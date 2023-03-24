Reese Witherspoon is the spitting image of her 23-year-old daughter Ava in new photo

Reese Witherspoon could easily pass as half her age, and that's exactly what happened in her latest Instagram photo as fans thought she was her 23-year-old daughter, Ava,

Reese, 47, posted a snap of her with country singer Kacey to promote their new country music singing competition show, My Kind Of Country.

But rather than commenting on the show itself, followers couldn't get over how youthful Reese looked and many momentarily mistook her for her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

"Genuinely thought that first picture was Ava," one commented, while another said, "Sure looks like Ava in first photo."

A third fan noted, "I definitely thought this was Ava Phillippe!"

Reese , who became Hollywood's richest actress last year, is often mistaken for her daughter Ava, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

In January this year, Reese and Ava confused the internet when they wore matching coats, making the resemblance between the two women even more uncanny.

Reese is famed for her youthful looks, and last year, she revealed her easy skincare routine which she swears by.

The actor said she spends 13 minutes every day and night on her skincare routine. She told Harper's Bazaar she washes all the makeup off her face, moisturizes, and uses organic beauty products to keep her skin looking fresh.

(Image credit: Getty)

She revealed, "I believe just the importance of taking off your makeup every night, moisturizing your skin, and sunscreen! It really accumulates - what you do to your skin when you're 18 shows up on your face when you're 40."

But it isn't solely down to a strict skincare regime. Reese also says that lifestyle choices play a big part in how fresh she looks. "I do think it all goes together - you know, getting enough sleep, eating well. I eat well the majority of the week, so I think that has a lot to do with it," she explained.

"One day a week, I get my cheat day, where I eat as much cake and pizza as I want, but I try to be pretty healthy the rest of the time.

"Exercise is a big piece and drinking a lot of water. I try not to drink too much coffee, but sometimes, I drink too much coffee."

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Coming back to her skincare regime, Reese added, "But then, you know, as far as skincare is concerned, just really making sure I'm cleaning and washing my face twice a day, particularly on heavy-makeup days, and moisturizing and adding all the serums because they really do make a big difference."

Reese has also admitted she loves the fact she looks just like 23-year-old Ava - though Ava herself isn't such a fan of their similarity.

"I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," Reese said. "I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."