These must-have Mint Velvet sandals are a great match for the Miu Miu pair I've been coveting for months

The perfect summer sandal is a concept I always seem to be chasing in the warmer months. And finally, just in time for the heatwave to disappear(!), I've come across a style that ticks all the right boxes for me.

Ideally you want a pair that you can pack for a beach vacation and incorporate into your summer work outfits. They have to be comfortable enough that you can walk a long way in them, and soft enough not to rub when your feet get hot. You want them to work with dresses, jumpsuits, jeans, shorts, and whatever the Great British weather might decide to throw at you on any given day. Oh and ideally, you don't want to fork out a fortune for them. Trying to achieve all that is no mean feat (no pun intended!).

Allow me to introduce these raffia sandals from one of my go-to British clothing brands, Mint Velvet. I'm really into all things woven or crochet at the moment, but the best thing about these is they're a lookalike of the almost entirely sold out Miu Miu sandals you can expect to see on plenty of celebrities in the coming months.

Mint Velvet Miu Miu lookalikes

Mint Velvet Leather Raffia Sandals £109 at Mint Velvet The footbed on the Mint Velvet sandals is what's going to make them both comfortable and durable. Much like Birkenstocks, the adjustable buckles are great for hot weather, and I actually prefer them to the velcro straps on the Miu Miu. And in many ways the black sole on this version is more durable than the white sole on the Miu Miu option! The neutral colour will go with everything in your wardrobe, so you'll find yourself reaching for them every day. They're available in UK sizes 3 to 8, and you can get free UK delivery for orders over £100. Miu Miu Logo Crochet Sandals £860 at MyTheresa No doubt you knew that Miu Miu made some of the best designer bags, but did you know the shoes will make you go weak at the knees as well? At more than seven times the price, these Miu Miu shoes certainly are a splurge, but you'll have to be quick if you fancy a spending spree, as there are very limited sizes left in stock. The crochet knit is so soft, making these the ultimate comfortable sandals. Concerned about how you'll keep them looking fresh? Read our how to clean white shoes guide to find out more.

Mint Velvet has really been on a roll lately. Between their perfect leopard print jeans and the striped waistcoat and trouser combo that was one of our tops picks for what to wear to Wimbledon, you need to check it out.

The brand has some of the very best wedding guest dresses too, including the floral dress Cat Deeley wore last week to host This Morning.

But if the new collection is a bit pricier than you were hoping for, browse our favourite finds from the Mint Velvet sale here.

The Miu Miu sandals are also available in black, but both designer options are almost sold out across several different retailers. So we expect the Mint Velvet sandals won't be far behind!