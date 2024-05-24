Elizabeth Day's fabulous ME+EM look at the Chelsea Flower Show proves that style doesn't always cost comfort

The renowned author and podcast host Elizabeth Day looked stunning at the RHS Chelsea Flower earlier this week in full a ME+EM outfit, which included a ruched dress, and we are taking notes for summer.

If you are looking for inspiration for your summer wardrobe, look no further than a dress with a ruched waist. Worn by the How to Fail host at the London event, the shape is perfect if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and shows you can look fabulous without compromising on comfort.

Looking elegant, she posted a social media series wearing the ensemble from the British luxury brand ME+EM. A brand celebrated for its aspirational and contemporary designs, and that is a firm favourite for high-profile figures and royalty, such as Duchess Sophie. Complementing the bright orange dress, she styled the look with a navy blazer, a Penelope Chiver handbag and minimal jewellery.

A post shared by Elizabeth Day A photo posted by elizabday on

The social media series features the author looking confident in the outfit, alongside photographs of floral arrangements and shrubbery from the event. Her followers were quick to praise the outfit with one writing, ''Oh, you look beautiful" while another declared, "What a magnificent dress!"

This look is proving that orange is the way to go if you're wondering, what colour suits me. Alongside this, the ruched waist detailing is not only on trend, but also ultra flattering for all body types, making it an ideal staple to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. A ruched waist is also popular favourite amongst a-listers, seen in the popularity of Victoria Beckham's crepe dress. The design creates smooth curved lines which help balance body proportions, making it brilliant for enhancing your shape.

Shop Elizabeth Day's exact look

ME+EM Textured Pleat Front Midi Dress Viscose View at ME+EM RRP: £325 | Bringing a pop of colour to your wardrobe, this midi dress is perfect for special occasions and the upcoming warmer months. Style with heels or your best white trainers, for a refined and luxurious look. ME+EM Espadrille Platform Sandal Leather View at ME+EM RRP: £250 | These espadrilles are certainly on my wishlist. With a jute coloured platform and a cushioned footbed for comfort, these are brilliant. They give you height without the instability, win-win. ME+EM Wool-Blend Sharp Longline Blazer View at ME+EM RRP: £325 | Elevating both casual, daytime looks or evening outfits, this sharp blazer is longline and offers a flattering silhouette. Create the ultimate white jeans outfits, or wear with a dress to uplift your look.

Day pairs the dress with a blazer, a brilliant styling technique to elevate your formal wear. And through choosing a neutral shade such as navy, black or cream you can have maximum wearability too. This dress and blazer combination is a great place to start if you're looking for what to wear to a wedding.

If you're looking for an eye-catching dress with the same smoothing and flattering effect which is more budget friendly, we've gathered some options for you perfect for garden parties, formal events or even day-to-day wear.

Shop the look for less