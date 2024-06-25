Sienna Miller styles a boho summer maxi dress in the most unexpected way

There's no stopping Sienna Miller at the moment. She's been one of our favourite style icon for years now, but she's busier than ever. And looking even better than ever too!

If you're wondering what is boho style, she answered the question when she attended the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" in LA this week, wearing the perfect summer dress. Check out the spaghetti straps, lace trim and ruffle detailing. Of course it's by luxury French fashion house Chloe, and hails from the Resort 2025 collection (yes, 2025), which was only shown earlier this month, so Sienna is ten steps ahead of us all.

But it was the way she accessoried the pretty dress that really surprised us. In spite of the warm LA temperatures, she put her own twist on boho chic, adding black leather over the knee boots (also from the Chloe Resort 2025 collection). Throw in a chunky gold necklace, a charm bracelet and her signature beachy blonde waves and this look sums Sienna up perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The temptation with a floaty dress is always to add sandals or heels, but we love that Sienna is showing us how to take our summer purchases through to autumn. Picture this look with a chunky cropped knit over the top and seriously, does it get any more stylish than this?

A floaty, ethereal dress toughened up with wintry boots is really easy to pull off as well, since it will suit all body shapes. Similar to Kate Moss' maxi dress and blazer outfit, it's an easy styling tip to make your summer dresses work harder in your wardrobe all-year round.

It's a great excuse to go shopping, so if you're looking to update your summer capsule wardrobe then read on. M&S, Zara and & Other Stories have got our top dress picks, and you can even purchase Sienna's exact banana-shaped necklace. Talk about getting one of your five a day!

Shop Sienna's look

Shop boho accessories

Exact match Chloe Banana Gold-Tone Necklace £820 at Net-A-Porter This is the exact necklace Sienna's wearing so if you fancy splashing the cash, add it to your basket ASAP. It's the perfect chunky choker, and whilst it looks amazing with a dress, it will instantly elevate more casual ensembles like a simple t-shirt and the best jeans for your body type. Missoma Lena Charm Bracelet £98 at Missoma Missoma is a favourite of Sienna's (her affordable gold earrings recently came back in to stock), and the colours on this beautiful charm bracelet are ideal for summer. Turquoise and yellow gold is the ideal combination in our eyes. Modatope Kitten Heel Boots £82.68 at Amazon You might not be in the market for black boots on a glorious day like today, but don't forget how unpredictable the weather's been for the last few months! The heel height on this style is spot on, and one reviewer wrote: "I’m in love with these boots. I didn’t notice that there wasn’t a zipper but there is stretch for it to fit your calves, and give it that slouchy look. I sized up... I have walked all day in them and they are very comfortable and easy to walk in."