32 ways to style a leather jacket whether you’re heading to the office, out for dinner or event hopping

There are so many ways to style a leather jacket so if you don’t have at least one version of the wardrobe staple in your outerwear arsenal already, it’s time you did. Whether you opt for a traditional biker style, fashion-forward trench coat or more glam cropped style, a great leather jacket can work for a variety of events and occasions.

From toughening up your best midi dresses to adding interest to a simple outfit of hardworking basics, a leather jacket can be the perfect final layer to top off all your favourite outfits. Don’t believe us? We’ve rounded up 32 of the best ways to style a leather jacket to provide all the inspo you need to avoid those mornings when you’re not sure what to wear.

The best leather jackets are a timeless buy, and the better the quality of the leather, the longer and better your purchase will wear over time. A great all-year-round layering piece, in warmer months, wear as your only external layer, and in cooler months, treat your leather jacket as more of a cardigan, slipping it on under winter coats or capes for extra warmth.

32 ways to style a leather jacket

1. Pair leather with denim

While this look may seem simple, there’s something sartorially smart about wearing capsule wardrobe basics together to achieve a cohesive look. A leather shacket, black t-shirt and straight leg jeans are all you need to look your best day to day. Finished with chic yet simple accessories to match, of course.

The White Company Leather Shacket View at The White Company RRP: £298 | Real leather wears beautifully and this boxy, cropped shacket is a great investment piece. Pair with jeans or dresses, as the shorter length will highlight your waist. Yours Clothing Faux Leather Shacket View at Yours Clothing RRP: £39.99 | Plus size shoppers need not miss out on this trend thanks to plus size clothing brand Yours Clothing who has a host of faux leather shackets and jackets available. River Island Brown Faux Leather Shacket View at RRP: £55 | Step outside your comfort zone with a brown shacket, a great replacement for classic black and a style that will go with other neutrals such as creams and camels for a chic finish.

2. Wear with pretty dresses

Leather jackets and floral dresses are an oh-so-classic combo and for good reason. We love how this influencer has opted for a tan tone, rather than matching her black accessories, as it gives a softer feel alongside the whimsical floral print.

3. Make it the whole outfit

Proof that a great leather coat really can be an outfit, we love how this street styler has styled her leather trench in place of a traditional midi dress. Belts and buttons are key if you want to recreate this look to ensure your coat stays closed.

4. Opt for a patent style

Looking for rainy day outfit ideas ? A patent style should be your go-to. High shine jackets are ideal if you want to stay dry in a downpour while also giving a high-fashion look. Make like this street styler and finish the look with your best ankle boots in case of any puddles.

5. Make a statement in a punchy co-ord

While leather jackets tend to lean towards more minimalist colours like black, chocolate and tan, it’s not to say bold tones are totally off the table. A colourful co-ord is a great way to wear your leather jacket if you want to make a style statement, just keep accessories minimal to ensure it takes centre stage.

6. Re-wear your leather shirt

Already have a leather shirt in your wardrobe? It can double as a jacket (or shacket , as these shirt-jacket hybrids are commonly called). Simply layer it over a dress, your best white t-shirt or a bodysuit to get extra cost-per-wear.

7. Try out textures

Whether you opt for real leather or faux, the fabric wears over time giving a mottled or pebble effect that can add even more interest to your outfit. Lean into this by pairing with more sleeker fabrications like satin or even classic cotton for a clever fashion choice.

8. Dress down your party sequins

These days we’re all on a mission to get as much wear from our party pieces as possible, so why not rework your best sequin skirt for more dressed-down events. An oversized leather jacket and classic white tee will instantly give sparkles a more relaxed look. Finish with heels or try your best white trainers to make the look even more casual.

9. Try a faux fur style

Want to stay ultra cosy on cold days? Try a leather jacket with fur or shearling details. A faux fur trim makes a great alternative to a chunky scarf, or ditch your knitwear and go for a fur lined jacket for all fuzzy feels.

10. Try a belted style

While oversized leather blazers are undoubtedly having a moment, they can swamp petite frames making them particularly hard to style. Combat this by opting for a belted style or adding one of the best designer belts at the waist. It’ll define your shape and avoid the jacket looking too boxy.

11. Check out vintage stores

While the high street is a great place to shop for your next leather jacket, if you want a more lived-in, relaxed feel, vintage shops should be your go-to. Wondering where to look? The best online vintage stores can be shopped from the comfort of your home.

12. Go for long lengths

If you’re looking for a great jacket for tall figures, a long-line leather jacket can be a great option. We’d suggest a style like this one, as it’ll elongate your frame and give a sleek finish, doubling up as a great spring coat.

13. Layer a swing coat style

For a vintage feel, a leather swing coat will bring back serious nostalgia. We love how this stylish guest has paired hers with 70’s inspired coloured lenses and an a-line midi skirt to tap into the jackets throwback feel.

14. Refresh the skirt suit

A fan of the traditional skirt suit but want to give it a modern twist? Why not try a leather jacket and matching leather midi skirt iteration. By opting for a tougher fabrication the skirt suit feels much more powerful than prim while still remaining office appropriate.

15. Dress down a fun print

Want to dress down a bold dress or printed skirt? A leather jacket will instantly make any outfit look more relaxed. Try a cropped style like this to draw attention to the waist, or a leather trench coat for a more evening-appropriate style.

16. Head to the 80s

Power shoulders and supersized lapels make this leather blazer an honorary 8’s throwback but that doesn’t mean it can’t work exceptionally well in your wardrobe today. Make like this influencer and pair it with modern accessories, like space-age sunnies and an on-trend shoulder bag, to bring it into today.

17. Don’t shy away from colour

Want to add interest to a monochromatic look? A colour pop leather jacket is the perfect addition to a classic black and white outfit. During autumn, toffee tones will give a cosy feel, while bright primary shades are ideal for sunny days.

18. Bag a bomber jacket

If you’re looking for a leather jacket that will stand the test of time yet isn’t the classic collared, or biker style, a leather bomber jacket is the way to go. Whether you opt for cropped or oversized, varsity-inspired or more worn–in, they’re a classic shape that return every few seasons.

19. Go for a leather trench

If you’ve been wondering how to wear a trench coat , a leather style is a great option if you want to stray from classic beige and tan shades. Simply pair with a sleek black outfit and lashings of gold jewellery for a look that feels smart and elegant.

20. Go big

Whether you want to tap into the oversized trend or simply like to layer chunky knits under your coat or jacket with ease, an oversized leather jacket will be your best friend. To achieve this look, shop for pieces one or two sizes bigger than your regular sizing or check out the men's section for a looser fit.

21. Quilting can be cool

While most leather jackets tend to have a smooth or mottled texture, a quilted style can elevate your look giving a more expensive feel. To take it a step further, look for styles with extra details like gold buttons too, for added luxury.

22. Keep it co-ordinated

We’ve already heralded the leather skirt suit as a great way to test out the co-ord trend and this dark red look just proves it. While the co-ord packs a punch all on its own, we love this street stylers addition of statement accessories to step the look up a notch.

23. Go to the light side

If this edit hasn’t proved to you just how many colours leather jackets can come in, we’re about to throw another shade option at you. Lighter tones, like khaki and sage green offer a chic twist on leather or patent styles, ideal for spring/summer and beyond.

24. Keep it cropped

If you want a lesson in how to wear a cropped leather jacket, this street styler does so perfectly. The combination of the cropped jacket and high waisted trousers work to balance her proportions, making her legs look longer and her frame elongated for a statuesque look.

25. Bag a biker

Featuring a lapel collar, buckle and belt details and heavy duty zips, biker shape jackets are the original leather jacket style. To style the leather jacket, opt for everything from a t-shirt and denim to dresses and skirts. With these jackets, the style possibilities are endless.

26. Embrace a statement jacket

While classic black and even brown tones may seem the most wearable when choosing the perfect leather jacket, a more unusual tone like this vibrant yellow can also be a smart choice. If you tend to stick to more minimalist looks a bold jacket can totally transform your look adding interest to simple pieces.

27. Embrace a boxy fit

Looking for a leather jacket that feels effortless, a boxy fit is the answer. Characterised by its square shape that falls straight at the waist and hangs loosely from the shoulders, it provides a more casual feel perfect for busy days out.

28. Add interest to an all black look

If you’re opting for a top-to-toe black look, playing with textures can add interest to your look and break up blocks of colour. A dark leather jacket is a great way to do this as it won’t overshadow the rest of your outfit while still giving a change in finish and feel.

29. Add a sporty twist

Give your look an athleisure inspired feel with a striped, sport inspired leather jacket. While they work great with other athletic pieces like leggings or tracksuits, we love the way this stylish woman has contrasted hers with a softer dress for a unique combination.

30. Keep it classic

No matter which style you opt for a leather jacket is a classic piece which pairs perfectly with other basics. A simple bodysuit, great fitting jeans and smart ankle boots are all you need to create a look that feels sleek and sophisticated.

31. Another great denim look

I told you a leather jacket, t-shirt and jeans were the ultimate outfit builder and here’s another more relaxed take on the trio. Whether you’re heading for brunch, a busy day running errands or even drinks at the pub, this look is sure to hit the mark.

32. Add leather to your workwear wardrobe

Want to give your office wardrobe a much needed refresh? Leather can most definitely be office appropriate when styled correctly. Take inspiration from this look and try a sleek leather trench with a simple knit and tailored trousers for a smart take.