Cat Deeley just reminded us why florals are a forever favourite - we're rushing to buy her dress for summer weddings

The presenter wore a gorgeous Mint Velvet dress to host This Morning that's available now

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published

When it comes to summer styling, Cat Deeley certainly knows a thing or two. And her recent appearance on This Morning in a fabulous floral dress will have you adding this piece to your basket before you know it!

Every summer, I find myself on the hunt for that perfect summer dress - one that keeps me cool and looks fabulous. Plus, with the arrival of weddings, holidays, and garden barbecues, a summer dress has to be versatile enough to see me through the season. Deeley's dress hits all those marks - so much so, that I'm considering adding it to my summer capsule wardrobe and so should you.

The TV presenter glowed in the stunning floral dress which is from a high street favourite, Mint Velvet, and styled the look with white heeled sandals from Zara. The strawberries and cream colour palette makes this outfit a contender for what to wear to Wimbledon too.

A post shared by Juliet Sear (@julietsear)

A photo posted by on

Her co-host and baker, Juliet Sear shared a picture of Cat Deeley in the fabulous dress, and captioned the post, ''Today on @thismorning I served up a delish Wimbledon-inspired Strawberry and Pimms Tart that’s just perfect for summer celebrations complete''.

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the look, ''Red florals are absolutely blossoming for summer 2024 - look to Rixo's latest poppy print collection for more inspiration if you need it."

She goes on to say "florals might not be groundbreaking, but there's a reason it's a print that never falls out of fashion. Not only has it got that on its side, Cat's dress boasts the split sleeve and ruched detailing that has been a major feature of Victoria Beckham's latest lines. For £159, take my advice and invest ASAP!''.

Shop Cat Deeley's look

Cream Floral Ruched Midi Dressexact match
Mint Velvet Floral Ruched Midi Dress

In a cream tone, this floral print dress is a fabulous wardrobe go-to, especially in the warmer months. Style with strappy heels and you have a winning look. You can totally get away with wearing cream for a wedding when there's bold florals all over it - nobody will mistake you for the bride!

LEATHER HIGH-HEEL SANDALS WITH TUBULAR STRAPPY 49.99 GBP-28%35.99 GBPexact match
Zara Leather High-Heel Sandals

These leather high heel sandals, are a gorgeous staple which can be styled with a range of colourways. Plus they are in the sale with almost 30% off! The relatively low heel makes them a great option for comfortable wedding guest shoes.

Nura Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings
Monica Vinader Pearl Drop Earrings

Style your summer looks with these 18ct Pearl Drop Earrings to add an instant touch of luxury to your ensemble.

Mint Velvet has a real knack for designs which have versatile styling options, making them suitable to wear to a variety of occasions.

Featuring a beautiful red floral motif, set against a cream background, this is perfect for the sunny days ahead, office-wear or as one of the best wedding guest dresses. Pair with white heeled sandals for an ensemble that is the epitome of summer chic.

The ruched waist also adds a flattering detail, making this a top contender if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

Shop more Mint Velvet dresses

Cream Mixed Floral Print Maxi Dress
Mint Velvet Mixed Floral Print Maxi Dress

This floral print dress certainly fits the boho aesthetic. With its maxi length, and frilled sleeves, wear this to the beach, a garden party or a special occasion. There's also a Mint Velvet sale on if you were hoping to spend a bit less on a new dress.

Lilac Ombre Tie Dye Maxi Dress
Mint Velvet Lilac Ombre Dress

We are in love with this flowy Lilac Ombre dress. Dress up with cream tone heels, or wear this day-to-day with white fisherman sandals.

Black Floral Midi Dress
Mint Velvet Black Floral Midi Dress

With a square neckline and a pleated front, this dress is ultra-flattering, making it perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your office attire.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸