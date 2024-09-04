LeAnn Rimes reminds us why barrel leg jeans are a must-have this season - and they're actually much easier to wear than you might think

She styled her "favourite" blue jeans simply with a printed t-shirt

LeAnn Rimes visits Hallmark Channel&#039;s &quot;Home &amp; Family&quot; at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 12, 2020 in California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

If you've been seeing barrel leg jeans everywhere in the last few months, but haven't been tempted to try them yet, then let LeAnn Rimes convince you to update your denim collection.

The singer and actress shared a reel on Instagram from a birthday trip to Ibiza, and whilst there was lots of swimwear inspiration in there, it was LeAnn's jeans that really caught our attention.

Finding the best jeans for your body type isn't an easy task, but believe me when I say the trending barrel leg jeans might look like a tricky cut to master, but as soon as you try them you'll understand the hype.

I have the barrel leg jeans from Sienna Miller's M&S collection and was so surprised when I tried them on, as I wasn't expecting to like them. Suffice to say they've become a wardrobe staple, and are particularly handy as we head towards autumn. I find myself teaming them with a white t-shirt, ballet pumps and a black blazer at least once a week.

Shop LeAnn's look

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans Exact match

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans

These are LeAnn's exact jeans, and I love the cut and colour. The voluminous ballon-shaped leg are much more flattering than you think, and they look much fresher than skinny jeans for autumn/winter. These are made from 100% cotton and feature distressed details to elevate them even further.

Cicy Bell Women's Baggy Wide Leg Jeans Barrel Horseshoe Boyfriend Cropped Raw Hem Denim Pants
Cicy Bell Barrel Horseshoe Jeans

It might not be the first place you think of denim, but the best jeans on Amazon might surprise you. These are a great match for LeAnn's, but are a fraction of the price. The darker wash is great for this time of year too.

Zara Barrel Jeans

Zara Barrel Mid-Rise Jeans

This is a softer shape if the exaggerated curve of barrel jeans intimidates you. Check out or Zara size guide to help you find the perfect fit, then wait for these to become your go-to denim.

LeAnn shared a link to her "favourite" jeans by Citizens of Humanity on Instagram Stories, and her followers were quick to show their love for her outfit on the post, writing: "What brand of jeans are those?!?! LOVE THEM!!!" and "Love those jeans and that sunset. Such great energy!".

Don't just take LeAnn's (and my!) word for it - celebrities like Trinny Woodall and Elizabeth Day are all firmly on board the barrel leg bandwagon too.

How to style barrel leg jeans

Pure Cotton Printed T-Shirt
M&S Collection Pure Cotton Printed t-Shirt

My top tip is to keep things simple and uncomplicated when it comes to styling barrel leg jeans. Can we talk about this t-shirt for a minute? We spotted it on TikTok and couldn't believe it was from good old M&S! It's selling out fast, and will pair perfectly with statement denim, so snap it up ASAP.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs

If you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs, barrel leg jeans is a an easy answer. Or if this feels like too many tricky trends all in one go, a simple pair of black ballet flats will do the trick!

New York bag

DeMellier New York Bag in Olive Suede

This bag is top of my wish list for autumn. DeMellier's hugely popular New York tote bag is ludicrously roomy, and has just been released in new colours and options with silver hardware. Kate Middleton loves DeMellier bags, so you won't be disappointed!

Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski tells us why they work so well: "If you’re naturally slim, the exaggerated cut will add curves to a straight up and down silhouette; while if you’re pear-shaped or have an hourglass figure, barrel leg jeans are some of the best jeans for curvy women as the loose cut through the leg will skim thighs whilst the narrow, high waist will draw attention upwards."

And just to prove this isn't a trending item you'll regret buying next season, the Horseshoe jeans by Citizens of Humanity have been a hugely popular style for a while now. In fact, we spotted American actress Kaley Cuoco wearing them back in 2022!

headshot of writer Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

