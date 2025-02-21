We're going to live in Serena Williams' baggy jeans, white top and trainers combination this spring - her pastel accessories are so pretty

Look no further for your go-to spring outfit than Serena Williams' baggy jeans and simple white top combination - with her pastel Burberry handbag bringing in a pop of pretty colour, the look is so elegant yet easy to pull-together yourself.

Serena Williams may be best known for her incredible sporting achievements on the tennis court, but when she's off-duty, her style is just as impeccable as her powerful serves - and her latest look proves just that.

Taking to Instagram to show off her elegant way of applying perfume, Serena wore everyone's go-to outfit formula of jeans and a nice top. But these weren't just any comfortable denim jeans - she elevated the spring capsule wardrobe staple by opting for a pair of baggy, straight-leg jeans with a flattering mid-rise waist and brought in some seasonal brightness by pairing them with a crisp white corset-style top and some stylish light pink trainers. Oh, and the handbag? It's one of the most timeless designer handbags from Burberry and the pastel colour is so striking.

The outfit is a real masterclass in styling fun yet simple outfits that can work for any day-to-day occasion, whether you want to make a splash as you run errands or are heading for a lunch date. Or just one of those days where you want to feel comfortable but also put-together.

Serena's denim is the perfect relaxed-fit pair of wide leg jeans, with their flattering mid-rise waist sitting on her hips and showing off just a slither of skin for a modest yet sultry touch that looks oh-so chic. Their weathered blue denim is bright and bold while also feeling casual and laid-back, which works brilliantly with the baggy fit, and the tie-string detail that she's done up in a sweet bow brings a lovely feminine flair to the oversized style.

Leaning into the brighter blue of her jeans, Serena kept the crisp and spring-ready feel going by adding a clean white top to the outfit. With simple straps, a straight-cut neckline and a corset-style waved hemline, the simple silhouette is impossibly flattering. A basic piece that oozes effortless elegance, the top is a great alternative to the T-shirts we tend to pair jeans with and brings in a much more elevated feel.

While a pair of your best white trainers would finish off this outfit perfectly, Serena brought tonnes more personality and fun into the look by opting for a pale pink trainer. With a thick, bouncy sole, the pair look super comfortable for all-day wear and the pastel pink shade ties in the beautiful light blue of her handbag, with both colourful accessories introducing a lovely spring-like feel to the outfit.

Serena's bag is the Burberry DK88 Trench Bag. It's named as such because it's the perfect size to carry a Burberry trench coat in and this detail, as well as its stunningly luxe look, means it generated much fanfare when it released in 2017 and its quickly become one of the brand's most iconic styles; so much so that it sold out and is only rarely spotted on resale sites - so keep your eyes peeled for when it does pop up.

But while we might not be able to carry our own DK88s around, we can take inspiration from Serena and incorporate fun, spring-ready pastel handbags into our simple, off-duty looks. Pastel tones like the blue of her bag can bring in a retro-feeling colour to any look and elevate it into something timeless and classic that still feels fresh, contemporary and fun - and pastels for spring is always going to be on trend.