I've never been sure about shoulder pads, but Zoe Saldana's ultra chic blazer has me convinced

Shoulder pads may conjure up images of slightly garish 80s looks, but Zoe Saldana's structured Saint Laurent blazer at this year's Cannes Film Festival makes a serious case for their comeback.

From Sienna Miller's barrel leg jeans to statement red carpet gowns, there has been no shortage of stellar wardrobe moments at Cannes to take inspiration from. But by far one of my favourite outfits has to be Zoe Saldana's monochromatic style at the photo call for her new film, Emilia Pérez.

It's no secret that a well-tailored blazer can transform any outfit, but I have never quite been able to get on board with oversized shoulder pads for fear of adding bulk to my look. However, Zoe has proven that they can help give anyone with a narrow frame and/or sloping shoulders better proportion, and subsequently a renewed air of confidence. I'm taking notes from her refined style to add a touch of sophistication to my summer capsule wardrobe.

Zoe Saldana attends the "Emilia Perez" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only can a structured blazer bring balance to your look and help you to look more proportioned overall, but it can also work to lift your posture and help avoid outfits look like they are sagging - all without compromising on comfort and movement.

Dressed up with a sheer slip skirt, brown tights, and a pair of pointed mules, this simple outfit recipe is made instantly elegant with the addition of dramatic shoulder pads. Playing into the utilitarian spring/summer fashion trend for 2024 in an easy to style and wearable way, I'm now sold on the endless appeal of these hidden fashion accessories.

If your summer coats collection is slightly lacking, a wide-shouldered blazer is the piece to revamp your style. Zoe's Saint Laurent piece will set you back at least a couple of thousand pounds, so I've found some affordable high street buys to help you channel her look without spending a fortune.

Shop oversized blazers

Aligne Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer £165 at Aligne With wide shoulders and an hourglass waist cut, this is the perfect blazer for complementing your figure. The curved sleeves add an extra point of interest and further the cool vintage feel whilst remaining wearable for everyday. & Other Stories Tailored Wide-Shoulder Blazer £109 at & Other Stories Designed to have a boxy fit without being too oversized, this tailored style is ideal for channeling Zoe Saldana's look - right down to the grey palette. Style with a slip skirt and some heeled mules for an evening out. Jigsaw Velvet Double Breasted Blazer £125 at Jigsaw Looking for a jacket to wear for formal occasions? I love the velvet texture and metallic hue that add a feminine touch to this 80s-style cut. Team with one of the best designer bags for an eye-catching look.