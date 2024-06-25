Sienna Miller styles a boho summer maxi dress in the most unexpected way

The queen of boho style surprised us by teaming a chic cream Chloe dress with black boots and chunky gold jewellery

Sienna Miller attends the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published

There's no stopping Sienna Miller at the moment. She's been one of our favourite style icon for years now, but she's busier than ever. And looking even better than ever too!

If you're wondering what is boho style, she answered the question when she attended the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" in LA this week, wearing the perfect summer dress. Check out the spaghetti straps, lace trim and ruffle detailing. Of course it's by luxury French fashion house Chloe, and hails from the Resort 2025 collection (yes, 2025), which was only shown earlier this month, so Sienna is ten steps ahead of us all.

But it was the way she accessoried the pretty dress that really surprised us. In spite of the warm LA temperatures, she put her own twist on boho chic, adding black leather over the knee boots (also from the Chloe Resort 2025 collection). Throw in a chunky gold necklace, a charm bracelet and her signature beachy blonde waves and this look sums Sienna up perfectly.

Sienna Miller at the U.S. premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" held at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The temptation with a floaty dress is always to add sandals or heels, but we love that Sienna is showing us how to take our summer purchases through to autumn. Picture this look with a chunky cropped knit over the top and seriously, does it get any more stylish than this?

A floaty, ethereal dress toughened up with wintry boots is really easy to pull off as well, since it will suit all body shapes. Similar to Kate Moss' maxi dress and blazer outfit, it's an easy styling tip to make your summer dresses work harder in your wardrobe all-year round.

It's a great excuse to go shopping, so if you're looking to update your summer capsule wardrobe then read on. M&S, Zara and & Other Stories have got our top dress picks, and you can even purchase Sienna's exact banana-shaped necklace. Talk about getting one of your five a day!

Shop Sienna's look

M&S X Sienna Miller Ruffle Dress

M&S x Sienna Miller Ruffle Dress

A re-stocked style from Sienna's latest M&S collection, the ruffles on this dress make it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The buttery cream colour steers it clear of being white, so we're adding it to our ever-growing list of the best wedding guest dresses for summer 2024.

Zara MIDI DRESS WITH STRETCH TOP
Zara Midi Dress With Stretch Top

If you wait another day to buy this Zara dress, we reckon it will be sold out. It's really got a Chloe vibe to it, and looks much more expensive than £35.99. If you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation, this dress is calling to you.

Pleated Strappy Maxi Dress
& Other Stories Pleated Strappy Maxi Dress

The pleats on this floaty style move so beautifully when you walk, and it's available in a rich dark green colour if you'd prefer. It will work well with your best white trainers for summer barbecues too.

Shop boho accessories

Banana gold-tone necklaceExact match

Chloe Banana Gold-Tone Necklace

This is the exact necklace Sienna's wearing so if you fancy splashing the cash, add it to your basket ASAP. It's the perfect chunky choker, and whilst it looks amazing with a dress, it will instantly elevate more casual ensembles like a simple t-shirt and the best jeans for your body type.

LENA CHARM BRACELET
Missoma Lena Charm Bracelet

Missoma is a favourite of Sienna's (her affordable gold earrings recently came back in to stock), and the colours on this beautiful charm bracelet are ideal for summer. Turquoise and yellow gold is the ideal combination in our eyes.

Modatope Knee High Boots Women Square Toe Kitten Heel Tall Boots Womens Fashion Long Boots
Modatope Kitten Heel Boots

You might not be in the market for black boots on a glorious day like today, but don't forget how unpredictable the weather's been for the last few months! The heel height on this style is spot on, and one reviewer wrote: "I’m in love with these boots. I didn’t notice that there wasn’t a zipper but there is stretch for it to fit your calves, and give it that slouchy look. I sized up... I have walked all day in them and they are very comfortable and easy to walk in."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸