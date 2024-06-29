Elizabeth Day's "perfect" pair of ME+EM jeans is the only denim you need in your wardrobe this summer

I love her podcast "How To Fail", as well as her book "Friendaholic: Confessions of a Friendship Addict", but recently Elizabeth Day has really caught my attention with her style.

If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type then her tapered silhouette style from ME+EM might just be for you. They're the barrel leg shape you've been seeing everywhere lately, and we have to say bravo to her stylist Annie Swain for bringing these beauties to our attention!

Elizabeth attended the Mean Girls: The Musical Opening Night at The Savoy Theatre in London this week, teaming her blue jeans with a one-shoulder top by French label Maje, adding Malone Souliers mules and fashion-forward Linda Farrow sunglasses for good measure. At £175, the jeans are a bit of an investment buy, but ME+EM is one of the top British clothing brands for a reason. The quality is seriously impressive, and like Elizabeth - who wore them in two consecutive Instagram posts - you won't want to wear any other jeans this summer.

A post shared by Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) A photo posted by on

Elizabeth is clearly a big fan of ME+EM, since we recently spotted her at the Chelsea Flower Show in an eye-catching orange dress by the London-based label, and she's certainly in good company. Kate Middleton, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Queen Camilla are all firm fans too.

But back to those jeans. I love the tapered leg shape, which we've seen a lot this season, ranging from Sienna Miller's M&S collection right up to Alaia. What's more, the mid-blue wash of this version means they'll fit easily into your wardrobe.

According to fashion editor Antonia Kraswkowski, barrel leg jeans "are particularly flattering for those with pear or hourglass body shapes as the looser trouser fit skims thighs, creating a slimming look. Cropped versions of this jean also highlight ankles, drawing the eye to the narrowest point of your leg."

Shop Elizabeth's exact look

Exact match ME+EM Authentic Engineered-Leg Jean £175 at ME+EM Elizabeth said of this style: "these jeans are so perfect I might need to do a whole separate post about them". They're made from Italian organic-cotton denim, and the curved leg shape makes them perfectly on trend for this year. If they're a bit more than you were hoping to spend, check out the ME+EM sale for more options Exact match Maje Asymmetric Gathered Top £179 at Selfridges One shoulder tops draw the eye up to the neck and shoulders, and we the love the effortless loose fit of this top. If Maje isn't on your radar, it's incredibly chic and well worth a look. Exact match Linda Farrow Rectangular Frame Sunglasses £280.68 at Cettire There's something very Matrix-esque about these rectangular sunglasses, but Elizabeth looks amazing in them. It's one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024, so get involved while the sun is shining!

(Image credit: ME+EM)

Elizabeth Day's barrel leg jeans are a great option if you're struggling to find summer outfits for work - they'll pair well with a crisp white shirt or stylish waistcoat, but you could just as easily keep them casual at weekends with a t-shirt and your best white trainers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look for less