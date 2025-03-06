Kate Moss just created a simple show-stopper out of three wardrobe essentials at Paris Fashion Week

Kate Moss has just created a simple showerstopper outfit out of three wardrobe essentials at Paris Fashion Week.

Some of the most eye-catching outfits are also the easiest to put together and Kate Moss’ all-black outfit for the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week was the epitome of this. The model was - unsurprisingly - showcasing some stunning Stella pieces and there’s a reason this is one of the best British clothing brands. Kate wore a beautifully crafted faux leather jacket with classic black skinny jeans and an old favourite pair of high heeled clogs.

At first glance you might not think it, but these three items are spring capsule wardrobe must-haves as you can get a lot of wear out of a leather or faux leather jacket in place of your coats as the weather warms up. Black jeans are equally versatile and mules are such a simple shoe choice for slipping on and off in a rush in spring/summer.

Recreate Kate Moss' Fashion Week Outfit

Recreate Kate Moss' Fashion Week Outfit

Kate Moss’ jacket was the Stella McCartney oversized vegan bomber jacket which is sadly sold out now, but there are plenty of styles around right now that can give you a similar relaxed feel. We love our traditional leather biker jacket, but for a sleeker and slightly more formal look a collared, zip up jacket is a perfect alternative.

In line with Stella McCartney’s ethos, this jacket is made from buttery soft, cruelty-free leather alternative and is oversized. It has a pointed collar, as well as two flap pockets and elasticated ribbed trims. The combination of the relaxed fit and tailored details make it a lovely smart-casual item and oversized leather jackets like this are incredibly versatile.

We’d wear them thrown over a jumper and leggings for a very casual everyday look, as well as with midi dresses and ankle boots. The way Kate wore hers with jeans and mule clogs was also beautiful and very pared-back. Black skinny jeans are another wardrobe essential in our opinion as they work for both the daytime and as part of a date night outfit with a shirt or cami.

When you’re wearing a longer or oversized jacket, styling it with skinny jeans can help to balance your silhouette. This style of jean is also very leg-elongating thanks to how streamlined they are and Kate’s skinny jeans were ankle-grazer length. Her peep-toe Stella McCartney clogs were given a chance to shine and they had faux leather uppers with the classic wooden sole and heels.

Not everyone will be as keen on wearing heels as high as the model’s but clogs are enduringly popular in the spring and summer months and we’ve spotted several that have a similar shape, but are much lower. The wooden details added an element of contrast into Kate’s all-black outfit and she carried a silver and black Stella bag too.

If clogs in general just aren’t for you, we’d still recommend picking up a pair of mules for the coming months as they’re so easy to slip on and off when you’re in a rush. Being backless makes them great if you tend to get blisters on your heels and heeled mules can be dressed up or made more casual in a way that heeled sandals sometimes can’t.

Kate Moss’ Paris Fashion Week outfit was show-stopping and highlighted how bringing together timeless wardrobe essentials like these can create such a striking ensemble.