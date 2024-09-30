Victoria Beckham's unexpected but chic neck scarf proves that leather accessories are in for autumn

Victoria Beckham has us shopping for leather accessories after stepping out in a stunning and unexpected leather neck scarf - the look is so chic with a fun, edgy touch.

Victoria Beckham's exits from her go-to Paris hotel, La Réserve, have become an iconic part of Paris Fashion Week. In the years she's been attending as a designer, she's walked out the hotel's doors in some of her best looks and her Sunday outfit is sure to be joining that list.

Opting for a chic all-black ensemble, Victoria looked every bit the fashion iconic in a contemporary, split shoulder blouse and sophisticated mini skirt with a flattering pleated detail at the waist.

Taking our love for knee-high boots to new heights, she created a ultra-sleek look by pairing the outfit with Balenciaga’s pantaboots. The fashion-forward footwear is a super unique design, being both leggings and heels. Starting off as shoes, the leg goes up and up until they double as a pair of tight-fitting trousers too. They're not a style for the faint of heart but even these unique shoes weren't the standout piece of Victoria's look.

That award goes to her leather neck scarf. Tied at the back of her neck bandana-style, the triangular leather fabric created a chic rouche at her neck and hung flatteringly across her chest. We've never seen a style like it, probably because Victoria's label is the only fashion brand to have ever designed one.

The look has cemented leather accessories as a must-have staple in any autumn capsule wardrobe, pairing perfectly with leather boots and handbags to add a super edgy and vampy touch to any look you put together this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Leather Accessories

EXACT MATCH Victoria Beckham Leather Scarf £290 at Victoria Beckham Available in black, burgundy and a neutral taupe, Victoria Beckham's leather scarf is more versatile than you might first think. The supple leather makes for effortless styling, adding a touch of texture into monochrome outfits or a grounding black tone into brighter, bolder looks. Free People Carrie Distressed Lieutenant Hat £32 at Free People Made from a soft vegan leather, this hat from Free People is a fun and practical accessory. As well as being a chic and sleek winter hat that'll keep you warm and stop your hair flying around in the cool wind, the distressed detailing and slouchy silhouette brings an edgy and textured touch that'll finish off all your autumn outfits perfectly. M&S Leather Warm Lined Gloves £19.50 at M&S These leather gloves from M&S are the sleek and sophisticated accessory you'll never leave the house without again. They're made from a water-resistant leather, keeping hands dry and cosy on even the wettest of autumn days. Not only that, they're also fully lined with warming fabric to lock in heat - what more could you want?

Keeping the look sleek and streamline, Victoria kept her accessories to a minimum. With a chunky gold watch on one wrist and a simple, silver bangle on the other, her neck scarf was really the star of the show.

And who could ignore her stunning Hermès bag? The investment designer bag is one that's not in many people's price range, but there are a range of minimalist Quiet Luxury handbags that emulate the same look for a much more affordable price.

Another purse-friendly way to recreate Victoria's look is through her hairstyle. Her shoulder-grazing long bob is so full of texture, with her toffee highlights being the perfect warm pop of colour for autumn.

The soft, flowing curl of her style is easy to recreate with the best curlers on the market, with a good salt spray bringing some texture to the style and a long-lasting hairspray setting them in place.