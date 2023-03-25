Reese Witherspoon and her husband of 12 years announce divorce: a look back at their romcom worthy meeting and fairy tale wedding

Reese Witherspoon has announced that she and her husband of 12 years have decided to split.

The romantic comedy queen – who recently revealed that she plans to never stop making movies in the genre – could do with one of their trademark happy endings.

The Oscar winning actress and producer shared a joint statement with her soon-to-be ex on Instagram on Friday, confirming the split.

The announcement read, “We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” they added.

The decision was “amicable,” according to People, which cited a source who reportedly added, “They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

The news comes just after Reese celebrated her 47th birthday on March 22 and ahead of the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary on March 26.

Who is Jim Toth?

When they met, Jim worked as an agent at CAA (Creative Artists Agency).

Over the years, Reese has praised his parenting skills, calling him “a really good person, an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader.”

“He knows how to get people together,” she once said. “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

How long were Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth together?

The pair first met in 2010, Their love story started out just like one of Reese’s romcoms.

Sharing their meet-cute with Elle back in 2012, Reese explained how Jim saved her from a drunken party guest.

“It happened out of the blue," Reese recalled. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'"

And that's when Jim came to the rescue.

“Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone,'" The Morning Show star continued. “Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

He reportedly proposed after less than a year of dating, with the couple welcoming their son, Tennessee, in 2012.

Reese also has two other children from a former marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, her lookalike daughter Ava and son Deacon.

Their wedding, at their ranch in Ojai, was said to be rustic themed.

Guests included Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, Kate Hudson, and Renee Zellweger, who spent the night in a tent decked with chandeliers fashioned from reclaimed wood and hundreds of jars with twinkling candles inside.

80 white doves were reportedly released moments after the pair said: “I do.”