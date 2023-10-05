Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look is the effortlessly cool style we've been searching for

Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans are the perfect trousers to elevate any casual ensemble

published

Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and casual T-shirt combo was the perfect relaxed at-home look.

This week Netflix released Beckham, a documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame and in part his relationship with his wife Victoria, and their four children. In some candid moments in the show, the former Spice Girl spoke to the camera while she sat comfortably on a couch at her home.  

The star looked relaxed but sophisticated as she wore a pair of casual high-waisted jeans that perfectly flattered her silhouette and elongated her legs. The Victoria Beckham jeans retail at £390 and feature statement pockets at the front, and a small rip on the knee. They were complemented with a plain gold and black leather belt which added an elevated look to this ensemble. These super high-waisted jeans are so on trend at the moment and one of the key autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

The jeans worn by Victoria are from her own brand and are rather expensive. However, there are plenty of similar jeans that are sold by other brands and come at a much more affordable price.

Victoria Beckham


& Other Stories
Flared Jeans

RPR: £75 & Other Stories. These high-waisted jeans feature a flared silhouette, detailed with duo patch pockets at the front and back.

The Gap
High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

RPR: £50 The Gap. High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans made from 100% cotton stretch denim. Featuring a dark indigo wash with fading, button closure zip and patch pockets at the front and back.

Reiss
Isa High Rise Flared Jeans

RPR: £50 Reiss. Teaming a seventies silhouette with its desire for denim, the Isa jeans in mid-blue are crafted with the modern woman in mind. sitting high on the waist they skim over the thighs and fall into a wide flared leg, 

Victoria looked fantastic in this casual ensemble which is so easy to replicate regardless of your budget. A high-quality pair of trousers is an essential part of an autumn capsule wardrobe and can easily elevate many looks, particularly when you buy jeans to match your body type.

At the premiere of Beckham, Victoria wore a very different ensemble on the red carpet. Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Netflix premiere as the star gave a masterclass in wearing a masculine oversized suit. The look was incredible and highlighted the fashion designer's versatile style.

Victoria Beckham attends the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

Just a few days before this premiere, Victoria Beckham joined the no-trousers trend in Paris as she wore patterned tights and an oversized blazer while attending an event for the official launch of her new fragrance from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


