbian fashion brand Roksanda is a regular at London Fashion Week, thrilling the fashion pack with its strong use of colour - hello dopamine dressing - and clever use of drapery and ruching to create fashion forward silhouettes that are still extremely wearable. Bringing this look to the high street, the Jigsaw x Roksanda collaboration is what our winter capsule wardrobe was missing and the tight edit is full of pieces that you can love now, but wear forever.

As one might expect from British clothing brand Jigsaw, the fabric quality is high, with luxe leather, sumptuous silk and cosy brushed wools will ensure this collection feels as good as it looks, helping to marry these two brands together perfectly.

Jigsaw x Roksanda - what to shop now

As a big fan of Roksanda's runway work, I was particularly excited about this collection. These are the Jigsaw x Roksanda pieces that I've got my eye on.