These £39.99 H&M dresses look just like Victoria Beckham's ruched dress - but cost a fraction of the price

If you're a fashion lover, you will know a thing or two about the Victoria Beckham crepe dress which has been spotted on numerous celebrities over the last few months. Luckily for you, we've found some inexpensive alternatives for £39.99, which should have you feeling like an a-lister in no time.

One of the standout design features of Victoria Beckham's dress is its ruched waist with pleated details, making it an ideal choice for those looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The design of Victoria Beckham's crepe dress is flattering and comfortable without compromising on that high-end look, however, currently selling at £850, the price tag is a bit steep. But not to fear, we have discovered some fantastic alternatives from H&M that won't break the bank.

Spotted on several high-profile figures, such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and royalty, including Queen Letizia of Spain, this dress has become a staple in fashion circles. Its popularity is a testament to its sophisticated and timeless design and ultra-flattering silhouette.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was captured wearing the dress at the Victoria Beckham Paris Autumn/Winter show back in 2023. She styled the piece with pastel lace gloves, matching tights, open-toe cream heels, and a quirky fringe handbag.

From Victoria Beckham's Met Gala first, to recently launching a collection with Mango, the British designer is certainly making strides in the fashion world. So it's no wonder this dress is a firm favourite for us too. However, for those who love the style but are looking for a more budget friendly option, we have found some brilliant lookalikes from a high street favourite - H&M.

SHOP DRESS LOOKALIKES

H&M Slit-Sleeved Dress View at H&M RRP £39.99 | Boasting a gathered ruched waist affect, a cut-out front and slit-sleeves, this design is great for flattering any body type or size. And alike to the Victoria Beckham dress, this piece is made from 100% Viscose. H&M Slit-Sleeved Dress Light Pink View at H&M RRP: £39.99 | Offering a shorter length, this pastel pink dress is brilliant if you want to achieve that same look of high-end fashion, but you prefer a shorter cut. This piece is available to buy in sizes XS-XXL. H&M Slit-Sleeved Dress White/Patterned View at H&M RRP: £39.99 | Coming in a brilliant white, this dress is perfect for garden parties, beach days or special occasions. Pair this piece with some heels, or your best white trainers to create a refined and elevated look.

H&M has launched three dresses that offer the same ruched detail around the waist, which is ultra flattering around your mid-section, making them a must-have for your summer capsule wardrobe. This design technique creates curved lines that smooth and balance body silhouettes, making it an ideal choice for a variety for different shapes and sizes.

Our woman&home digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a firm fan of this style, commenting ''From Kendall Jenner and Queen Letizia in lime, to Rosie Huntington Whiteley and VB herself in more muted hues, this dress has been on my wishlist since last year. It looks just as good now as it did on the runway, and is spot on for wedding season. The ruching will hide any areas you're self-conscious of, and for the price, H&M's take on the trend is a bargain not to be missed. ''

Of course, the H&M options have differing features from the Victoria Beckham dress, but the core visual design elements are very similar, and they are both made from Viscose - a breathable fabric great for summer. These dresses are a brilliant option if you are looking for an outfit for a special occasion or if you're considering what to wear to a wedding.