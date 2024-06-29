Elizabeth Day's "perfect" pair of ME+EM jeans is the only denim you need in your wardrobe this summer
The label is a Royal Family favourite - and Elizabeth's £175 jeans are available to buy now
I love her podcast "How To Fail", as well as her book "Friendaholic: Confessions of a Friendship Addict", but recently Elizabeth Day has really caught my attention with her style.
If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type then her tapered silhouette style from ME+EM might just be for you. They're the barrel leg shape you've been seeing everywhere lately, and we have to say bravo to her stylist Annie Swain for bringing these beauties to our attention!
Elizabeth attended the Mean Girls: The Musical Opening Night at The Savoy Theatre in London this week, teaming her blue jeans with a one-shoulder top by French label Maje, adding Malone Souliers mules and fashion-forward Linda Farrow sunglasses for good measure. At £175, the jeans are a bit of an investment buy, but ME+EM is one of the top British clothing brands for a reason. The quality is seriously impressive, and like Elizabeth - who wore them in two consecutive Instagram posts - you won't want to wear any other jeans this summer.
A post shared by Elizabeth Day (@elizabday)
A photo posted by on
Elizabeth is clearly a big fan of ME+EM, since we recently spotted her at the Chelsea Flower Show in an eye-catching orange dress by the London-based label, and she's certainly in good company. Kate Middleton, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Queen Camilla are all firm fans too.
But back to those jeans. I love the tapered leg shape, which we've seen a lot this season, ranging from Sienna Miller's M&S collection right up to Alaia. What's more, the mid-blue wash of this version means they'll fit easily into your wardrobe.
According to fashion editor Antonia Kraswkowski, barrel leg jeans "are particularly flattering for those with pear or hourglass body shapes as the looser trouser fit skims thighs, creating a slimming look. Cropped versions of this jean also highlight ankles, drawing the eye to the narrowest point of your leg."
Shop Elizabeth's exact look
Exact match
Elizabeth said of this style: "these jeans are so perfect I might need to do a whole separate post about them". They're made from Italian organic-cotton denim, and the curved leg shape makes them perfectly on trend for this year. If they're a bit more than you were hoping to spend, check out the ME+EM sale for more options
Exact match
One shoulder tops draw the eye up to the neck and shoulders, and we the love the effortless loose fit of this top. If Maje isn't on your radar, it's incredibly chic and well worth a look.
Exact match
There's something very Matrix-esque about these rectangular sunglasses, but Elizabeth looks amazing in them. It's one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024, so get involved while the sun is shining!
Elizabeth Day's barrel leg jeans are a great option if you're struggling to find summer outfits for work - they'll pair well with a crisp white shirt or stylish waistcoat, but you could just as easily keep them casual at weekends with a t-shirt and your best white trainers.
Shop the look for less
These have just gone straight to the top of our best Zara jeans list. At £35.99, they're much cheaper than the ME+EM, and have got really similar seam detailing at the knee. Check out our Zara size guide to find the perfect fit.
Cos jeans are really impressive, and this flattering trend is worth splashing £85 on. They're the kind of thing you really need to try on to believe quite how good they are!
Ok, now we're in a pickle. How to choose between the ME+EM, the Zara, the Cos and the River Island options? These are spot on for jeans and blazer weather.
