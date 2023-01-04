Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava confuse the internet twinning in matching coats

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since first landing on the Hollywood scene in the shadow of her uber famous mother Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe has gained loads of attention for looking almost identical to her mom.

In a new series of photos that Reese, who became Hollywood's richest actress last year, posted to Instagram during the holiday season, the mother-daughter duo surprised fans in matching coats that made the resemblance between the two women even more uncanny.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The 46-year-old mother of three (in addition to 23-year-old daughter Ava, Reese shares 19-year-old son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth with current husband Jim Toth), posted a carousel of images that she aptly captioned, "Christmas dinner with the fam!🥂🎄❤️"

The series of photos includes snaps of the actor's whole family but it's the one featuring Ava and her mom that seems to resonate the most with fans - perhaps because the duo is seen wearing matching black coats that would be a welcome addition to anyone's winter wardrobe.

Reese and Ava both don their holiday looks under their coats while posing in front of their Christmas dress. Reese is seen wearing a green maxi dress with black platform boots and a simple yet trendy pair of gold hoops. Ava opted for black ankle boots worn over patterned tights and a turtle-neck dress of the same color. Both women chose to wear their signature blonde hair down in waves.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Speaking of the Christmas tree: this year, Reese broke tradition with decorations and her celeb friends can't get enough of it.

Right before the holiday season, the star of The Morning Show shared a photo of an all-white Christmas tree on her Instagram page, prompting a surge of reactions from her adoring online followers. The snap appears to have been taken at Reese's lavish Nashville mansion, which she shares with her husband Jim and her three children.

She captioned the Yuletide-themed picture (which is giving us serious Christmas tree decorating ideas), "Too soon?" The question led to a flurry of reassuring answers, most of which supported Reese's decision to unveil her Christmas tree earlier than normal.

Some of the responses came from Reese’s celebrity friends, including Mariah Carey, who commented, "Nah, you're good." Octavia Spencer agreed, writing "Nope!!!", while Mindy Kaling said, "Never. Wreath Witherspoon lives!!"

The actor's adoring fans mostly came to her rescue as well, praising the icon's deviation from tradition. "Love your flocked tree!" one person wrote, while another commented, "It's a pretty tree."

For what it’s worth, we love both Reese’s Christmas tree and the coat her and Ava were recently spotted twinning in.