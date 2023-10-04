Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Beckham premiere and the look is affordable to replicate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit for the Beckham Netflix documentary premiere was an unforgettably chic look - and here’s how to recreate it yourself affordably.

From her early days with the Spice Girls to her rise to become one of the world’s most iconic designers, Victoria Beckham has shown her style credentials time after time. Now, days after Victoria joined the no-trousers trend at Paris Fashion Week, she walked the red carpet in London wearing a tailored look that was absolute perfection. It might not yet be winter but Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit proved it’s never too soon to get on board with this classic trend as she attended the UK premiere of Netflix’s Beckham documentary.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Victoria’s suit was gorgeously oversized, with classic lapels that stretched right down to just above her waist. On one side, the designer kept her long sleeve ruched up, allowing the other to fall elegantly above her wrist. She chose not to wear a top underneath her blazer, whilst her trousers of choice were flared and slightly cropped for a slightly more fitted look.

It’s not known where Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit is from, though it’s been speculated that it likely is one of her own designs. Victoria paired it with a black clutch with statement gold detailing and black-tipped Perspex heels for extra height and glamour. And whilst Victoria's suit might well be luxurious in price as well as appearance, this look is affordable to replicate.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

REPLICATE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S LOOK

High waisted and beautiful High waisted trousers Visit Site RRP: £35.99 |Featuring belt loops, side pockets and a high-waisted design these trousers would be beautiful both with a similar-toned jacket and without. The pronounced front seem adds another level of detail and these would look stunning all year round. High-street treasure Zara double-breasted blazer Visit Site RRP: £59.99 | With a lapel collar like Victoria Beckham's winter white blazer, this affordable alternative has long sleeves and padded shoulders. The covered buttons blend in seamlessly with the neutral ecru tone and matching lining. Classic chic Ivory Blazer Visit Site RRP: £299 | If you want to invest a little more in the white blazer trend then this is a lovely option. With a single-breasted design, this flattering ivory blazer has tuxedo-style details. Perfect as an alternative to a wedding dress paired with ivory trousers, this would also be beautiful as part of a white suit for any special occasions.

There are plenty of over-sized white blazers and trousers available on the high-street. Whether or not you want to wear them together or you are especially interested in either a white blazer or trousers, both components are easy to mix and match with other wardrobe items given their neutral tone.

When it comes to Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit look, it’s definitely one that’s sure to make a statement and it’s got Woman&Home Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum’s seal of approval. Anyone interested in replicating all or part of the outfit will no doubt be pleased to know that she believes this is an outfit “that will truly stand the test of time”.

“Fresh from a successful show at Paris Fashion Week Victoria Beckham opted for a powerful, white trouser suit that felt perfect for the occasion,” she explained. “The androgynous, oversized blazer hung perfectly from Victoria's shoulder, and was well balanced by a slimmer fitting, cigarette style trouser.”

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

According to Rivkie, the double-breasted jacket “added curves” and the black clutch “ensured that her monochromatic look reflected” David Beckham’s deep navy suit.

Rivkie added, “Swapping her trademark, floor sweeping trouser hems, for a straight-legged cropped finish, Victoria showed off a pair of, of-the-minute, sling-back skyscraper heels, making her legs look endless in the process. A winning outfit that will truly stand the test of time.”

Victoria Beckham’s winter white oversized suit certainly seems like the perfect outfit for this special occasion and the components are great to create a gorgeous cold weather event look.