Trinny Woodall's divisive barrel leg jeans have caused a stir online - but we love her comfortable, chic look for transitional weather

Trinny Woodall's playful yet chic style never fails, but her latest sartorial moment has caused quite the divide amongst fans. She shared a video of her favourite pairs of barrel leg jeans to Instagram, and it seems no one is quite sure what to think of the statement look...

If you're not familiar with barrel leg jeans, allow us to bring you up to speed. The design takes its name from the curved, barrel-like silhouette that flares out to a wide leg fit around the thigh and tapers in at the ankles. It certainly makes quite a statement, but we can attest to the fact that barrel jeans are not only extremely comfortable, but very flattering too.

Trinny admits that it "seems a weird concept," but that she absolutely loves the standout style that makes her "feel cool". Although traditional pairs of denim will never date, barrel jeans have a distinctly modern feel without losing any wearability - and Trinny proves just how good they can look.

Shop barrel leg jeans

Barrel leg cuts are ideal if you tend to feel more confident in looser fitting bottoms. They skim comfortably over the thighs and draw the eye to your ankles thanks to the taper, so the narrowest point of the leg is highlighted.

The exact jeans Trinny is wearing in the video are from A.W.A.K.E Mode and cost £385, but they're almost completely sold out. If you're sold on the look and want to give it a go for autumn, these are our favourite high street pairs you can shop now.

Trinny loves We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 at Free People I have this exact pair in a different colourway and they are easily one of the most comfortable and flattering pairs of jeans I own. I tend to opt for baggier bottoms and I love that these are loose around the thighs but don't cause me to look totally shapeless like some baggy denim does. Cos Barrel Twist Jeans £110 at Cos If you're finding your basic black denim uninspiring, this is the perfect pair to liven up your autumn capsule wardrobe without straying too far from a minimalist look. Made from organic-cotton denim, they are breathable and roomy for long-lasting comfort. Abercrombie Mid Rise Barrel Jean £75 at Abercrombie If you're still warming up to the style, this Abercrombie pair is less exaggerated than Trinny's version. Loose but with a much more structured fit than oversized baggy jeans that can often swamp your frame, they tick every box.

Despite our love for the style, Trinny's Instagram followers aren't quite so sure. "Oh my god, NOOOOO 😱," commented one, whilst others said they just couldn't get on board with the look.

However, one fan had nothing but praise for the pairs Trinny recommended: "I’m 5ft and bought many pairs from Free People. They are THE only jeans shape that makes me feel cool and the extreme shape gives me a waist I didn’t even know I had. I’m 54! I’ve literally had people follow me to tell me I look cool. I will never be parted from them now."

Trinny herself said "I just bloody love them," which is what all great fashion choices are about. Although timeless capsule wardrobe investments are always a good idea, fun and playful buys that still offer versatility are a brilliant way to enjoy your wardrobe to the full. Consider us sold!