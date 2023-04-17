Reese Witherspoon steps out for the first time since announcing her divorce in a slinky black dress

In her first public appearance since her recent divorce announcement, Reese Witherspoon stepped out in a chic, slinky black dress - and it's making us think of Princess Diana's revenge dress.

Reese Witherspoon always looks amazing, but we're particularly obsessed with the look she sported on the red carpet for her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me. The premiere came just three weeks after the star announced her divorce from husband, Jim Toth - and whether it was intentional or not, we can't get over how amazing she looks in her sexy, black, revenge-style dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner was also at the premiere, with the author of the novel The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, also present. The show, which is based on the novel, is also produced by Reese's production company Hello Sunshine, which has also produced hits like Daisy Jones & The Six and Little Fires Everywhere.

For this red carpet, Reese chose to rock a mid-length, sparkly black dress from Givenchy. The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline, as well as a high slit on her right leg for an added layer of glamour. She finished the look with a pair of sleek black pumps from Aquazzura (opens in new tab), and wore her hair down with a deep side part with her signature fresh, blonde color.

This premiere came just three weeks after Reese announced her divorce on Instagram in a post that is now deleted from her account. The post read, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple shares a 10-year-old son, Tennessee, and Reese said is their "biggest priority."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," she continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."

We've always admired Reese for her strength and positive demeanor, and clearly she isn't letting her personal life slow her down, seeing as the star looked effortless at the premiere.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

We also can't help but think that Reese's slinky black dress is giving a bit of a nod to a former Royal's similar post-breakup appearance - and yes, we're talking about Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress."

Princess Diana debuted her classic "revenge dress" at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 - the same night that Prince Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles on national TV. So, although there is reportedly "no drama" between Reese and Jim, we're loving the glamor her latest look gives.