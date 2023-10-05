Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look is the effortlessly cool style we've been searching for

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and casual T-shirt combo was the perfect relaxed at-home look.

This week Netflix released Beckham, a documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame and in part his relationship with his wife Victoria, and their four children. In some candid moments in the show, the former Spice Girl spoke to the camera while she sat comfortably on a couch at her home.

The star looked relaxed but sophisticated as she wore a pair of casual high-waisted jeans that perfectly flattered her silhouette and elongated her legs. The Victoria Beckham jeans retail at £390 and feature statement pockets at the front, and a small rip on the knee. They were complemented with a plain gold and black leather belt which added an elevated look to this ensemble. These super high-waisted jeans are so on trend at the moment and one of the key autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

The jeans worn by Victoria are from her own brand and are rather expensive. However, there are plenty of similar jeans that are sold by other brands and come at a much more affordable price.



(Image credit: Netflix / Youtube)

Flared Jeans Visit Site $19.50 at ASOS (USA) $42.99 at Amazon RPR: £75 & Other Stories. These high-waisted jeans feature a flared silhouette, detailed with duo patch pockets at the front and back. High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans Visit Site RPR: £50 The Gap. High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans made from 100% cotton stretch denim. Featuring a dark indigo wash with fading, button closure zip and patch pockets at the front and back. Isa High Rise Flared Jeans Visit Site RPR: £50 Reiss. Teaming a seventies silhouette with its desire for denim, the Isa jeans in mid-blue are crafted with the modern woman in mind. sitting high on the waist they skim over the thighs and fall into a wide flared leg,

Victoria looked fantastic in this casual ensemble which is so easy to replicate regardless of your budget. A high-quality pair of trousers is an essential part of an autumn capsule wardrobe and can easily elevate many looks, particularly when you buy jeans to match your body type.

At the premiere of Beckham, Victoria wore a very different ensemble on the red carpet. Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Netflix premiere as the star gave a masterclass in wearing a masculine oversized suit. The look was incredible and highlighted the fashion designer's versatile style.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Just a few days before this premiere, Victoria Beckham joined the no-trousers trend in Paris as she wore patterned tights and an oversized blazer while attending an event for the official launch of her new fragrance from Victoria Beckham Beauty.