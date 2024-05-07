Two decades after her debut at the event, Victoria Beckham just had a Met Gala first

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to fashion’s biggest night out. She first attended the Met Gala back in 2003, accompanying Dolce & Gabbana whilst wearing one of their designs. Of course she has walked those famous New York steps several times with her husband David too.

Fast forward twenty one years, and although she wasn’t there herself (her son Brooklyn did attend) the former Spice Girls singer turned designer marked an important milestone - she just created her first Met Gala gown.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor wore a romantic pale pink sheer tulle gown on the first Monday in May, and we're adding it to our what to wear to a wedding wishlist.

Whilst many guests like Keeley Hawes opted for floral prints, Phoebe's gown featured intricate 3D floral accents, which fitted perfectly with the Garden of Time dress code. The result was definitely one of our favourite looks of the night, and gave established fashion houses like Alexander McQueen and Chanel a run for their money.

Phoebe made her Met Gala debut in 2022 wearing Louis Vuitton so she’s used to having high fashion moments, but this seems like a match made in heaven. The 29-year-old has said in interviews that she’s a Spice Girls fan as well, so in many ways this feels like full circle.

It’s such a high-profile event and a huge moment for any fashion designer, but it's also the latest achievement in an exciting few months for Victoria. First she celebrated her 50th birthday, and in many ways Phoebe’s gown is a nod to the dress she wore for her birthday celebrations.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Victoria then launched her Victoria Beckham x Mango collection. It’s certainly proving popular - style icon Sienna Miller was spotted wearing the trench coat from the collection recently.

Add Sienna to her growing list of A-list fans - Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are all in the club - and business is booming for Posh Spice.

Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala in 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe’s dress featured a dramatic train and the ruched detailing that’s becoming something of a signature for Victoria Beckham. With the help of superstar stylist Nicky Yates, she accessorised with delicate jewellery and Charlotte Tilbury make-up. It’s a flawless English Rose look and we're keen to copy even if we don't have a red carpet event to go to.

Fancy having your own Met Gala moment? We’ve found some similarly ethereal gowns to help you recreate the look.

