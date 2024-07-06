These must-have Mint Velvet sandals are a great match for the Miu Miu pair I've been coveting for months
I love all things raffia at the moment so Mint Velvet's stylish and comfortable summer sandals are my next purchase
The perfect summer sandal is a concept I always seem to be chasing in the warmer months. And finally, just in time for the heatwave to disappear(!), I've come across a style that ticks all the right boxes for me.
Ideally you want a pair that you can pack for a beach vacation and incorporate into your summer work outfits. They have to be comfortable enough that you can walk a long way in them, and soft enough not to rub when your feet get hot. You want them to work with dresses, jumpsuits, jeans, shorts, and whatever the Great British weather might decide to throw at you on any given day. Oh and ideally, you don't want to fork out a fortune for them. Trying to achieve all that is no mean feat (no pun intended!).
Allow me to introduce these raffia sandals from one of my go-to British clothing brands, Mint Velvet. I'm really into all things woven or crochet at the moment, but the best thing about these is they're a lookalike of the almost entirely sold out Miu Miu sandals you can expect to see on plenty of celebrities in the coming months.
Mint Velvet Miu Miu lookalikes
The footbed on the Mint Velvet sandals is what's going to make them both comfortable and durable. Much like Birkenstocks, the adjustable buckles are great for hot weather, and I actually prefer them to the velcro straps on the Miu Miu. And in many ways the black sole on this version is more durable than the white sole on the Miu Miu option! The neutral colour will go with everything in your wardrobe, so you'll find yourself reaching for them every day. They're available in UK sizes 3 to 8, and you can get free UK delivery for orders over £100.
No doubt you knew that Miu Miu made some of the best designer bags, but did you know the shoes will make you go weak at the knees as well? At more than seven times the price, these Miu Miu shoes certainly are a splurge, but you'll have to be quick if you fancy a spending spree, as there are very limited sizes left in stock. The crochet knit is so soft, making these the ultimate comfortable sandals. Concerned about how you'll keep them looking fresh? Read our how to clean white shoes guide to find out more.
Mint Velvet has really been on a roll lately. Between their perfect leopard print jeans and the striped waistcoat and trouser combo that was one of our tops picks for what to wear to Wimbledon, you need to check it out.
The brand has some of the very best wedding guest dresses too, including the floral dress Cat Deeley wore last week to host This Morning.
But if the new collection is a bit pricier than you were hoping for, browse our favourite finds from the Mint Velvet sale here.
The Miu Miu sandals are also available in black, but both designer options are almost sold out across several different retailers. So we expect the Mint Velvet sandals won't be far behind!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Pippa Middleton's lemon yellow dress and comfy take on heels at Wimbledon was an outfit that's really stood the test of time
Pippa Middleton wore pastel yellow to Wimbledon back in 2019 and her block heeled sandals were a great choice for a day at the tennis
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Say goodbye to tired neutrals with this elevated twist on a classic manicure - that's perfect for occasion-wear
Pink pearl nails are having a moment this season, especially amongst those seeking an elevated manicure...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Cat Deeley just reminded us why florals are a forever favourite - we're rushing to buy her dress for summer weddings
The presenter wore a gorgeous Mint Velvet dress to host This Morning that's available now
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s pink waistcoat and trousers show soft pastels and tailoring go hand-in-hand for summer
Helen Skelton's waistcoat and trousers have inspired us to try out the tailored co-ord trend this summer and pastel tones are the way to go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham's subtle pair of diamond earrings is the accessory she wears with everything - we promise you'll want some too
We've found incredible lookalikes for as little as £7
By Caroline Parr Published
-
A floral halterneck dress is Hannah Waddingham's failsafe fashion formula - and we're here for it
She paid a visit to Wimbledon in another fabulous floral dress that would be perfect for wedding season
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Lauren Silverman wows in her unique take on Wimbledon whites - and we're adding this look to our wardrobe staples
Wearing a crisp white shirt dress with a black belted waist, Silverman's look is a twist on a timeless classic
By Molly Smith Published
-
Monsoon's gold shoes are a fraction of the price of the must-have Loeffler Randall heels - and they're perfect for wedding season
For £75 these sandals bear a striking resemblance to Loeffler Randall's instantly recognisable design
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond's playful shirt dress and chic white hat at Wimbledon have us sold on oversized polka dots
Fun yet refined, she aced Wimbledon style in a look we will be copying
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We can't get enough of Helen Skelton's latest outfits - including a fabulous floral maxi skirt for just £38
The TV presenter posted a video on social media, looking glowing in two summer-ready looks
By Molly Smith Published