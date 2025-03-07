Sienna Miller's satin trousers and boxy leather jacket look was the coolest blend of edgy and simplistic
All black, satin and leather - Sienna's style combination was undeniably cool
Sienna Miller stunned in a monochrome all black outfit as she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024, styling a pair of chic satin parachute pants with a puffy leather jacket and some statement clog heels.
Finding the colour that suits you best can be a difficult task but, thankfully, all-black outfits tend to be universally flattering on everyone - and they're having a serious moment right now.
With Kate Moss having impressed in her oversized leather jacket and clogs in Paris this week, we were reminded of Sienna Miller's similar look from Fashion Week last September.
Sienna looked stunning in a 90s-inspired black leather jacket, with exaggerated puffy sleeves and a flattering cropped hem last year. The soft leather material created a lovely relaxed silhouette, with the sharp collar and crisp hemlines elevating the style into one more than worthy of any fashion week event.
Keeping her styling simple with a plain black bandeau style top, the star of the show was Sienna's parachute pants. The loose-fitting black trousers, made of a satin fabric, created a lovely flowing look down the leg before tapering into a fitted ankle with sweet bow detailings. The trousers brought a different elevated look than the formalwear staple of tailored suit trousers and, we imagine, were also vastly more comfortable than a more laid-back pair of denim jeans.
For footwear, she deviated from the all-black look and slipped into a pair of towering brown wedged heels. The peep-toe style with a hefty platform heel looked impossibly cool, standing out against the black while the natural brown tones complimented the free-flowing form of the trousers.
Channel Sienna Miller's Look
A pair of satin black trousers in any fit can provide the perfect flattering and wearable addition to your wardrobe - ideal for looking sleek and chic for every evening out.
A boxy fit leather-look bomber is the perfect layering piece for when the weather beings to warm up, in our opinion. Wear with jeans for a casual feel or glam things up with sleek satin trousers like Sienna's.
Sienna kept her makeup minimal, with a sun-kissed bronzer bringing a glowing pop of colour to her cheeks while a sweeping of blush tied in her neutral, rose-pink lipstick.
For hair, she sported her signature beachy blonde waves, with her healthy strands hanging unstyled across her shoulders in a middle parting.
While Sienna has long been a fan of glossy, long hairstyles like this, it's only recently that trends have caught up. Across both street style and on red carpets, we've seen celebrities leaning more and more into unstyled hair looks, relying instead on their locks looking good because of their health.
So, it seems that autumn is the season of the healthy hair trend - and, don't worry, we've asked the experts how to get healthier hair to help you nail the look.
