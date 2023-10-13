You won't believe how many engagement rings Victoria Beckham has worn over the years
Victoria Beckham's engagement ring collection is in the double digits, with each rock more impressive then the next...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Victoria Beckham's engagement ring collection is truly a sight to behold, as over her 24-year marriage to football legend, David Beckham, she's amassed a literal treasure trove of rocks. Because why settle for just one diamond ring when you can have 15?
Following the release of David Beckham's highly anticipated self-titled, Netflix docu-series Beckham, the internet has been captivated by the iconic couple that is 'Posh and Becks.' From their '90s fashion moments to David's dizzying array of haircuts and of course, their relationship in general.
Indeed, their love story was a key focal point of the documentary but while their engagement was explored - and their purple wedding outfits, for that matter - fans might not be aware of Victoria's 15-plus ring collection...
Yes, you read that correctly! While Victoria has not confirmed the exact number of rings, it's heavily rumoured per Elle, that following their initial engagement back in 1998 (when David proposed with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond) he has since presented his wife with at least 14 other rings.
Victoria's first ring would actually end up being one of her smallest (which is saying something) with the second, a diamond-encrusted platinum band, making its debut after their wedding in 2001. By 2003 though, this band had again been swapped out for a ginormous emerald-cut diamond.
Then, much like with JLo's first engagement ring from Ben Affleck, David gifted Victoria a pink diamond, swiftly followed by a yellow emerald-cut rock a few years later.
Between 2007 and 2010 is when the style got really extravagant, as Victoria was seen wearing an array of mega sapphire, ruby and emerald rings - each as big as the last - before the fashion designer revisited diamonds once more.
From there on out, she started wearing a number of more simple and traditional diamond rings. We did however see another yellow diamond make a cameo in 2018, set on a diamond-encrusted band. As of 2023, Victoria has been pictured wearing what looks to be another impressive emerald-cut diamond.
During the premiere of Beckham in London on October 3, the rock was definitely hard to miss alongside her winter white suit. There is a chance though, that this particular ring is one of the emerald cut styles she first debuted in the late noughties. After all, she does have an array to choose from but personally, we're hoping her mammoth sapphire ring also makes a comeback!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Prince William's 'beef' with unlikely celeb revealed in hilarious jibe
This Prince William and Greg James 'beef' on Radio 1 left listeners in hysterics, as the royal declared who the DJs of 'the future' are.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day!
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons came at the end of a video celebrating her and Jack Brooksbank's fifth wedding anniversary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham's bold flares are the rusty orange piece we want for autumn - here's where you can get a similar pair
Victoria Beckham wore the most stunning orange flares and we've found some similar ones we really want to shop!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's black flares and leather jacket combo can be easily recreated with items you probably already own
We're obsessed with VB in black flares
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Beckham premiere and the look is affordable to replicate
Victoria Beckham's winter white suit featured oversized and more tailored elements and there are some great white suits on the market
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham joined the no-trousers trend in Paris, wearing patterned tights and an oversized blazer
Victoria Beckham wore the chicest all-black ensemble to her brand's show in Paris
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham stuns in Italy in a long sleeve flowing white dress and brown leather Birkin bag
Posh Spice is championing quiet luxury vibes - especially with that coveted Birkin
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham just wore a super posh quiet luxury outfit while out at a game with David
Posh Spice is proving her style credentials once again
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's shimmering green dress and epic bucket bag provide the winter outfit inspo we've been waiting for
Posh Spice Victoria Beckham does it again, this time releasing a new handbag collection that fans are already obsessed with
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Victoria Beckham thinks 'thin' is 'old fashioned' but I think her shapewear range is out of touch
Body acceptance advocate Mollie Quirk speaks out on Victoria Beckham's shapewear range and latest body image comments
By Mollie Quirk Published