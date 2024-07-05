Cat Deeley just reminded us why florals are a forever favourite - we're rushing to buy her dress for summer weddings

When it comes to summer styling, Cat Deeley certainly knows a thing or two. And her recent appearance on This Morning in a fabulous floral dress will have you adding this piece to your basket before you know it!

Every summer, I find myself on the hunt for that perfect summer dress - one that keeps me cool and looks fabulous. Plus, with the arrival of weddings, holidays, and garden barbecues, a summer dress has to be versatile enough to see me through the season. Deeley's dress hits all those marks - so much so, that I'm considering adding it to my summer capsule wardrobe and so should you.

The TV presenter glowed in the stunning floral dress which is from a high street favourite, Mint Velvet, and styled the look with white heeled sandals from Zara. The strawberries and cream colour palette makes this outfit a contender for what to wear to Wimbledon too.

A post shared by Juliet Sear (@julietsear) A photo posted by on

Her co-host and baker, Juliet Sear shared a picture of Cat Deeley in the fabulous dress, and captioned the post, ''Today on @thismorning I served up a delish Wimbledon-inspired Strawberry and Pimms Tart that’s just perfect for summer celebrations complete''.

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the look, ''Red florals are absolutely blossoming for summer 2024 - look to Rixo's latest poppy print collection for more inspiration if you need it."

She goes on to say "florals might not be groundbreaking, but there's a reason it's a print that never falls out of fashion. Not only has it got that on its side, Cat's dress boasts the split sleeve and ruched detailing that has been a major feature of Victoria Beckham's latest lines. For £159, take my advice and invest ASAP!''.

Shop Cat Deeley's look

exact match Mint Velvet Floral Ruched Midi Dress £159 at Mint Velvet In a cream tone, this floral print dress is a fabulous wardrobe go-to, especially in the warmer months. Style with strappy heels and you have a winning look. You can totally get away with wearing cream for a wedding when there's bold florals all over it - nobody will mistake you for the bride! exact match Zara Leather High-Heel Sandals £35.99 (was £49.99) at Zara These leather high heel sandals, are a gorgeous staple which can be styled with a range of colourways. Plus they are in the sale with almost 30% off! The relatively low heel makes them a great option for comfortable wedding guest shoes. Monica Vinader Pearl Drop Earrings £98 at Monica Vinader Style your summer looks with these 18ct Pearl Drop Earrings to add an instant touch of luxury to your ensemble.

Mint Velvet has a real knack for designs which have versatile styling options, making them suitable to wear to a variety of occasions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Featuring a beautiful red floral motif, set against a cream background, this is perfect for the sunny days ahead, office-wear or as one of the best wedding guest dresses. Pair with white heeled sandals for an ensemble that is the epitome of summer chic.

The ruched waist also adds a flattering detail, making this a top contender if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

Shop more Mint Velvet dresses