These Mulberry bags are discounted right now - as a fashion editor, here are the styles I recommend

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a discounted Mulberry bag? You've come to the right place. As a devotee to Mulberry bags, I'm constantly looking to add to my collection and this is the shopping hack that I know other style experts have used too, to shop this iconic brand for less.

With some of the best designer bags, a Mulberry bag is an iconic purchase that will last you a lifetime. Made from beautiful, buttery soft leather, its bags only get better with age and with numerous classic silhouettes, it's easy to choose a handbag that will go with everything.

Retailing well-known styles such as the Bayswater and the Alexa, Mulberry offers some of the best designer bags for work, as the polished, generously sized, and structured designs are ideal for carrying your everyday essentials, but with the cost of a Mulberry bag potentially exceeding £1000, it's well worth hunting down a discount, and we have the answer.

Originally opening in April 2020, the Mulberry Factory Shop offers discounted Mulberry bags and accessories, with up to 50% off. The special website is not always live, but as there is an IRL sample sale happening until the 4th of March in London, we expect the Mulberry Factory Shop to be open until at least this date - so you don't have long to shop. With a range of classic styles in neutral colorways, as well as more trend-led iterations, this is the smartest and easiest way to bag yourself a discounted Mulberry bag.

Mulberry bag sales do exist - find out how to get a discounted bag at the Mulberry factory shop

The website is still owned by Mulberry, but is hosted on its own URL, as opposed to the main site. The Factory Shop is not always live and opens when the brand is ready to do a sample sale. You can find plenty of classic Mulberry designs on the Factory Shop site, in both traditional hues and more fashion-forward colorways.

The Bayswater, the brand's most iconic design normally costs around £1,250, but currently, on the Mulberry Factory Shop site you can bag one in a light khaki hue for just £875, that's a saving of £375, or try a mink version that usually costs £1095 for £795.

The Alexa, the brand's satchel silhouette is also readily available on the factory shop site, and classic oxblood, black and tan versions usually retail for £895, available for £695, a saving of £200.

Generally speaking, bags that tap into the latest fashion color trends, even in staple silhouettes often have greater discounts, and if you like a bold hue, you can really snap up a bargain, however, seasonal shades can feel a little 'one-hit-wonder', and the latest handbag trends can date easily, so if you're looking for a real investment style, you should consider neutral hues, such as black, tan, grey and oxblood as they're the most versatile.

When it comes to the best wallets and cardholders, discounted Mulberry wallets (opens in new tab), are also included in the Mulberry Factory Shop offering, with a medium Amberly reduced from £395 to £150, which is more the 50% off. Whilst there are half-priced Darley styles, reduced from £350 to £175.

Stay in the loop

In order to stay on top of new style drops and when the Mulberry Factory Shop opens, make sure to subscribe to its newsletter when on site, or bookmark this feature, as we'll always let you know when you can shop for those all-important discounted Mulberry bags.

See our pick of the best discounted items from the Mulberry Factory Shop

Do Mulberry run sample sales?

Yes, Mulberry does run Mulberry sample sales, although they don't come around super often so it's best to be prepared. The brand is currently running an online discount via its Mulberry Factory Shop site, which is only 'live' when a sale is on. The brand also has an in-person sample sale in central London, on Regent Street. The event is ticketed, anyone can apply, but you do have to pre-book a time slot. The in-person sample sale is running until March 4th. Run by showcase.co you can sign up via this showcase.co link (opens in new tab). The showcase.co site suggests that you can expect up to 70% off bags, accessories, small leather goods, footwear and womenswear from the brand.

Can't make it for the start of the day? Whilst traditionally I like to get to a sample sale nice and early, stock is replenished throughout the day, so if you can only get there after work, fear not, there will still be enough choice.

The Mulberry Story

Established in 1971, in Somerset, England. Mulberry’s founder, Roger Saul, established the brand at his kitchen table, with £500 backing from his mother. His sister designed the instantly recognizable tree logo. Both the logo and the name “Mulberry” came from the trees Roger would pass each day on his way to school. All of this represented a love of nature, the importance of family, and the growth of a fundamentally British brand.

British lifestyle brand, Mulberry is internationally acclaimed for quality and design. Mulberry’s handbags - the Trout satchel, the Bayswater, and the Alexa - have become contemporary classics, iconic examples of British design and manufacturing expertise.

If you prefer to shop pre-loved items rather than buy brand new – we have some good news for London residents. Mulberry also offers a pre-loved service, The Mulberry Exchange. A selection of pre-loved and archive pieces are available to purchase in selected stores. All pieces are carefully revived by Mulberry’s restoration artisans in Somerset. With a focus on rare silhouettes and limited-edition pieces, each bag will be valued and priced individually, with new drops arriving regularly. Pre-loved can be shopped in-store only at the London branches, Bond Street and Gees Court.

*The only way to avoid unwittingly purchasing a counterfeit product is to buy from authorized Mulberry stores or recognized stockists*