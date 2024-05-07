Keeley Hawes's epic floral dress with sleek bob at the Met Gala 2024 was surprisingly wearable - so we're taking notes for garden parties

Keeley Hawes’s floral dress and sleek bob at the Met Gala 2024 was a beautiful combination that would make a stunning garden party look.

With a dress code like ‘Garden of Time’ we wouldn’t have expected anything less from the attendees at this year’s Met Gala than an abundance of floral patterns and bright colours. We certainly weren’t disappointed with the botanical-themed looks on display and whilst some were slightly more out-there, Keeley Hawes’s epic floral dress was one of the most wearable. This marked her first appearance at one of fashion’s biggest events and as she walked the red carpet alongside her Succession star husband Matthew Macfadyen, Scoop actor Keeley was giving us huge inspiration for summer garden parties.

If you’re starting to consider what you’d like to have in your summer capsule wardrobe then a floral dress is many people’s must-have for a reason. Keeley’s was an off-the-shoulder design with a sweetheart neckline and puffed short sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The elegant shape of this piece was gorgeous and it also featured a fitted bodice and full-length skirt. Instead of flaring out, the skirt of Keeley’s dress skimmed her silhouette and had a stunning gathered detail that drew the eye. The asymmetrical hemline created a split effect that meant Keeley’s left leg was seen and this gave the dress a more sultry and daring feel.

The boldness was echoed in the pattern which was floral with a twist. Instead of dainty micro-florals that are so popular in spring/summer, Keeley’s dress was covered all over with a watercolour-esque design of huge flowers. Reminiscent of orchids in shape and colour, the bright fuchsia, purple and raspberry tones of the print on the black background fabric transformed this classic piece into a real show-stopper. With this Met Gala look Keeley showcased how to wear florals in a more sophisticated and vibrant way for special events.

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Like Keeley did you can pair a floral dress with strappy heeled sandals, or else make a dress slightly more casual with flat sandals or wedges. To finish off your look in a more understated way, you can always keep away from updos and instead mirror Keeley’s sleek Met Gala hairstyle.

The Scoop and Line of Duty star has long been a fan of short bob hairstyles and for the Met Gala she kept her tresses smooth, sleek and straight. Parted in the centre, two face-framing shorter pieces could be seen either side, giving her hairstyle more depth and dimension. This blunt bob look was a fabulous contrast with the whimsical floral dress and she also wore a sweep of baby pink eyeshadow and a rose-pink lipstick to bring out the tones of her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Keeley Hawes’s floral dress at the Met Gala was one that was not only exquisite in this ultra-glamorous setting but would also work for other special occasions. Whilst she wore her dress to a celebrity-studded fundraiser, floral dresses more generally are always a brilliant option for garden parties, weddings and other outdoor gatherings in the summer when a more elevated dress code is in place.

Whether you want to emulate her bold take on a classic pattern or opt for pastels and more subtle sleeves, there are so many options available on the high-street right now that can help you create your perfect floral look.