Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look is the effortlessly cool style we've been searching for
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans are the perfect trousers to elevate any casual ensemble
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and casual T-shirt combo was the perfect relaxed at-home look.
This week Netflix released Beckham, a documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame and in part his relationship with his wife Victoria, and their four children. In some candid moments in the show, the former Spice Girl spoke to the camera while she sat comfortably on a couch at her home.
The star looked relaxed but sophisticated as she wore a pair of casual high-waisted jeans that perfectly flattered her silhouette and elongated her legs. The Victoria Beckham jeans retail at £390 and feature statement pockets at the front, and a small rip on the knee. They were complemented with a plain gold and black leather belt which added an elevated look to this ensemble. These super high-waisted jeans are so on trend at the moment and one of the key autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
The jeans worn by Victoria are from her own brand and are rather expensive. However, there are plenty of similar jeans that are sold by other brands and come at a much more affordable price.
RPR: £75 & Other Stories. These high-waisted jeans feature a flared silhouette, detailed with duo patch pockets at the front and back.
RPR: £50 The Gap. High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans made from 100% cotton stretch denim. Featuring a dark indigo wash with fading, button closure zip and patch pockets at the front and back.
Victoria looked fantastic in this casual ensemble which is so easy to replicate regardless of your budget. A high-quality pair of trousers is an essential part of an autumn capsule wardrobe and can easily elevate many looks, particularly when you buy jeans to match your body type.
At the premiere of Beckham, Victoria wore a very different ensemble on the red carpet. Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Netflix premiere as the star gave a masterclass in wearing a masculine oversized suit. The look was incredible and highlighted the fashion designer's versatile style.
Just a few days before this premiere, Victoria Beckham joined the no-trousers trend in Paris as she wore patterned tights and an oversized blazer while attending an event for the official launch of her new fragrance from Victoria Beckham Beauty.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Maxima dazzles in gold sparkly gown and she's giving us party season inspo
We're obsessed with the the glittery display!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Looking to cut down on alcohol? Nutritionist reveals a brilliant tip that could make things easier
As party season approaches you may be planning to cut down on alcohol for a while, here's how to do it, according to the nutritionists
By Emily Smith Published
-
What to know about Beckham - the new doc with inside details onVictoria and David's relationship and family life
"You think you know Beckham, but you have no idea," says Netflix
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
This photo of Victoria Beckham waterskiing while on vacation with her family is so iconic
You might say she's turning into Sporty Spice
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's boozy go-to treat revealed as she admits she actually avoids fruit
Victoria Beckham's go-to treat is right up our street
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Victoria Beckham’s latest photos have fans emotional as she seemingly addresses rumors of a family feud
Victoria Beckham’s latest fashion show was a family affair
By Jack Slater Published
-
Victoria Beckham leads tributes to Vivienne Westwood after designer dies
Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has sadly died at the age of 81
By Naomi Bartram Published
-
Mel B's daughter twins with her mom while recreating iconic Scary Spice looks
The Internet is going crazy over new videos showing Mel B's daughter donning some of Scary Spice's most legendary ensembles
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Victoria Beckham's Christmas wishes came true - and everyone's jealous
Victoria Beckham is the envy of many with her cheeky Christmas jumper
By Jack Slater Published
-
Victoria Beckham says she's 'still haunted' by one particular 90s outfit she matched with David in
Fashion icon Victoria Beckham says she still regrets one look from the 90s
By Robyn Morris Published