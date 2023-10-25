We're obsessed with how chic Victoria Beckham looks in her off-duty sweatshirt and jeans look

We are fully blown away by how chic and comfy Victoria Beckham looks in this jeans and sweatshirt outfit and naturally, we plan to recreate it as a matter of urgency.

If you've tuned into Netflix's Beckham documentary, you no doubt walked away from the series with a heart warmed with nostalgia for the '90s and a head full of fashion inspiration from none other than pop star-turned-fashion designer, Victoria Beckham.

Really, how could you not when Posh Spice herself debuted a number of stylish ensembles throughout the episodes? One in particular though, really piqued our interest as Victoria managed to make a staple pair of her best jeans and a casual jumper look infinitely chic.

While we're already clued in on Victoria's favourite perfume - and the eyeliner behind her signature smokey eye, for that matter - we're now taking styling notes from the former singer when it comes to casual but elevated dressing.

The look in question, which will now influence our next capsule wardrobe buys, made an appearance during episode four, titled "What Makes David Run". The scene saw Victoria join her husband, David Beckham in their kitchen with the former wearing a classic pair of light blue jeans, with an oversized grey sweatshirt tucked in.

Accessory-wise, Victoria kept things minimal again, wearing one of her many engagement rings (Victoria's engagement ring collection is everything) and a luxe, silver watch.

The outfit is simple but proves once again that you just can't go wrong with timeless basics. A flattering pair of blue jeans and a basic grey sweatshirt will never go out of style and are thankfully, very easy to shop, all year round.

It's the perfect, everyday look and is especially ideal for this time of year, as it can be easily layered underneath a coat or jacket - take a trench coat or even a stylish camel coat, both of which are autumn/winter fashion trends.

You can also easily adapt this look for more of a smart/casual setting, with boots or heels and the addition of a handbag and more jewellery.

Of course, this wasn't the only chic outfit we saw Victoria wear during the docu-series. The fashion and beauty brand founder was also filmed wearing a breezy white shirt and mid-blue jeans, a black, cosy hoodie and leggings look and at one point, a casual grey t-shirt with again, another pair of super high-waisted denim trousers.

Each outfit featured what we would call 'Quiet Luxury' basics, so if you're ever in need of further styling inspiration, Beckham might indeed be worth a re-watch!